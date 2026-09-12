The idiot’s guide to Gameweek 4 of FPL 2026/27

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 4.

Don’t forget to check out our brand-new Stats Centre, which offers a crazy amount of data, defensive contributions (DefCon) information, points projections and more.

WHEN IS THE FPL GAMEWEEK 4 DEADLINE?

90 minutes before the first match. In this case, all transfers and team selections need to be done by 13:30 BST on Saturday 12 September.

FPL GAMEWEEK 4 PROJECTIONS

Our Chief Scout data has identified which teams have the best clean sheet and goal-scoring potential:

As well as the players likeliest to grab an attacking return:

Cole Palmer (1.09)

(1.09) Joao Pedro (0.98)

(0.98) Alexander Isak (0.84)

(0.84) Erling Haaland (0.74)

(0.74) Morgan Rogers (0.72)

WHO TO BUY + SELL

The above numbers are from early Friday afternoon. Our ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ article explains some of these in more detail.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

Wondering who is going to start or get benched? We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 4 PICKS

All four of our in-house Scout Squad team unanimously back individuals such as Erling Haaland (£15.5m) and David Raya (£6.0m) to do well.

As for the weekly Scout Picks selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – there are triple-ups on Chelsea, Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, Yeremy Pino (£5.5m) is one of three suggested differential picks.

TALKING POINTS

CHELSEA BANDWAGON

Midweek action brought Champions League goals for Haaland (twice), Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) and in-form Martin Odegaard (£6.7m). However, for FPL managers, one EFL Cup result grabbed the headlines.

2-0 down to Leeds United at half-time, on came Cole Palmer (£9.7m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.6m), whose two goals and four assists transformed it into a 6-3 Chelsea victory.

These two were already being bought en masse as, like Arsenal and Newcastle United, the Blues are about to start a great run of fixtures. First up, newly promoted Hull City at home.

A look at Chelsea’s best assets is, of course, headlined by Palmer, Rogers and Joao Pedro (£7.7m). Though be aware that unbeaten Hull haven’t even conceded yet – something to consider when wondering whether to activate Triple Captain for Palmer.

POSSIBLE WILDCARD?

Speaking of which, now is a popular time for chips. All 18 ‘Great and Good’ managers just played one.

Instead of using free transfers to pile in on Chelsea, many are weighing up the pros and cons of using a Wildcard to also fix other issues. For example, get rid of Iliman Ndiaye (£5.9m) and Manchester United defenders, while acquiring the Ezri Konsa (£4.5m) bargain.

FPL Meerkat’s latest piece highlights some overlooked Wildcard individuals and, in his Q&A, Tom Freeman recommends Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.9m) and underrated Everton assets like Thierno Barry (£5.6m). These two, like Diego Gomez (£5.0m), are on our ‘Goals Imminent’ table.

IS GAKPO INJURED?

Having seen Cody Gakpo (£7.2m) set up both of Alexander Isak‘s (£9.1m) strikes versus Ipswich Town, becoming the top-scoring FPL player, over 600,000 bought him early in the week.

But an adductor problem caused the Dutchman to miss Wednesday’s win over Atletico Madrid. Even worse, he might not make Gameweek 4’s hosting of the leaky Fulham.

“Cody, we will see. He didn’t train yesterday. Today, we will try with him and let’s see if he’s ready for tomorrow or we need to wait for the next one.” – Andoni Iraola, on Friday

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 4 CAPTAIN

Wondering who should get the armband? Check out our Captain Sensible article and what our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm thinks.

If you’re seeking the ‘wisdom of the crowd’, here are the current standings in our poll:

EXPERT TEAM REVEALS

So, whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 4!