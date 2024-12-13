209
209 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kullikello
    • 1 Year
    57 mins ago

    If price is no concern, would you go long term for:
    A) Amad
    B) Sancho

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

    2. The Tonberry
        16 mins ago

        Amad

      • Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Amad only if he's the 8th attacker

      • Snoopydog
          9 mins ago

          A

        • Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Sancho

      • Yordan Letchkov
        • 8 Years
        57 mins ago

        GTG? No FT left.

        Fabianski
        Gabriel, Hall, RAN
        Salah Palmer Saka Mbeumo
        Isak Jackson Pedro

        Flekken Rogers Mazraoui Faes

      • gunnersxgooners
          56 mins ago

          Sell Leif Davis for Saliba? Or hold?

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Do the right thing as a Gooner...

          2. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Wolves cannot defend so Leif might do well, different price point to Saliba

          3. The Tonberry
              just now

              Unless you need the money for someone else or taking a hit, that a clear and easy upgrade to make.

              Don't think there's a fixture (at least in the next 10 games if ever) where Davis is a better option than Saliba

          4. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            50 mins ago

            Any changes?

            Still on Palmer Cap, thoughts?

            Any Veltman news, considering BB

            Raya
            Timber, Gomez, Ran
            CPalmer, Saka, Bruno, Salah, Enzo,
            Isak, Cunha

            Fabs, Pedro, WanB, Veltman

            .7

            1. Sebastes
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Play Pedro over Enzo imo

              1. g40steve
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Spreads options, awaiting any Veltman news to play BB

          5. Kane Train
            • 9 Years
            33 mins ago

            Which one ?

            A) TAA
            B) Van Dijk

            1. Sebastes
              • 9 Years
              31 mins ago

              All things equal TAA. Minutes risk is compensated by attacking potential

            2. Snoopydog
                28 mins ago

                TAA

              • Miguel Sanchez
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                I went VVD for safety of minutes over winter

            3. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              26 mins ago

              Would you roll a FT or Greaves to TAA (and bench Rogers)?

              Sels
              RAN Hall Colwill
              Salah Saka Palmer Semenyo Rogers
              Isak Pedro
              Fab Wissa Lewis Greaves

              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                You could roll

                If Fulham do score then you're banking on an attacking return for Trent

            4. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              24 mins ago

              Would you play Onana or Fab this week?

