8
Champions League October 1

UCL Fantasy: Which players had the most shots and key passes in Matchday 1?

8 Comments
Share

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign returns today – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

As part of our partnership with StatsBomb, we take a look at which players were racking up the most shots, key passes and expected goals (xG) in Matchday 1.

We also review the attacking and defensive numbers at team level.

Don’t forget that you can get Statsbomb statistics by subscribing to our site! Signing up today locks in the price of your Premium Membership for years to come – so long as you don’t cancel.

PLAYERS: SHOTS

Ousmane Dembele (€8.5m) racked up eight shots in Paris Saint-Germain’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Girona but was often erratic and wasteful in front of goal.

He’s been left out of Luis Enrique’s squad to face Arsenal on Tuesday.

PSG team-mates Achraf Hakimi (€5.5m) and Randal Kolo Muani (€7.5m) also feature, with six and five shots respectively.

Hakimi took on a particularly advanced role in Matchday 1:

PLAYERS: KEY PASSES

8 Comments Post a Comment
  1. confused01
    • 14 Years
    11 mins ago

    Which team to go with for one week only?(will wc gw8). Have gone no haaland so far and not sure whether to wait another week

    A:
    Raya
    Gabriel Trent Gvardiol
    Saka Palmer Rogers Eze
    Watkins Solanke Jackson
    (Valdi ESR Konsa H-Bellis)

    B:
    Raya
    Gabriel Trent Gvardiol
    Saka Rogers Eze ESR + 5.4m
    Watkins Haaland
    (Valdi Konsa Muniz H-Bellis)

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I like A - Palmer & Solanke great picks imo

      Open Controls
  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Save FT here? Also play Konsa or Greaves?

    Raya
    TAA Porro Konsa
    Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Semenyo
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    Matthews ESR Greaves THB

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Save - play Greaves

      Open Controls
  3. HellasLEAF
    • 15 Years
    8 mins ago

    Why is Salah being transferred out?

    Nailed, plays 90 and returns in all but one match. Not good enough for fickle peeps? Confusing..

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Wondering the same, I kinda need to find funds but I'm reluctant to sell

      Open Controls
  4. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Current team - 3 FT & 0.0 ITB
    Sanchez
    Robbo Robinson Mazaroui Lewis (Greaves)
    Eze Salah Saka Adana (Franca)
    Haaland Havertz (Joao Pedro)

    A. Eze + Salah + Joao Pedro - Luis Diaz + Palmer + Vardy (+ 0.5 ITB)
    B. Saka + Joao Pedro - Martinelli + Solanke (+ 1.0 ITB)
    C. Anything else?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.