Captain Sensible June 17

Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 30+?

Manchester City are the focus of the Double Gameweek 30+ captain poll.

Their assets have dominated the discussion boards for weeks since the fixtures were announced, and now it is time to make the big decision.

We’ve compared all the best options to help you chose the right one for your team…

As this article uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area only those with a valid subscription can read it in full.

Captain Poll

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) is the current poll leader heading into today’s deadline, backed by 40.1% of voters.

With two matches and more minutes than any other outfield Manchester City asset this season, that is not a massive surprise at all.

The Belgian is top of the league for assists in 2019/20, with a total of 18, and his eight goals so far this campaign already matches his best tally in a Premier League season.

Not too far behind him is Sergio Aguero (£11.8m), who has garnered the support of 33.9% for the very same fixtures as De Bruyne.

The Argentinian has five goals in his last six against Arsenal and the same number in his last six against Burnley. He also started seven of the last nine matches before lockdown, suggesting that Pep Guardiola still favours him over Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m).

The gap between those two Manchester City options and the rest of the pack is rather large.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m) has come up in third place but still only managed to pull in the support of 6.2% of voters.

The Arsenal man is generally afforded more minutes than the average Manchester City asset, although there is a tight turnaround between fixtures in Double Gameweek 30+.

Either way, he is still in the Golden Boot race with 17 goals this season, two behind Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) and, if he were to bridge the 15-point gap between him and the Leicester man, he would be in with a chance of being the top-scoring FPL forward for two seasons in a row.

Jack Grealish (£6.4m) is a surprise inclusion in the top five for the poll results, but support for the Aston Villa man is understandable. He has 14 attacking returns this season, more than any colleague.

Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) completes the top five with the backing of 4.7%. We imagine the support for him is so small on account of his rotation threat and his poor form going into lockdown.

His last attacking return came in Gameweek 19 with his tally for the season standing at 13. The last two seasons have seen Sterling get up to 35 and 32 respectively, showing just how much of a struggle 2019/20 has been for him.

Player statistics

47 Comments
  1. Bossworld
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Kaptain de Bruyne

    
  2. Do I Not Like Orange
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Auba/Saka or Nketiah/Mane?

    
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      N/M

      
    2. Aztec Kamara
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Auba/Saka for me. Not much in it between Saka/Nketiah and neither guaranteed playing time but the DGW for Auba swings it massively.

      
  3. marzo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    WC, FH, BB left.
    Current team - GW 31+ fixtures in brackets.
    Pope (WAT).
    TAA (CRY), Maguire (SHU), Saiss (BOU).
    KDB (che), Fernandes (SHU), Salah (CRY) (c), Barnes (BHA).
    Auba (sou) (vc), Jota (BOU), DCL (nor).
    Stek, Stephens, Holgate, Dendoncker.
    3.2m ITB.

    Option A- FH + back to the team above for GW 31- WC/BB later.
    Leno.
    Stevens, Doherty, TAA, Lundstram.
    Sterling, KDB, Grealish, Mount.
    Auba, Aguero.
    Subs. Nketiah, Luiz.

    Option B- BB + just FH next GW + WC in 32/33
    Leno, Hendo.
    Doherty, TAA, Lundstram, Egan, Saiss.
    Sterling, KDB, Grealish, Mount, Barnes.
    Aguero, Jimenez, Nketiah.

    
    1. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Similar position for me...still debating but likely to FH as I have value in the players I want to keep or get back next week and wont be able to afford them

      
  4. MysticMac17
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Lundstram is a sleeper captain pick? Has huge upside

    
  5. Destroyer of teams
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    My free hit team g2g?

    Hendo
    Egan TAA O Connell
    Grealish KDB Mahrez Pepe
    Lacazette Aguero Auba

    
    1. Do I Not Like Orange
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      O'Connell injured supposedly

      
    2. Destroyer of teams
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      I have now swapped out O Connell for the Lord.

      
  6. Energetics
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    My final decision comes down to this.

    A. Laporte, Fleck and Auba then -8 next week to get Maguire, Bruno and Rashford in their place.

    B. Otamendi, Bruno and Rashford then -4 next week to get Maguire and Jiminez in place of Ota and Aguero.

    
    1. Do I Not Like Orange
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don't get Fleck, rumours of injury doing the rounds.

      
    2. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      B less points

      
    3. subhojit123
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      That's a lot of minus

      
    4. Energetics
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I’m BBing btw. Current team.

      Leno McCarthy
      Taa Boly Lundy Egan Ota
      KDB Mane Grealish Saka Bruno
      Nketiah Aguero (c) Rashford

      Plan is Aguero to Jimi and Ota to Maguire next week. Bench Saka and Shu def. Nketiah to Abraham following week.

      Long term team:
      Leno
      Taa Maguire Boly (Sheff Utd)
      KDB Mane Bruno Grealish (Saka)
      Rashford Jimi Abraham

      
  7. subhojit123
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Play -
    1. Sarr
    2. Bolt
    ?

    
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Bolt

      
      1. jia you jia you
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        what are usain?

        
    2. subhojit123
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sorry... It's Boly

      
      1. subhojit123
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Typo :p

        
  8. Babit1967
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Gg guys ? And will Saka play do we think , it’s either him or Cantwell

    BB

    Leno. Hendo

    Taa Baldock Targett lundstrum Lascelles

    KDB Sterling Saka Grealish Douglas Luiz

    Aguero C Auba Pukki

    
  9. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    On FH:

    A) Egan, Pepe, Abraham

    B) Doherty, Mount, Jimenez

    
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

      
  10. TSILIKAFENEIAKOS
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Sterling or Aguero for a third spot with KDB and Laporte?

    Want Aguero but I have no WC which means if I want to switch to LIV players afterwards I need two transfers.

    
  11. The_Fish
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    After countless changes I’m currently down to 2 options.

    A) Laporte, Saka, McGinn, Auba
    B) Boly, Sterling, Mount/Sarr, Nketiah

    
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      
    2. Jimjam
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

      
  12. RVP 20
    8 mins ago

    Morning all !
    Bb team good to go?

    Leno Ederson
    TAA Saiss Stevens O'Connell Targett
    KDB Bruno Grealish Fleck Cantwell
    Kun (c) Jimi Auba

    
    1. screamer73
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not if the SHU fan forum rumours are true.

      
  13. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Gabriel Jesus not even in the top SEVENTEEN options! Was he not given as an option in the poll?

    I can see him outscoring all of the bottom 12 in the list and a few of the top 5. He'd be a great ultra differential captain pick for chasers.

    
  14. 007 [RoboKlopp]
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Anyone choose Mahrez over Sterling?

    
    1. SuperMane Returns
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      \o

      
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yup - helped upgrade Pepe to Mané

      
      1. The 12th Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I have Sterling and Mane

        
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          And TAA?

          
    3. johndoe090
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

      
  15. AC Yew
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Morning. Would you playvbench boost this week?

    Henderson*
    TAA Stevens* Egan* Doherty
    KDB* Sterling* Grealish*
    Aguero* Jimenez Nketiah*

    Leno* Saka* Douglas* Taylor

    
    1. Kitman
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hell yes

      
      1. Kitman
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Actually that bench isn’t massively strong, you could get away with. FH if you were happy with your pre corona team

        
  16. Kitman
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    BB time!

    Leno - Henderson
    TAA - Stevens - O’Connell - Bellerin - Lascelles
    KDB - Sterling - Grealish - Mount - Barnes
    Aguero - DCL - Abraham

    9 DGW players
    Auba misses the cut

    
  17. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    FPL peers, Thoughts on this BB team? WC31

    Leno, Henderson
    TAA, Doherty, *Basham, Stephens, Egan
    KDB, Sterling, Grealish, Mount, Barnes
    Aguero, Jimenez, Nketiah

    *Will change to Lord Lundstram if early team news favors.

    TIA

    
  18. davies
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    GTG?

    Henderson
    TAA Doherty Stevens Lundstram
    Sterling (c) KDB Grealish
    Aguero Auba Tammy

    3.9 Saka 4.2 3.9

    Cheers.

    
  19. Ragnar Lothbrok
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Not an easy place to get a result, but Rashford took it to Westminster and came away with a huge victory.

    I have sacrificed Auba (he has never done anything for me in FPL) and brought in Rashford despite only playing one game. The way I see it I was going to be bringing him in the week after anyway so maybe I get a head start - fingers crossed!

    
  20. Stef rocks
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Morning guys.

    Could you please help me? I already made some unlimited transfer planning to bench boost this week, but I recently think that Free hot might be the better alternative.

    So my question is can I use free hit now after I have made some unlimited transfers and will I return back to my previous team from GW29?

    Thanks in advance for the help.

    
  21. ZeBestee
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Hi All,

    After deliberating for some time, and with no WC available, I think I am slowly coming back to get my team sorted out. Here's it;

    Pope Leno
    TAA Doherty Egan Stevens Lascalles
    Mane KDB Mahrez Bruno Grealish
    Abraham Jimi Nketiah

    Is it this team worth playing bench boost? Trying to balance the team as rotation will be an issue for the rest of the season. Mahrez will probably go after this gameweek.

    
    1. zotter
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Definitely worth playing BB

      
  22. 007 [RoboKlopp]
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Boly or Saiss?

    
  23. zotter
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Hey chaps. Finally hit fire on this BB ( unlimited transfer) team... gtg?

    Ederson. Leno
    Lascelles. TAA. Doherty. Baldock. Egan
    Bruno. Fleck. Grealish. Mount. Kdb c
    Aguero. Auba. Nketiah

    
  24. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Final FH TMT

    Hendo / cheap GK
    Egan/TAA/*(Lascelles first sub/Simpson)
    Kdb, Mane, Grealish, Saka (Cantwell)
    Kun, Auba, Jimi

    A Steven's
    B Lord Lund

    

