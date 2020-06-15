€320,000 in prize pools as FanTeam celebrates Premier League return

As the saying goes, all good things come to those who wait.

Well the long wait for the return of Premier League football is almost over, and FanTeam are going big on marking this joyous occasion.

Europe’s largest daily Fantasy Football provider is guaranteeing a whopping €320,000 in prize pools for the first Gameweek of top-flight English football’s return, with a host of different games to cover the matches running from Wednesday 17th to Monday 22nd June.

The main event will be the €100,000 GPP contest involving the four Premier League games being played on Saturday.

FanTeam are offering a huge €20,000 prize for the winner of the seven-a-side contest. The action will kick off with the Watford vs. Leicester City fixture at 13:30 CET.

For those FPL purists who like to test their skills across a full slate of fixtures, FanTeam have created a €25,000 GPP Premier League Full Round contest.

The event will cover all of Gameweek 30’s matches, with a cool €5K first place prize up for grabs.

The usual single-match games, involving various modes, will be available as well, and FanTeam have also unveiled some great offers to tempt players back into the Premier League action.

There’s a New User Deposit Bonus – deposit €20 and receive a free €20 Ticket to FanTeam‘s 100K Event mentioned above.

And two other offers involve rewards that can be used in FanTeam‘s sportsbook which details all major leagues and has unique features such as the player matchup, where you can select which player will score the most fantasy points.

FanTeam are running both a new user 100% bonus of up to €500 and a Welcome Back Bonus involving a 100% Bonus of up to €200.

It’s going to be a busy time for Fantasy fans now that football is back and raring to go.

With FanTeam, you just might make it a profitable one too.

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY

CLICKING HERE.

Premier League Restart

Best players by club

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs