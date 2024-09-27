371
  1. pjomara
    • 14 Years
    35 mins ago

    Does the WC count as using 1 transfer?
    I.e. do you have 1 or 2 FTs the week after a WC?

    1. pjomara
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      *if you had 1 FT before hitting the WC button

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        You will have 1ft

    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      I had one FT after using WC

    3. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      You save the FTs you had from GW before you hit WC. If you had 2 going into WC GW you'll have 3 in GW after WC.

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        23 mins ago

        No you keep the number you have before the WC, so in your example 2ft after the WC.

        1. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          11 mins ago

          Two are saved plus the new FT for next GW.

          'Please note that when playing either a Wildcard or your Free Hit chip, any saved free transfers are maintained for the following Gameweek. If you had 2 saved free transfers, you will still have 2 saved free transfers the Gameweek after playing the chip.'

          But the wording is a bit ambiguous for sure.

          1. Geriatric Unathletic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            FPL units is correct. You don't get a free trans for the week you play W.C. Therefore if 2 including this week and play W.C. will have 2 the week after.

  2. Nespinha
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Opinions on WC:

    Flekken, Fabianski
    Gabriel, Lewis, Mazraoui, XXX, XXX
    Saka, Mbeumo, Diaz, Rogers, XXX
    Havertz, Haaland, Solanke

    A) Virgil, Mykolenko + Adama

    B) Porro, Aina + Mcneil

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  3. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Bench 1: Semenyo, Rogers, DCL, Jackson

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Dom

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      DCL

      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Rogers for me.

        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          However, I am playing both and benching ESR :).

  4. STONEROSES
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Which one?

    A. ESR & DCL

    B. Dibling & Solanke

    Thanx

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      A if both will play every week. B if only one.

    2. ljuta zena
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

  5. Gooner Kebab
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    I still dont have Haaland 🙁 but with 3FTs

    a) Salah, Wissa, Raya ---> Haaland, Mbeumo, Flekken
    b) Wissa to Havertz

    Rest of current team:
    Raya,
    TAA, Lewis, Robinson, Greaves
    Salah, Palmer, Saka, ESR, Rogers
    Watkins

    (Flappy, H-B, Pedro, Wissa)

    1. Jaws
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'd rather double up on ARS def than attack. Wissa -> Solanke & bring in a def later on

      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Wisaa - 6.0
        Solanke - 7.5 Not happening unless has money stashed!

  6. dr.No88
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Best forward for 9m

    1. Jackson
    2. Watkins
    3. Solanke
    Have Haaland and Havertz

