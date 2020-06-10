689
June 10

Is fit-again McGinn a viable route into Villa attack for FPL Double Gameweek 30+?

689 Comments
The return to fitness of John McGinn (£5.4m) offers an alternative route into Aston Villa’s attack for Double Gameweek 30+.

But is it worth using the Scottish international to go without Jack Grealish (£6.4m) and save some money? That’s what some Fantasy managers will be asking ahead of Project Restart.

And for anyone looking to invest in a Villa attacking double-up, is McGinn necessarily the right person to compliment Grealish in our squads?

We have performed another deep dive into the data to answer these important questions.

As this article uses large chunks from the Members Area, only those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription can read it in full.

WHAT IS MCGINN’S FITNESS LATEST?

McGinn was last seen on the pitch in Gameweek 18, when he managed just seven minutes of the 3-1 home defeat to Southampton. He was taken off with an ankle injury, which an X-ray confirmed was a fracture.

That kept him out of Dean Smith’s considerations until early March when he returned to full training.

The Villa manager had planned to assess McGinn’s fitness ahead of the Gameweek 30 meeting with Chelsea, suggesting that the international break could be a good time to get him back up to full speed.

“John is back in full contact training with the players. It’s a boost for us and I’ll have to make a decision on whether he is ready to play a part against Chelsea. After the Chelsea game, we have the international break and also a break where we were supposed to be playing Newcastle as well. We will arrange a game for John to play and hopefully, we will see the best of him after the international break.” – Dean Smith, speaking on March 12

However, the coronavirus suspension for the Premier League put paid to McGinn’s chances of a March comeback.

Three months without competitive action will have helped clear up any lasting niggles from the injury for McGinn, but it has also robbed Smith of any chance to build up the player’s match fitness.

The international break he was hoping to use for that was also put on hold and such a long time without full squad training will have also been a stagnating factor in bringing McGinn back up to full speed.

While most of his colleagues last tested themselves in a Premier League match setting in March, McGinn has not done so since mid-December, roughly six months ago now.

Ahead of a Double Gameweek 30+, there are encouraging messages coming out of the Villa camp about McGinn though.

“He (John McGinn) looks back to his normal self. Everyone knows he’s like a little bulldog when he’s on the pitch and he’s certainly been like that in training. I can’t give him enough credit. I know everyone says he runs around and has legs, but he isn’t just about that, he has class about him as well. He’s one of those players you don’t appreciate until you play alongside him, and he’s like that in the changing room as well. Even the first day he came back into training he just gave everyone a lift because he’s such a popular figure in the dressing room, he always puts a smile on everyone’s face at the club.” – Jack Grealish

“Ginny is a great player and he has such an infectious personality that when he isn’t around the team, it does make a big difference. I think he is one of the players who, when they are on the team sheet, it affects the mindset of the opposition. He is certainly one of those players for us because he brings so much on and off the pitch. It will be good to have him back, for sure. We have got quality throughout the team but this period now has allowed players to come back and for teams to perhaps refresh their squad in terms of players that would have missed the season if it had finished on time. I think we are in a fortunate position in that we get John McGinn back. Teams around us will strengthen too.” – Tyrone Mings

WHOSE PLACE WILL HE TAKE?

689 Comments
  1. kamdaraji
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Guiata (Bou (a)) or Krul (Sou (H)) on BB?

    Open Controls
    1. Young Lingard
      just now

      Krul for saves
      Tbh Norwich are pretty good at home look at the CS there so far
      Palace have nothing to play for

      Open Controls
  2. Young Lingard
    31 mins ago

    Does anyone recommend any tv packages to watch the coverage?. Uk based; used to have Now TV but can’t find any cheap 3 month / 6 month sport deals
    Have these stopped any help on this or an alternative to sky or BT for cheaper than digital box

    Open Controls
    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I’ve had an emailed offer from Now TV, 3 months for £20 per months for Sky Sports.

      Open Controls
    2. Young Lingard
      1 min ago

      Was this direct from now tv then ?
      I wonder if I could call them
      Can’t remember how it works

      Open Controls
      1. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah. Just google it mate, I don’t think I can post the code on here.

        Open Controls
  3. CostaCoffee
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Chelsea won 1-0 against Reading today at Cobham. Pedro with the only goal

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sounds like a thriller mate!! Haha

      Open Controls
    2. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      KdB to Pedro -4 done.

      Open Controls
  4. Jellyfish
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Hi all, thoughts on this BB team appreciated (FH, TC, WC in hand):

    Leno/Ramsdale
    TAA Lascelles Lundstram Targett Egan
    Grealish Mane KDB Fleck McGinn
    Auba Tammy Kun

    Open Controls
    1. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Good to go

      Open Controls
  5. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Is Abraham even nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      just now

      He’s first choice currently.

      Open Controls
    2. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Was always Lampard's first choice when fit

      Open Controls
    3. CostaCoffee
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Now that his ankle should be fully healed, he should be. Will start the first game back at least

      Open Controls
  6. Jullepuu
    28 mins ago

    Thoughts on this bb (no wildcard left)

    DDG Ramsdale/Reina
    TAA Doherty O'Connell Egan Lascelles
    Salah KDB Bruno Grealish Fleck
    Auba Pukki Jota

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      4 mins ago

      2nd keeper is the only possible chink i can see in that lot. i wouldnt go Reina anyway.

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        1 min ago

        Who do you fancy from the 4.5 keepers?

        Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pretty good. Didn't realise DDG cost same as Hendo until now.

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        1 min ago

        Yeah the fixtures look amazing for united. As I don't have a wc I can't justify Hendo

        Open Controls
  7. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    The real reason for BB and therefor losing value now and WC next week is that a WC later will make you BB players like Cantwell and you will lose value as you are going to get a second goalkeeper that costs at least .6 more than Button and you dont want to use a transfer on that later.

    Rather lose the value now.

    Open Controls
  8. Powell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Lovely email from FFS. I’ll re-join, of course.

    But all I can think about now is Jerry McGuire. It’s the British remake we all demand. With Rodney Tidwell.

    Open Controls
  9. Vazza
    25 mins ago

    Who is better? Egan or O’Connell?

    Money no issue

    Open Controls
    1. Young Lingard
      just now

      Egan is the centre back that doesn’t do the overlapping
      Runs forward
      But his stats recently is why people are looking at him over O’Connoll and basham
      Essentially they all have had periods of goal threat
      Somehow

      Open Controls
  10. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    My current team:

    McCarthy (Button)
    TAA, Soyuncu, O'Connell (Sais, Taylor)
    Salah, KDB, Bruno, Richarlison (Dendoncker)
    Aubameyang, Jimenez, Ings

    I have no WC. Should I:

    (A.) play my FH in GW30 (and then revert to this team for GW31).

    (B.) treat the unlimited FTs as an extra WC and set my team up for the remainder of the season.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Free WC and BB I reckon

      Open Controls
  11. D.Glynn
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    A) Ramsdale Fernades Fleck

    B) Leno Pogba Cantwell

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  12. Zebrahimović
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    What's the current BB then WC following week template?

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      1 min ago

      3 City, 3 SHU, 2 Ars, 2 Villa and a few handy SGW'ers with decent fixtures - though not as many of them about

      Open Controls
      1. Zebrahimović
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I currently have kept Cantwell and Bruno in my side from before the break. Cantwell mainly cos he's been great for rank with his cheeky goals. Good fixture too.

        Open Controls
  13. Fit_to_drop
    22 mins ago

    How is this lot looking?

    BB being deployed.

    Wild carding the week after.

    Hendo Leno
    TAA OConnell Doherty Stevens Laporte
    KDB McGinn Sarr Saka Grealish
    Augero Samatta Auba

    1.4m in the Bank if anyone can see an upgrade

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Young Lingard
      7 mins ago

      Unless money is invested in sarr
      Watford have injuries and uncertainty over deeney
      If sarr stays in his form fantastic if not
      Grab someone

      Open Controls
    2. CostaCoffee
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      McGinn + Samatta to Tammy + Cantwell?

      Open Controls
    3. Sotamendi84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      mount for sarr maybe cantwell?

      Open Controls
  14. jtreble
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Anyone try upgrading their FFS account after receiving the Season 20/21 offer moments ago? Not working for me,

    Open Controls
    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Worked fine for me. What was the problem? Kicking up an error message?

      Open Controls
  15. sunnyh
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Are people comfortable to go without Salah or Mane? Seen a lot preferring Aguero who is definitely more rotation risk but obviously got the double

    Open Controls
  16. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Can we not put it the other way round and say that it is likely Chelsea wont have it easy as Villa is one of only four teams that have defended and played, out away some rust by then?

    Villa City Sehffield have an advantage in their second games imho.

    So maybe Jota over Abraham after all

    Open Controls
    1. CostaCoffee
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Chelsea will have played 3 friendlies by then (obviously not the same intensity as a PL game) and a full weeks rest. Much better than a 3 day rest I would think

      Open Controls
  17. dshv
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Captain

    Aguero
    Sterling
    Kdb

    Open Controls
    1. Loftus cheeky nandos
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      kdb

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Aguero

      Open Controls
  18. Holte Enders
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    I know that in previous seasons, defender returns have sometimes surprised people on DGW's. Is anyone considering captaining a Defender from City or Sheffield?

    Open Controls
    1. CostaCoffee
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Never again after Duffy

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Ederson TC

      Open Controls
  19. Loftus cheeky nandos
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    likeliness of mcginn starting both fixtures this gw?

    Open Controls
  20. Sotamendi84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    beat keeper bb 30+ option from those 3?
    a) ramsdale (CRY)
    b) krul (SOU)
    c) mcarthy (nor)

    Open Controls
    1. CostaCoffee
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Krul

      Open Controls
    2. Loftus cheeky nandos
      • 1 Year
      just now

      bou vs cry has 0-0 written all over it

      Open Controls
  21. Loftus cheeky nandos
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    anyone done the research to see if more or less goals have been scored by bundesliga clubs since the restart

    Open Controls
  22. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Has anyone considered going Arsenal-less into the DGW?

    The only player I am remotely interested in is Auba, and I doubt he'll be prolific given that one game is away at Man City.

    Additionally, not having him allows me to build a team for the long haul, avoiding hits in subsequent game weeks (no WC left).

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls

