Fantasy EFL Gameweek 14: FPLReactions’ team reveal

Gameweek 14’s deadline is closing in! To help fine-tune your teams before the upcoming deadline, we have another team reveal, courtesy of Louis Roberts [FPLReactions].

Haven’t joined Fantasy EFL yet? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is your starting point. Packed with rules, points, strategy tips, transfers, and more, it’ll get you ready for action. Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site.

STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

Selecting a Double Gameweek goalkeeper seems like a wasted move this week. Goalkeepers have less of a ceiling when compared to every other position. For that reason, like many other managers, I have decided upon Michael Cooper (G). Sheffield United have maintained a better defence than most teams across all three divisions, and Cooper has been instrumental in that. He takes that form into a home meeting with Sheffield Wednesday, a clash that I expect him to add to his season tally in.

DEFENDERS

Due to the unconvincing attacking options amongst the teams who double this week (Burnley and West Bromwich Albion), I have decided to go with a back three.

Frenchman Maxime Estève (D) could be the most reliable route into the Burnley defence, after starting 13 league matches this season. Although offering little attacking threat, the centre-back has two opportunities to keep a clean sheet this week, which is enough for me.

Darnell Furlong (D) of West Brom is likely going to be a differential. The Baggies, as mentioned, also play twice, which again means two chances at a clean sheet. There are more stable routes into the West Brom backline, especially when considering Furlong hasn’t managed an attacking return this season. Nonetheless, the 29-year-old has proven he can produce goal contributions in the past, so it could be a matter of time before we see that same form once more.

Backing Mickey Demetriou (D) may seem like a rookie move, especially given the fact he faces second-in-the-league Walsall next up. However, Crewe Alexandra aren’t exactly far off them in terms of quality. In fact, they only sit two points behind them in the division, so I wouldn’t rule out a clean sheet. Even if the clean sheet doesn’t happen for the Railwaymen, the captain also has potential for additional defensive actions. After all, he has already managed a colossal 104 clearances this season!

MIDFIELDERS

Two fixtures this week make Burnley appealing regardless of their form. That is the case for their attacking options. Although short of goals recently, investing in Josh Brownhill (M) seems crucial. As well as managing five goals (+30) and two assists (+6) already, Brownhill also takes his side’s penalties, and offers additional potential via interception and key pass points. Taking that into account, Brownhill will very likely be my captain this week.

Joining Brownhill in my two-man midfield is a must-have winger. Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku (M) has really impressed me this season, mostly because of the seven goals (+42) and four assists (+12) he has produced in just 14 games. He clashes with 22nd-placed Cambridge United at home next up, which should be a good opportunity to add to his impressive tally.

FORWARD

My forward line is straightforward this week. The only striker that even remotely interests me who also has a Double Gameweek is Josh Maja (F). The Baggies aren’t exactly the most convincing side in the division when it comes to scoring goals, but having two opportunities to return is enough to warrant my interest. Maja went through a quiet period of not scoring recently, but after finding the net in his last match, we could see him recapture some of his relentless early-season form.

CLUB PICKS

It may come as no surprise that I have chosen to back both Burnley and West Bromwich Albion this week. Both sides play two fixtures which naturally means they have more potential to win, keep clean sheets and score goals. One thing I am concerned about is that picking Burnley this week would mean I have selected them three times this season already. It could be a case of only picking them in Double or Triple Gameweeks moving forward, and effectively banning myself from selecting them during normal Gameweeks.

JOIN OUR MINI LEAGUE



We launched a new FFS league starting from Gameweek 5, with c. £500 worth of prizes on offer. The top manager gets £100, the second receives £75 and third-place wins £50, whilst the next four runners-up will get a free year’s subscription to FFS Premium (worth c.£65 at full price, £39 current discount – if you are already a member we’ll add a free year), and a final two will get a free month of premium (worth £6.59 at full price)



In order to qualify for the tournament you need to be a free member of FFS and sign up to the league via the code: XYNH57PM



