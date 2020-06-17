Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 30+?

Manchester City are the focus of the Double Gameweek 30+ captain poll.

Their assets have dominated the discussion boards for weeks since the fixtures were announced, and now it is time to make the big decision.

We’ve compared all the best options to help you chose the right one for your team…

Captain Poll

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) is the current poll leader heading into today’s deadline, backed by 40.1% of voters.

With two matches and more minutes than any other outfield Manchester City asset this season, that is not a massive surprise at all.

The Belgian is top of the league for assists in 2019/20, with a total of 18, and his eight goals so far this campaign already matches his best tally in a Premier League season.

Not too far behind him is Sergio Aguero (£11.8m), who has garnered the support of 33.9% for the very same fixtures as De Bruyne.

The Argentinian has five goals in his last six against Arsenal and the same number in his last six against Burnley. He also started seven of the last nine matches before lockdown, suggesting that Pep Guardiola still favours him over Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m).

The gap between those two Manchester City options and the rest of the pack is rather large.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m) has come up in third place but still only managed to pull in the support of 6.2% of voters.

The Arsenal man is generally afforded more minutes than the average Manchester City asset, although there is a tight turnaround between fixtures in Double Gameweek 30+.

Either way, he is still in the Golden Boot race with 17 goals this season, two behind Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) and, if he were to bridge the 15-point gap between him and the Leicester man, he would be in with a chance of being the top-scoring FPL forward for two seasons in a row.

Jack Grealish (£6.4m) is a surprise inclusion in the top five for the poll results, but support for the Aston Villa man is understandable. He has 14 attacking returns this season, more than any colleague.

Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) completes the top five with the backing of 4.7%. We imagine the support for him is so small on account of his rotation threat and his poor form going into lockdown.

His last attacking return came in Gameweek 19 with his tally for the season standing at 13. The last two seasons have seen Sterling get up to 35 and 32 respectively, showing just how much of a struggle 2019/20 has been for him.

Player statistics

Premier League Restart

