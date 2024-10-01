UCL Fantasy: Which players had the most shots and key passes in Matchday 1?

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign returns today – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

As part of our partnership with StatsBomb, we take a look at which players were racking up the most shots, key passes and expected goals (xG) in Matchday 1.

We also review the attacking and defensive numbers at team level.

PLAYERS: SHOTS

Ousmane Dembele (€8.5m) racked up eight shots in Paris Saint-Germain’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Girona but was often erratic and wasteful in front of goal.

He’s been left out of Luis Enrique’s squad to face Arsenal on Tuesday.

PSG team-mates Achraf Hakimi (€5.5m) and Randal Kolo Muani (€7.5m) also feature, with six and five shots respectively.

Hakimi took on a particularly advanced role in Matchday 1:

PLAYERS: KEY PASSES