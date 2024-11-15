Fantasy EFL Gameweek 15: FPLReactions’ team reveal

Gameweek 15’s deadline is closing in! To help fine-tune your teams, we have another team reveal, this time courtesy of Louis Roberts [FPLReactions].

STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

AFC Wimbledon have a Double Gameweek this week which means their assets have two opportunities to return. They have also managed to keep a clean sheet in half of their league games so far. Taking both into account, on top of Wimbledon’s shortage of viable defender options, Owen Goodman (G) is the obvious route in.

DEFENDERS

Centre-back Farrend Rawson (D) joins the backline. Accrington are another side with a Double Gameweek ahead, and with three clean sheets in their last four matches in all competitions, they should be a shoo-in for defensive investment. Whilst I did consider teammate Zach Awe (D), he currently sits on four yellow cards, which is a concern. With that in mind, Rawson feels like a safer pick at the back.

Completing my two-man defence is Joe Tomlinson (D). MK Dons have a lovely home fixture against 16th-placed Cheltenham Town (H) this week, which is a perfect opportunity for the wing-back to add to the three goals and two assists he has already managed this season. Tomlinson also takes corners from both sides of the pitch, which increases his assist potential in any given game.

MIDFIELDERS

A Double Gameweek makes any team appealing, but Accrington have also been impressive recently – winning three consecutive matches, whilst racking up a huge seven goals. Because of this, finding an attacker with potential for their fixtures ahead feels crucial, so I have opted for Ben Woods (M). Woods may not be the most prolific midfielder in the division, but he has started his sides last five league matches, suggesting he could be reliable for gametime. He also managed a goal and an assist during that period, so there is some hope.

Luke Molyneux (M) seems to dictate my thinking every week. Doncaster and their talisman go into their home fixture against Salford unbeaten in their last four matches, so I’m expecting another successful week for them. If that is the case, then likely to be amongst the goals is Molyneux, who has amassed a impressive six goals and four assists so far this campaign.

Home advantage is something I consider quite often when selecting my side, and MK Dons are another team who have hold that appeal this week. A clash against a side who have shipped 22 goals already could be a great chance to pick up some points for Alex Gilbey (M). Gilbey seems to be in the middle of a purple patch – scoring in each of his last three league matches.

FORWARD

Wimbledon’s Double Gameweek makes investing in their attack essential, or at least in my opinion. International duty for his teammates means that Matt Stevens (F) is very likely to start both of his sides matches this week. His form has also caught my eye, after scoring six goals in his last eight matches. I think Wimbledon are going to score in both of their matches this week, which, combined with his form, give him the make-up of a standout captaincy option.

CLUB PICKS

I have opted for both Double Gameweek teams this week – AFC Wimbledon and Accrington Stanley. The fact they play two matches each naturally makes them more appealing. Having two attempts at claiming wins, scoring goals and keeping clean sheets means they will very likely outscore most single Gameweek sides.

