FPL

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 25

6 February 2026 298 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 25.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 25 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:30 GMT on Friday 6 February.

BLANK + DOUBLE CONFIRMED

Double Gameweek 26 confirmed for Arsenal + Wolves 1

Attention, all! We have confirmation of 2025/26’s first Double and Blank Gameweek, because the EFL Cup final is now finalised.

Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers will play twice in Gameweek 26, joined by Crystal Palace and Manchester City as Gameweek 31’s non-participating quadruple.

This is the trigger for managers to start planning their upcoming transfers and create chip strategies for this season’s final stretch.

ARSENAL OPTIONS

FPL notes: Timber injury, Saka + Eze rested, Arsenal all but qualify

Lateriser provides advice to those who own lots of players from these four teams, as they commit to either using a chip or assembling a full XI for Gameweek 31.

Some may Wildcard right now, and our draft goes heavy on Arsenal, though Jurrien Timber (£6.4m) might not have trained on Thursday, and initial reports say that Bukayo Saka‘s (£9.9m) latest injury could keep him out until Gameweek 27. The latter is in our ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ piece.

That’s why Zophar’s latest Q&A has a section on his favourite Saka replacements. A couple have entered his own team.

PLAYERS TO TARGET

FPL Gameweek 25: Who is projected to get goals + assists? 1

In fact, the midfield landscape is a talking point amongst the FPL community. Bruno Fernandes (£9.7m) feels essential, someone unanimous in Scout Squad picks and captained by all 18 ‘Great and the Good’ managers last time.

Cole Palmer (£10.4m) could start against Wolves after being a midweek substitute. Teammate Enzo Fernandez (£6.8m) has four goals in six, and Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz (£8.3m) is finally settling in.

Out-of-form Declan Rice (£7.5m) is due an assist, whereas Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) has a goal imminent. Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) could be a double-up on Manchester United’s fixture run, Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) might be on Palace penalties, and Oscar Bobb‘s (£5.1m) arrival at Fulham shouldn’t yet harm Harry Wilson‘s (£6.1m) minutes.

However, Kevin Schade (£7.0m) is suspended and Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) could be hurt.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 25 CAPTAIN

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes is the recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) is their next best, with third-place split between Bryan Mbeumo and Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m).

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – goes all-in on Arsenal and Chelsea trios.

FPL Gameweek 25 Scout Picks: Two triple-ups, no Haaland 3

The trio of suggested differential picks includes Crysencio Summerville (£5.5m), a goal scorer in three successive matches who is about to face Burnley.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 25!

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

298 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Start one:

    A) Van Dijk
    B) Andersen

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Panties down early. Please tell me when to pull them back up.

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      After the GW has taken you from behind.

      Open Controls
    2. Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Now but do it slowly

      Open Controls
  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Switched cap from Haaland to Bruno 30 secs before deadline. GL all.

    Open Controls
    1. Punned It
        17 mins ago

        Switched from JP to Bruno on the dot, no clue if it went through. Exciting!

        Open Controls
      • Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        Stuck with Ekitike all week 😎

        Open Controls
    2. GoonerGirl
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Advice for everyone, don't rush transfers when you've been playing around with your team, double check first that you're doing the ones you want to make. Lol

      I just accidentally did a -4 when I was only meant to do 1 free transfer to get Timber in, I needed up accidentally doing a -4 to do Wilson to Wirtz.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Ouch

        Always check the confirmation page

        Open Controls
      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Nah, just blame the dog.

        Open Controls
      3. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        That might yet work out

        Open Controls
        1. GoonerGirl
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Could do but knowing my luck Wilson will score a hatterick and Wirtz will get a red card. Lol

          Open Controls
      4. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        6 mins ago

        Accidentally? Doubt it

        Open Controls
        1. GoonerGirl
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Well yeah, I was looking to see if I could do Wilson to Wirtz next week, see if I had the funds. Then I got distracted as I was watching something at the same time. Looked back at my screen, went to do the Timber transfer quickly before the deadline, then noticed I hadn't switched Wirtz back to Wilson.

          Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Wow I actually forgot deadline... season over

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        7 mins ago

        Deaths, taxes and missed deadline posts… zzzzz

        Open Controls
        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          None of those things are worth jizzing about, but to each their own I guess..

          Open Controls
    4. Thanos
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      So who is your captain?

      JP for me.

      Open Controls
      1. 1zverGGadeM
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ekitikeee

        Open Controls
    5. Fred the Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bench one:

      A) Semenyo
      B) DCL
      C) Harry Wilson

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        5 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
        1. Fred the Red
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Haha fair enough, thought the deadline was on the hour. Had benched DCL.

          Open Controls
    6. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Hope Sels is starting, has there been any news on him?

      Open Controls
    7. Vasshin
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Now the deadline has passed

      Will you do
      Bowen to Mane for the double
      Or just keep Bowen and save FT

      Open Controls
      1. Bolivian Seaman
        • 15 Years
        just now

        you have to take mane back out for gw 31, so its two transfers for someone who isnt very good

        Open Controls
      2. Punned It
          just now

          Probably the latter. Depending on what happens this GW, though.

          Open Controls
      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        ManCity's updated #UCL squad List A:

        Donnarumma, Trafford, Bettinelli; Stones, Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol, Ake, Ait-Nouri; Nunes, Rodri, Nico, Kovacic, Bernardo, Reijnders, Foden, Cherki, Savinho, Doku; Semenyo, Marmoush, Haaland.

        Note: Rico Lewis, Max Alleyne, and Nico O'Reilly have been included on Player List B.

        Open Controls
        1. Bolivian Seaman
          • 15 Years
          just now

          o'reilly not in the squad! wow

          Open Controls
      4. fedolefan
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Oh well, no Sels in the squad. Guess the GW has done me already.

        Open Controls
      5. Bobbyg1
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        No Sels

        Open Controls
      6. Sun God Nika
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Any fellow haaland benchers?

        Open Controls
        1. Punned It
            just now

            Yes. Feeling a bit mad this GW.

            Open Controls
        2. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          3 mins ago

          Leeds XI: Darlow, Bogle, Gudmundsson, Rodon, Struijk, Justin, Ampadu, Gruev, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin
          Subs: Perri, Bijol, Bornauw, Tanaka, Longstaff, Piroe, James, Gnonto, Nmecha

          Nottingham Forest: Ortega, Morato, Abbott, Milenkovic, Aina, Sangare, Anderson, Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus
          Subs: Gunn, Yates, McAtee, Awoniyi, Ndoye, Lucca, Hutchinson, Jair Cunha, Netz

          Open Controls
          1. Bolivian Seaman
            • 15 Years
            2 mins ago

            where is murillo?

            Open Controls
          2. Gudjohnsen
            • 9 Years
            just now

            DCL brace incoming

            Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.