  1. I am 42
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    need semenyo to at least score a goal to save my GW lol

    palmer really pack a punch to my rank

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      Hoping for a brace at least.

  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Does Konsa to VDB make sense?

  3. balint84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    A) Saliba+ Wood
    B) VandeVen+ Solanke (-4)

    Which one to choose?

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

  4. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    I dub this the 'Red GW'.

    Huge numbers of WCs played into big losses. The template midfield, (Saka Diaz Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers), who all played in some shade of red underdelivered, while all the 'Blue' players like Palmer and McNeil hauled.

    Typical FPL. I must say I've enjoyed this week a lot though. The schadenfreude is delicious even while I ate a red arrow as well. This game is something else. FPLReview and the AI models having nightmare starts is also excellent for the game. A whole bunch of nobodies at the top of mini leagues that have just held onto Palmer and perma-capped Haaland. It's great. I love the pricing this year and it's definitely made the game more swingy, less predictable and you can't have them all so week to week we have to adjust.

    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Oh well, Camzy! you took my advice for granted but it was only 1 gw so a lot would still happen.

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        27 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/09/27/who-is-the-best-captain-for-fpl-gameweek-6-3?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26794415

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        21 mins ago

        Palmer + Salah did destroy my rank. But I'm not the only one who got hit. It's what it is.

    2. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I agree (even though I admit I'm a Palmer owner) - its nicely unpredictable this year. Owning only three out of the big four is always going to lead to GWs like this - not to mention the huge choice of forwards

    3. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      Who decided that was the template midfield?

    4. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Mbeumo and Rogers both scored and Semenyo hasn't even played yet. How is that underlivering?

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        Most people only got Mbeumo because Rogers was their 5th mid. But I would argue most people with that midfield are disappointed by the returns from this week considering the huge scores from Salah, Palmer etc who they likely wildcarded out.

        1. Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          can vouch for that...Palmer + Salah out with Rogers benched

  5. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Missed price change (and monster haul!), but Salah + DCL to Palmer + Watkins? Have exact cash

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yep

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Oh yes

  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    Haven’t seen Everton highlights. Was DCL close to scoring or looked threatening?

    1. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      Yeah , he wasn't bad
      Eve attack is quite decent.

    2. gergin
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      I watched last 3 Everton games and easily can say Ndiaye is the forward you need from this team. Words from DCL owner, if it matters.

      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 3 Years
        26 mins ago

        He's been touted as a good player, but is Ndiaye good in FPL for G&A though

        1. gergin
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          At 5,4, rotated with 5th midfielder may be. But is not worse option compared to DCL for sure.

        2. potatoace
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          11 mins ago

          I do wonder.
          I got him this week and watched his full match this week and last week.
          He's a clever box of tricks alright and great watch, but spends most of his time in mf and just stretching himself a little too much.
          Fingers crossed though, as I don't fancy making another change for that slot for a while

          1. gergin
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            He is a winger, not a striker. The main reason why McNeil play in #10 slot. I think owning McNeil from this attack is enough, but You don`t have free slots in midfield and want forward, Ndiaye will outscore DCL, because of assists and bonus points.

  7. No Kane No Gain
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Gone from 1.1M to 90,000 OR…:thank you captain Palmer!

    Do I give him the armband again or do I but it back on haaland and save the rank?!

    1. JT11fc
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Alpha move would be to sell Palmer to Saka and captain

    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Why not?

  8. Sospeter
    • 1 Year
    53 mins ago

    Bowen for a punt
    Thoughts

    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      I'm with you!

    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      West Ham normally wheel out Ings for his yearly brace for this sort of game at home against a newly promoted side. Bowen should do well too.

  9. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Thoughts on what to do with 2 FT here? Thinking Salah, Pedro > Palmer, Solanke but open to hits.

    Raya
    TAA Konate Lewis Pau
    Salah Eze Mbeumo Semenyo
    Haaland Havertz

    Fabianski Pedro Winks Greaves 0 ITB

    1. afsr
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Good plan, do it. No hits needed

  10. afsr
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Left myself 0.6 on the WC, thought it was a sign and rage transferred Saka -> Palmer on Saturday. G2G?

    Raya, 4.0
    TAA, Gabriel, Lewis
    Palmer, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Diaz
    Haaland, Jackson, Wood

    4.0, Dibling, Mykolenko, Greaves

    1. afsr
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      0.0 ITB, 0FT

    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Early kneejerk when 90% of your squad have midweek games, classic

      1. afsr
        • 8 Years
        just now

        That's why I've got that brilliant bench ready

    3. basilfawlty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Solid, prefer Solanke to Jackson. Own TAA also, not convinced he's worth the price

      1. afsr
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Getting Solanke after the international break when Tottenham's good fixtures start

  11. KirkhamWesham
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Awful week.
    38 (-4)

    Would you hit wildcard?

    Raya
    TAA Porro Gabriel
    Saka Rogers Diaz Mbeumo Smith-Rowe
    Wood Haaland

    Valdimarsson Robinson Harwood Pedro

    1ft
    1.4m itb

    1. PogChamp
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      No. Not unless you want Palmer.

      1. KirkhamWesham
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Palmer, most certainly, would be on my wildcard.

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          12 mins ago

          What structure? 2 x prem mids and Haaland?

          1. KirkhamWesham
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            Possibly. It'd be somet I'd play with.
            Diaz would be his replacement, I think.

            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              3 mins ago

              Pretty close to a WC, I'd wait another week or 2.

              1. KirkhamWesham
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                OK. Cheers.
                My intention was always WC12 but I know there's a bit of knee perking within me.
                Poor GW and wanting Palmer.

  12. PogChamp
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    Good morning. Would you do anything with this team?

    Henderson
    Trent Gabriel Lewis
    Saka McNeil ESR Jota
    Solanke Watkins Haaland

    Mathews Mavadidi Aina Johnson

    1. KirkhamWesham
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Looks solid.
      How much in the bank? How much cash?

      1. PogChamp
        • 13 Years
        12 mins ago

        0.0 ITB

        Open Controls
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          I assume no free transfers.
          I wouldn't take a hit for anything.

          1. PogChamp
            • 13 Years
            10 mins ago

            1FT. No I won’t be taking any hits.

            1. KirkhamWesham
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              There's nothing I'd change. Raya would be nice but I wouldn't sacrifice any of your forwards for him.

  13. Mozumbus
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    2 FTs, exact funds
    ESR + Mykolenko > McNeil + Lewis
    Yes or No?
    (Don't have DCL)

    1. KirkhamWesham
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      I wouldn't. No.

    2. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Roll.

  14. Miguel Sanchez
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Who scores more next two GWs:

    A) Havertz (SOU, bou)
    B) Solanke (bha, WHU)

    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      B.

  15. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    11 mins ago

    Now that we have 6 weeks of data in, this is one for the members. I have a stats table which I've been using for the last few years that gives me all the key data I need to find the best attacking players.

    I call it the Offensive Contributions Master with the main filter being xGI.
    https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/public-stats-tables/view/35401/

    The default is to filter by players that have accumulated at least 1.0xGI in the last 6 gameweeks so that it doesn't gather every single player under the sun and keeps it to FPL relevant players.

    I use this table to scout primarily, as well as individual player comparisons if it's close between two options, and match data if I want to see player position heat maps. I sometimes change the filter for the table to be mids, defs or fwds only or to limit it by price bracket but all the stats I care about are there.

    Big chances, shots in the box and xGI are the key metrics I feel give the best sense of a players' FPL potential so I look at these columns most closely.

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Thanks I'll check this out.

