After his goal and nine-point return against Arsenal, Erling Haaland (£15.3m) will be the Gameweek 6 captain for many in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

However, Arsenal’s plum home tie against recently promoted Leicester City brings Mikel Arteta’s attacking fulcrums to the fore.

Options from Liverpool, Brentford and Chelsea provide the supporting cast.

As usual, Captain Sensible highlights which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll. We will analyse the best options, Rate My Team’s (RMT) points projections and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Erling Haaland opened the scoring in Manchester City’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Super Sunday. That was his 100th career goal in City’s blue finery.

In a top-of-the-table clash loaded with tension and drama, the match descended into a high-stakes game of attack v defence with City on top throughout the second half.

Haaland was dominant with his six efforts in the box and five shots on target. Both were division-leading totals among all players in Gameweek 5.

The former Salzburg marksman is backed by just over half of our users to put Newcastle United to the sword in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) was withdrawn at half-time at the Etihad Stadium as Mikel Arteta went full ‘catenaccio’ with his defensive line.

Furthermore, any possible injury concerns for Saka were allayed by his Carabao Cup appearance on Wednesday night.

Despite tricky opening fixtures, Saka’s six-goal contributions are bettered by just two players over the opening five matches.

Believers in the concept of ‘free risk’ will be licking their lips this week – Saka is backed by just one in six of the electorate for the armband as Arsenal host Leicester City.

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) occupies third place with 11.2% of the vote, with Luis Diaz (£8.0m) and Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) way further back.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS



