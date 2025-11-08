FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 11

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 11.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 11 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 GMT on Saturday 8 November.

INJURIES INCLUDE GYOKERES

Mikel Arteta wouldn’t quite confirm on Friday that Viktor Gyokeres (£8.9m) is out of Gameweek 11. But reports say he’s hopeful for Gameweek 12’s north London derby, backed up by his absence from the Sweden squad.

The unluckiest FPL managers will also have one or two notable midfield issues. With Anthony Gordon (£7.4m), there’s “every chance he might miss out” with a hip problem.

While Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m) should be ok after hobbling out of Monday night’s match, a Mohammed Kudus (£6.6m) is “touch and go”, and Ismaila Sarr (£6.6m) had “a small tightness in his hamstring”.

Then again, armed with such information, Oliver Glasner still played Sarr in the Conference League, where he scored twice.

NAVIGATE WITH A CHIP

Four Wildcard drafts could help owners out of this pickle, though some straightforward Gyokeres transfers and Kudus/Gordon replacements are suggested too.

Maybe some of Joao Pedro‘s (£7.4m) latest 1.6 million sellers – which included almost half of ‘The Great and The Good’ – will go straight back to the Brazilian. Despite the end of Liam Delap‘s (£6.2m) suspension having the potential to affect his minutes, Pedro is a unanimous Scout Squad pick for the home match against last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Another possible route is to use a Free Hit, but Lateriser would rather activate his in Gameweek 13 or 15.

Instead, this round’s preferred chip seems to be the Bench Boost.

A CHRISTMAS WITHOUT REIJNDERS?

Rather than Dasher, Dancer, Prancer and Rudolph, we’re of course talking about Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders (£5.5m), whose first Premier League benching came last week.

Already out of form, our ‘Buy, Keep, Sell’ article advises ditching him, as similarly priced replacements like Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m) and Moises Caicedo (£6.0m) exist.

Speaking of the Chelsea man, we’ve done a deep data dive to predict whether the surprisingly strong starts from him, Ryan Gravenberch (£5.6m), Declan Rice (£6.8m) and Granit Xhaka (£5.1m) can be maintained.

It should be said that Reijnders remains in the ‘Goals Imminent’ list, as Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) and Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) appear in both that and the table for assists.

Contemplating an upcoming Enzo sale, Zophar rates Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) as one of the best mid-priced midfield options around. He was particularly good against Real Madrid.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 11 CAPTAIN

Boasting 13 goals in 10 matches, it’s not a shock to see Erling Haaland (£14.8m) be the recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

In second place, they back Bukayo Saka up at Sunderland. Beyond that, Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.9m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) should do well.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – opts for three Arsenal names.

Additionally, Gunners midfielder Mikel Merino (£5.9m) is joined in the trio of differential picks by Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m), who missed a Europa League penalty.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 11!