FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 25

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 25.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 25 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:30 GMT on Friday 6 February.

BLANK + DOUBLE CONFIRMED

Attention, all! We have confirmation of 2025/26’s first Double and Blank Gameweek, because the EFL Cup final is now finalised.

Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers will play twice in Gameweek 26, joined by Crystal Palace and Manchester City as Gameweek 31’s non-participating quadruple.

This is the trigger for managers to start planning their upcoming transfers and create chip strategies for this season’s final stretch.

ARSENAL OPTIONS

Lateriser provides advice to those who own lots of players from these four teams, as they commit to either using a chip or assembling a full XI for Gameweek 31.

Some may Wildcard right now, and our draft goes heavy on Arsenal, though Jurrien Timber (£6.4m) might not have trained on Thursday, and initial reports say that Bukayo Saka‘s (£9.9m) latest injury could keep him out until Gameweek 27. The latter is in our ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ piece.

That’s why Zophar’s latest Q&A has a section on his favourite Saka replacements. A couple have entered his own team.

PLAYERS TO TARGET

In fact, the midfield landscape is a talking point amongst the FPL community. Bruno Fernandes (£9.7m) feels essential, someone unanimous in Scout Squad picks and captained by all 18 ‘Great and the Good’ managers last time.

Cole Palmer (£10.4m) could start against Wolves after being a midweek substitute. Teammate Enzo Fernandez (£6.8m) has four goals in six, and Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz (£8.3m) is finally settling in.

Out-of-form Declan Rice (£7.5m) is due an assist, whereas Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) has a goal imminent. Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) could be a double-up on Manchester United’s fixture run, Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) might be on Palace penalties, and Oscar Bobb‘s (£5.1m) arrival at Fulham shouldn’t yet harm Harry Wilson‘s (£6.1m) minutes.

However, Kevin Schade (£7.0m) is suspended and Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) could be hurt.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 25 CAPTAIN

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes is the recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) is their next best, with third-place split between Bryan Mbeumo and Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m).

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – goes all-in on Arsenal and Chelsea trios.

The trio of suggested differential picks includes Crysencio Summerville (£5.5m), a goal scorer in three successive matches who is about to face Burnley.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 25!