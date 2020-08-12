262
Opinion August 12

Your chance to get involved on the FPL Question Time panel in 2020/21

262 Comments
Share

Our weekly Question Time feature will return in the new season.

Ahead of each Gameweek, we’ll be asking a rotating group of Fantasy managers their thoughts on the burning Fantasy Premier League issues – be it players, teams, strategy, chips or anything else that is prompting debate.

And this is your opportunity to get involved on that panel.

Are you a maverick manager? Fed up of the template talk? Think you can offer some fresh insight on a well-worn discussion point?

Whatever your approach to Fantasy management, we want to hear from you.

Site regulars such as Rainy, Lateriser, G-Whizz, Karan14, Maximus Bonimus Pointimus, Epic Fail, Darth_Krid, How Now Brown Cow, Twisted Saltergater and Pirlø’s Pen, to name but a few, have all been involved in the past.

We’ve also previously heard from voices outside of the website in this feature, like FPL General, Always Cheating, Dr Ben McNair, James Egersdorff, Ben Crabtree and Lejuan Basson.

If you fancy contributing now and again, fill out the brief Google form below and we’ll have a run through each application ahead of the new campaign.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

262 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 hours, 20 mins ago

    Not saying he's a good person but I think fpl should be separated from political and personal beliefs. He won fpl fair and square. He might be a racist **** but he still won fpl.

    If the premier League are so big on this will they also strip John Terry of his winners medals and ban Ledley King (racially abused someone on video) from sitting on the Spurs bench next season?

    I've seen some of the people virtue signalling on twitter about this issue previously post statements in support of political parties and representatives who have proven track records of anti-Semitism. Will these fpl managers also be banned?

    My point is, it's a slippery slope and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming seasons as this now sets a precedent.

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 hours, 17 mins ago

      And another one!

      Open Controls
    2. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      15 hours, 58 mins ago

      My goodness!
      So you're trying to say if Suarez play fair on the field but racially abuses Evra before/after the match.. he should not get banned?

      Rather than vouching for Alexander, if you say that Terry and King should be banned.. that'd make much more sense.

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 6 Years
        15 hours, 52 mins ago

        Exactly this.

        These hypothetical "WELL WHAT WOULD YOU DO IF X, AND WHAT IF Y = B" people are really telling on themselves

        His whole point is literally just "aha nobody can react perfectly 100% of the time to things like this"

        Open Controls
      2. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 hours, 23 mins ago

        No I'm saying ban Suarez. But also strip other proven racists of their achievements. E.g. Terry

        Open Controls
      3. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 hours, 19 mins ago

        I'm not vouching I literally call him a racist **** in the opening sentences.....

        He is racist and maybe not a nice guy but he won lol.

        Open Controls
      4. GreennRed
        • 8 Years
        14 hours, 27 mins ago

        Yeah. That's exactly what he said......

        Open Controls
      5. MosF94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 hours, 23 mins ago

        Are you saying if Suarez won the title that season he should've had his medal stripped away from him?

        Open Controls
    3. Castiel
      • 11 Years
      15 hours, 50 mins ago

      Some first comment. I think the point is that it will highlight that your comments and actions will have repercussions so don't say hateful things (or preferably even think them). They couldn't risk it being exposed that they knew of these comments and still announced him the winner of the global competition so by the looks of it, he got what he deserved

      Open Controls
    4. Goonsquad245
      • 4 Years
      15 hours, 49 mins ago

      Nah he didn’t win FPL, he was disqualified.

      Open Controls
      1. SackWenger
        • 11 Years
        14 hours, 47 mins ago

        He won fpl as far as I’m concerned. Nothing he said or did enhanced his chances of winning the competition. With over 7 million entrants he got the highest score.

        Open Controls
        1. Goonsquad245
          • 4 Years
          14 hours, 43 mins ago

          just checked the top of overall ranks and he's not there? Doesn't look as though he won to me.

          Open Controls
          1. SackWenger
            • 11 Years
            14 hours, 43 mins ago

            That’s why I said as far as I’m concerned.

            Open Controls
            1. Goonsquad245
              • 4 Years
              14 hours, 40 mins ago

              Ahhhh - got you.

              As far as I'm concerned, I won FPL this year.

              Open Controls
              1. SackWenger
                • 11 Years
                14 hours, 36 mins ago

                Your fpl score this season may suggest otherwise. His has probably been removed before your come back with the ‘he scored zero points’ but he did score higher than everyone else.

                Open Controls
                1. Goonsquad245
                  • 4 Years
                  14 hours, 16 mins ago

                  What's FPL score got to do with it? As far as I'm concerned, I won.

                  Open Controls
                  1. SackWenger
                    • 11 Years
                    14 hours, 6 mins ago

                    Yawn

                    Open Controls
              2. Ginkapo FPL
                • 9 Years
                14 hours, 29 mins ago

                Get out. I beat you

                Open Controls
                1. Goonsquad245
                  • 4 Years
                  14 hours, 17 mins ago

                  Not as far as I'm concerned

                  Open Controls
            2. GreennRed
              • 8 Years
              14 hours, 22 mins ago

              Not just. It's a fact. He scored the most points fair and square. FPL should check social media for the rest of the top 1000 and ban anyone with discriminatory material. Otherwise it looks a lot like they're discriminating against one player. Can't wait for the book. The COVID FPL Champ's Assasins. 😉

              Open Controls
              1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                14 hours, 19 mins ago

                it wasn't FPL who went digging for this, they were presented with evidence. If they are presented with evidence of the rest of the top 1,000 then yes they should be deleted too.

                This wasn't a crusade against 1 man by FPL.

                Open Controls
                1. GreennRed
                  • 8 Years
                  13 hours, 50 mins ago

                  1 man was banned. See how that stands up in court.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Goonsquad245
                    • 4 Years
                    12 hours, 45 mins ago

                    Probably pretty well tbh. Doubt they've been presented with damning evidence of racism perpetrated by any of their other prize winners.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Nightcrawler
                      • 1 Year
                      12 hours, 40 mins ago

                      "Damning evidence of racism"

                      Open Controls
    5. @ocprodigy
      • 6 Years
      15 hours, 27 mins ago

      Try saying it’s a slippery slope to people such as myself who’ve been the victims of racial abuse in our lifetimes from people who believe it’s “banter” to make such comments.

      This train of thought is precisely what allows racism to live and be engrained in our society - “I’m not racist, I just make jokes about skin colour”. It’s these kind of group think comments which lead to bigger events - such as the Bulgaria vs England game (which I’m not linking him to, but using as reference of group think).

      At the end of the day the EPL are very clearly making a stance against racism and his comments were in direct conflict with that stance. While he can excuse it as private talk and so on that shouldn’t be a valid reason. If he publically tweeted it, would you be saying the same?

      Simply put he needs to reflect on his mindset and his use of those comments, meanwhile FPL had every right to delete his account.

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 hours, 20 mins ago

        I've experienced racism countless times to. You're missing the point. I'm not trivialising what was said I'm saying that it doesn't detract from him winning fpl. There are many instances of sportspeople with questionable beliefs winning trophies and medals. The fact they are 'bad' people doesn't mean their achievements were any less.

        Open Controls
      2. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 hours, 11 mins ago

        Also you didn't address the John Terry and Ledley King points....both proven racists. King called someone a **** on video for goodness sake. But I guess that's ok right and he should be able to sit on spurs bench?

        You can't pick and choose with this stuff.

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 8 Years
          14 hours, 21 mins ago

          You need to stop making sense here, someone might read it!

          Open Controls
    6. zeslinguer
      • 5 Years
      15 hours, 20 mins ago

      It’s a slippery slope! If I can’t call someone the N word, what next? Next you will be saying I cant use homophobic slurs or that I must treat Muslim people with decency too! The horror!

      Seriously though if you entered a competition in real life, be it a chess tournament, tennis tournament etc and you were overheard calling someone a ‘filthy little N-Word’, you’d be kicked out of it and rightfully so. People get banned from football stadia for saying that, don’t get the issue at all, glad he is kicked out.

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 hours, 13 mins ago

        Missed the point again. Slippery slope was alluding to how hard it will be for fpl to uphold this precedent going forward as for example someone may criticise Israel and be accused of anti-Semitism. What happens then? Does fpl ban the person?

        Open Controls
        1. zeslinguer
          • 5 Years
          15 hours, 7 mins ago

          Erm no they wouldn’t. Criticising Israel is legitimate and obviously not the same as calling someone a filthy N-word which is just straight up racism.

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            14 hours, 26 mins ago

            In the US they are very close to passing literal legislation that defines criticism of Israel as a nation state as anti-semitism. Look it up. The Western world follows the US on a lot of issues, so theres every reason to be concerned that European countries might follow suit down the line. If the UK does the same, will the FPL start banning people who have expressed concern about Israel's treatment of Palestinians; perhaps advocated for boycotts?

            Fwiw, I personally agree that a ban for racism for the former winner was correct. But it is also a completely valid concern to ask questions about the possible ramifications of this decision down the line. The window of what is defined as hate speech is constantly changing, and very quickly these days, and you might suddenly find yourself disagreeing with where the government and/or entities like FPL draw that line.

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • 9 Years
              14 hours, 24 mins ago

              What is wrong with the US?

              Open Controls
              1. Brosstan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                14 hours, 17 mins ago

                Everything, the biggest problem Europe has is the insistence on copying the political discourse from that shitehole

                Open Controls
                1. GreennRed
                  • 8 Years
                  13 hours, 42 mins ago

                  The US is a great country with, mostly, great people. The monied elite 'left' will continue to keep the uneducated, gullible, hardworking Americans down and believing what they see on TV and the internet. More than the US at fault here in 2020. More people worldwide allow themselves to be dictated to by the internet, the IOT the new tool, the world is becoming ever more stupid year on year. When you see people spend their hard earned cashi on a device to turn on their heating from their phone you can see where cjvilization is headed.

                  Open Controls
            2. GreennRed
              • 8 Years
              14 hours, 12 mins ago

              https://www.thenation.com/article/world/trump-empire-decline/

              All good things, and seemingly good things, come to an end eventually.

              If my wife and I go to work every day, pay our taxes, raise our two kids, stay on the strsight and narrow but get annoyed by the music and noise from those next door living off benefits, never working, then that's ok. It's ok if they're Irish. But if they're foreign nationals and we're unhappy about the disturbance the PC brigade will call us racist, which we aren't. Something not right there.

              Open Controls
              1. zeslinguer
                • 5 Years
                14 hours, 7 mins ago

                No one is going to call you a racist for complaining about noisy neighbours as long as you doing call them ‘filthy N-words’ like the bloke who got banned did.

                Open Controls
                1. GreennRed
                  • 8 Years
                  13 hours, 54 mins ago

                  Ah they are though. They are. Even if we don't use inflammatory terms. Just as many Irish people could be d@##heads as foreigners. Some anti-Brexiteers lazily used that tactic after they lost the referendum.

                  Open Controls
            3. zeslinguer
              • 5 Years
              14 hours, 11 mins ago

              You will have to link me to the thing you are talking about in regards to Israel. But I think that if you are honest you know there is no chance of being banned in the future for criticising Israel. I think on balance I will weigh that almost 0 risk against my feeling that people shouldnt call others ‘filthy N-words’ and decide a ban is good.

              Also whenever people in society have tried to push for a fairer society for others, they’ve faced the ‘slippery slope’ hysteria you are pushing. When gay marriage was debated, people used to say ‘I am ok with gay marriage, but worried about where it will lead. Will they be allowed to marry kids next?’

              Open Controls
              1. Brosstan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                14 hours, 2 mins ago

                It's not hard to Google it...

                Also slippery slope is not a fallacy. You can agree or disagree wether the gradual changes that follow new social norms and laws is good or bad, but there's no denying that for instance on the topic of homosexuality in society, a lot of the things people claimed as slippery slope arguments back in the 70s is now reality (for instance homosexuality being though in schools as part of sexual education) even though no, you can't marry kids.

                Open Controls
                1. GreennRed
                  • 8 Years
                  13 hours, 52 mins ago

                  Or be an out professional footballer.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Brosstan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    13 hours, 40 mins ago

                    I didn't say it was a bad thing I said it's undeniable that there has been a 'slippery slope' as argued by anti-gay activists decades ago. Slippery slope is a thing in all manner of social developments, the term just sounds like it's always a bad thing when you could also argue it's a good thing.

                    Open Controls
                2. zeslinguer
                  • 5 Years
                  13 hours, 52 mins ago

                  ‘Israel racism USA’ is gonna return a lot of results lol, I was just wondering what you were talking about specifically.

                  Open Controls
            4. Giggs Boson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              14 hours, 9 mins ago

              I agree, I think FPL were right to do what they did, it's not like he's in prison, they're just exercising their right to distance themselves from him.

              But in terms of the law, yeah the legality of racist speech is a thorny issue, because as you say, who is the overriding authority that decides if something is racist. I know racism is often obvious, as in this case, but sometimes it's not. Rowan Atkinson, Stephen Fry and Christopher Hitchens have some great speeches on why freedom of speech is absolutely essential to a progressive society. Free exchange of ideas and debate is important.

              I hate racism, I find it abhorrent, wish it would just go away already.

              Open Controls
              1. Well you know, Triffic
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                12 hours, 36 mins ago

                Yes this is what i was angling at but perhaps i didn't put it across as such.

                Open Controls
                1. Giggs Boson
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  12 hours, 5 mins ago

                  Communication is hard, I'm really bad at it myself. People make assumptions and read meaning between your words that doesn't exist, and they're so damn sure of themselves too. It's so easy to be misunderstood...

                  I usually like to let the more accomplished communicators do the talking! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BiqDZlAZygU

                  Open Controls
        2. sully29
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          15 hours, 2 mins ago

          They'll treat individual cases as they come, as common sense would dictate. There's no reason punishing X means you also have to punish Y if Y is clearly quite different. As criticising Israel would be when compared to calling Raheem Sterling the N-word.

          There's no slippery slope because they're allowed to do whatever they like. If they decide what someone else did isn't as bad then that's entirely up to them, it's at their discretion.

          Open Controls
    7. liner
      • 3 Years
      15 hours, 17 mins ago

      This PC bull*** will destroy everything. U all calling someone rasist (serious accusation) because of one word. I guess all of us said some bad thing in affect and be morons sometimes (me first), but that doesnt mean we wont someone to die or anything. He done stupid thing but dont destroy that guy and mark him as evil. In these days u can say anything and someone will get offended for sure. Even in private chat. One more reason to dont have any social media because u are followed

      Open Controls
      1. liner
        • 3 Years
        15 hours, 15 mins ago

        misspelled some word, sorry for that...

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 6 Years
          14 hours, 51 mins ago

          No worries, you also made very stupid points too

          Open Controls
      2. zeslinguer
        • 5 Years
        15 hours, 12 mins ago

        Why are people so desperate to make this a PC/ anti-woke thing? It’s not PC to have an issue with someone calling someone a filthy N-word, it’s just basic decency. Not being a racist is PC now, christ

        Open Controls
      3. El Fenomeno R9
        • 4 Years
        15 hours, 1 min ago

        Nan,all saints here they didn't sad bad word in their life.
        Probably the same ones that want to change black hole coz its sound offensive.

        Open Controls
        1. sully29
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          14 hours, 57 mins ago

          Amazing to watch people tell on themselves like this. As if very the notion that other people haven't done things like call players the N-word is beyond comprehension.

          Open Controls
        2. mynameisq
          • 6 Years
          14 hours, 56 mins ago

          How are you simultaneously holding the position that nothing is racist and people are overreacting, but that 99% of people probably make racist comments

          Which is it? It doesn't exist and is overblown or secretly everyone is racist in private

          Open Controls
          1. El Fenomeno R9
            • 4 Years
            14 hours, 45 mins ago

            First,don't put your words like they are mine.
            Second, didn't said it isn't racist.
            Third,99 have made(not make) a racist comment in their life.

            If you haven't congratulations you are in top1%

            But judging by your comments and aggressive behaviour highly unlikely

            Try with some other with those twists and spins

            Open Controls
            1. mynameisq
              • 6 Years
              14 hours, 40 mins ago

              Okay fine, but what does it have to do with this specific issue of a racist comment being made and then highlighted to fpl? What's your solution again?

              Open Controls
              1. El Fenomeno R9
                • 4 Years
                14 hours, 31 mins ago

                You are interesting,you reply like i have RMT post and need to say what i think on issue.

                Walk on

                Open Controls
                1. mynameisq
                  • 6 Years
                  14 hours, 28 mins ago

                  Haha now you have nothing to say, surprise surprise. Easy to play the contrarion isn't it. Mug.

                  Open Controls
                  1. El Fenomeno R9
                    • 4 Years
                    14 hours, 21 mins ago

                    I like that calm anty racist composure.

                    Open Controls
                    1. mynameisq
                      • 6 Years
                      13 hours, 59 mins ago

                      Check out the calm police over here, next I won't even be able to think about not being calm 🙁

                      Open Controls
        3. Oi! Shadders!
          • 9 Years
          14 hours, 2 mins ago

          Possibly the single most stupid comment I've ever read on here. And that's saying something.

          Open Controls
      4. mynameisq
        • 6 Years
        14 hours, 55 mins ago

        1) nobody has wished him death
        2) nobody called him evil
        3) not all of us have said the N word

        Other than 100% of it, great post!

        Open Controls
        1. marko_v_111
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          13 hours, 14 mins ago

          Did he say the "N" word?

          Open Controls
      5. Rhinos
        • 6 Years
        13 hours, 58 mins ago

        ok so as long as you don't want someone to die it's fine? Feel like this is quite a low bar

        Open Controls
    8. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 hours, 49 mins ago

      The real **** is his mate that sent the chats to the EPL.
      What a snake XD

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        14 hours, 47 mins ago

        If he really wanted to bring about a change he would have simply put the ss on socal media and confronted him directly

        Contacting fpl shows 2 things. He is jealous and he himself has made such comments before

        Open Controls
      2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 hours, 40 mins ago

        Sounds to me that it wasn't a group of actual mates anyway. Just a group chat with FPL people such as you lot on here. I wouldn't trust you bar stewards as far as as I could throw you.

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 6 Years
          14 hours, 39 mins ago

          This, most people are focusing on the omg his mate is such a snake. To me I'm thinking this guy actually felt comfortable saying a racist word in front of someone that wasn't even his close friend

          Open Controls
        2. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          14 hours, 24 mins ago

          There are many snakes in the grass.

          I've seen a couple of commenters discussing me whilst I've been away, usually spreading lies. I don't mind, whatever keeps them entertained, but I sure as hell wouldn't trust them...

          Open Controls
    9. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 hours, 30 mins ago

      The slippery slope fallacy is a common argument employed by people sympathetic towards racism.

      Open Controls
      1. Tomerick
        • 6 Years
        13 hours, 56 mins ago

        And it doesn’t even make sense. That guy’s freedom of speech has not been impacted at all, he is simply enjoying the consequences of his choices.

        Open Controls
      2. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 hours, 37 mins ago

        Repost from above:

        Missed the point again. Slippery slope was alluding to how hard it will be for fpl to uphold this precedent going forward as for example someone may criticise Israel and be accused of anti-Semitism. What happens then? Does fpl ban the person?

        Open Controls
        1. Boris Bodega: Holly's …
          • 5 Years
          12 hours, 31 mins ago

          One would hope they would approach each instance on it's own merits. There isn't a blanket catch-all rule that can be applied, clearly they felt this idiot's comments were unacceptable and acted accordingly. Their rules are clear, have a read of them.

          Personally I feel it sends out a strong message that this sort of behaviour is wrong, and in fact it is even worse that he thinks it's ok as long as it is in a private chat. Racism is ignorance, and he is a prime example of it.

          Open Controls
        2. Goonsquad245
          • 4 Years
          12 hours, 30 mins ago

          It's a judgement call FPL need to make case by case. In this instance it was a pretty easy one from their perspective. In future it might not be.

          It is a fair question to ask where the line is drawn, but nobody is going to be able to answer it. All we know (or should know) is that this instance falls squarely the wrong side of that line.

          Open Controls
    10. Rhinos
      • 6 Years
      14 hours, 30 mins ago

      the only precedent it sets is don't be racist. And this is a,bad thing because?

      Open Controls
      1. Oi! Shadders!
        • 9 Years
        14 hours, 9 mins ago

        Spot on.

        Open Controls
    11. Oi! Shadders!
      • 9 Years
      14 hours, 10 mins ago

      You lost me at 'virtue signalling'. Lazy phrase usually used my people who have few virtues.

      Open Controls
      1. Oi! Shadders!
        • 9 Years
        14 hours, 10 mins ago

        *by

        Open Controls
      2. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 hours, 38 mins ago

        Get over yourself. You know nothing about who i am but if you want to presume i am one of few virtues based on raising a valid point of discussion, well that reflects more on you than anything else.

        Open Controls
    12. P-h-o-e-n-i-x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 hours, 48 mins ago

      Does anyone think that this post has seen enough discussion to get Hulked?

      Open Controls
    13. Shark Team
      • 3 Years
      12 hours, 32 mins ago

      England has a Tory as a prime minister, English people were always more of tradition guys, mostly conservatives this is why racism and other politically right-wing opinions are so common in your country(and Italy too). But as the years come and go lots of things change while English people can hardly ever consider it. I see lots of people who ignore/forget/don't know the meaning of globalization...

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 hours, 6 mins ago

        Scandinavia is typically left wing and there is a huge surge in popularity of the right parties. Your argument is simplistic and not consistent with reality. If anything you are displaying irony as you seem to have a very stereotyped view of the english.

        You can sit in your ivory tower and try and say England is racist, but that is not the case. Every country in the world exhibits forms of systematic racism, to say England is any worse or better is rubbish. We have a long way to go in this country but as a non-white english person (not that my race should matter), i feel this country is not racist. Yes i've experienced racism here but i've also experienced a fantastic life and people 99% of the time. I won't let 1% influence my perception of the 99%.

        Tell me which country you deem to be some sort of social utopia and i will guarantee you i can find instances of racist attacks and a 'racist' history.

        Open Controls
    14. ASOUSA12
      • 2 Years
      12 hours, 27 mins ago

      He should have won FPL but no prizes awarded to him. He scored the highest number of points in 19/20 and nobody should be able to take that away from him

      Open Controls
    15. Skorr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 hours, 29 mins ago

      Racist dude gets kicked.
      My rank goes up by +1.
      Win / win.

      Forget about the 'slippery slope' discussion; do what is right at the time it need's doing.

      Open Controls
  2. pingissimus
    • 1 Year
    15 hours, 29 mins ago

    Jack Harrison price anyone?

    Getting more convinced about the sense of going Leeds early - now just wondering about some prices.

    I watched a fair amount of Bielsa last night. A lot of clubs are going to be very surprised early on imo. They may think they’ve done their research but I’m doubting they’ll have done 4 hours video analysis of every game in the last 12 months. He’ll know way more about them than vice versa.

    The pattern with Bielsa sides is that they start like a train and then run out fo steam. I’m expecting that here too - the step up in quality can be overstated when there’s an ace Champo side and there’s definite X factor to Leeds. Get in early when they’re most likely to fly is where I’m headed.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 hours, 17 mins ago

      I'm extremely excited about Bielsa and seeing how his team plays. I'm also very positive they'll make a terrific impact on the PL. But Harrison? 5.5m I reckon, but I wouldn't consider him. He doesn't seem to offer much in terms of goals of assists.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • 1 Year
        15 hours, 7 mins ago

        From what I’ve read he’s in fact an increasing factor there - and the Man City pedigree is an added temptation. He wouldn’t need to be that bountiful to offer value

        Tricky bit with Leeds is that goals are plentiful but are spread about. Profligacy from Bamford is of course a factor but so is the system. The way the front 5 operate is - I think - to rotate in so many different permutations that it’s hard to tell where to defend.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          15 hours, 4 mins ago

          I think they'll be a bit like Sheff United in that regard. There was no value in the midfield or up top; it was all in defence and I think Leeds will be similar. Having said that, I will be on the lookout for a 4.5 midfielder who plays and probably two cheap-as-chips strikers who take the field, so I might end up with Leeds mid/fwd assets on that basis alone.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • 1 Year
            14 hours, 58 mins ago

            Leeds spend the whole game on the front foot. They are likely to dominate possession against just about any PL team. It’s what Bielsa does. Ran Arsenal ragged for instance - doesn’t matter that it was a sub par selection to me.

            Defence is a bother for me as losing the lad to Brighton could be a big loss. They’ll find someone new to train up but that’ll take a bit of time

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              14 hours, 49 mins ago

              Ben White - yeh, that's true. I'm still in the zone of looking at their opening fixtures and the cheapest bargains. What'll more likely happen is I'll wait until GW5 with the Inty Break, Transfer Window, Big Boy late starts all done and dusted and see where Leeds are.

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • 1 Year
                14 hours, 38 mins ago

                Bielsa’s system requires all the back 3 to be 100% comfortable on the ball - quasi midfielders. They’re in short supply. I’d back him to find one and train him up but we start again in a few weeks

                Open Controls
          2. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            14 hours, 31 mins ago

            Leeds create a ton of chances though. They're no Sheffield United in that regard. Bamford got by far the most chances in the Championship last season and just had an abysmal 37% conversion rate.

            I think if they sign a half decent forward (huge if) that player could be the next Michu or better in Leeds' system. I was really hoping they'd get Cavani, because he'd have been amazing, but without, world class forwards are hard to find.

            Open Controls
        2. pingissimus
          • 1 Year
          15 hours, 2 mins ago

          The City pedigree may be a stretch of course if you consider Bamford and Solanke. But thing is City aren’t selling him - Chelsea and Liverpool knew what they were about!! Also makes me think he continues to be highly rated at City and the one club in the land to train him best in City ways is right now Leeds!

          Open Controls
      2. Lovren an elevator
        • 5 Years
        12 hours, 44 mins ago

        Who if not Harrison at 5.5? The attacking returns were very spread amongst the team last season, and Harrison seems the most nailed and far forward of the options currently? Hernandez is ofcourse a consideration but one must assume his minutes will be managed to such an extent that his fpl potential is affected too negatively?

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      15 hours, 15 mins ago

      5.5

      Open Controls
    3. Azathoth
      • 5 Years
      15 hours, 12 mins ago

      No less than 5m,no more than 6m.i will be very surprised if the FPL towers price him 6.5m.

      Open Controls
      1. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        14 hours, 45 mins ago

        Yeah, I think 5.5m is a good price for a top promoted midfielder.

        When they hit 6.0/6.5m you have to start comparing them to top defenders like Doherty, which they are unlikely to get near points-wise. If any promoted midfielder is 6.0+ I won't consider them.

        Open Controls
    4. LangerznMash
      • 4 Years
      15 hours, 1 min ago

      I'd guess both Harrison and Helder Costa priced at 5.5m however the fact Adama Traore was 5.0 makes me think one of these will be too.
      I'd love to see their stats for Expected Goals, Big chances missed and Big chances created.

      I'm a Leeds fan and watched every game this season. I think Harrison could (and should) have got many more goals and assists but for poor finishing from both himself and Bamford.

      Costa looked really lively towards the end of the season getting in some great attacking positions. You can really see an improvement in his game since he last disappointing crack at the prem. He could be a great FPL asset.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • 1 Year
        14 hours, 52 mins ago

        Ty for the insight

        As a fan did you pick up on growth from Harrison through the season - or am I barking up the wrong tree?

        Perhaps a false comparison but I’m at least partially thinking of Barnes at Leicester as a point of reference as someone at the same stage if development

        Open Controls
        1. LangerznMash
          • 4 Years
          13 hours, 55 mins ago

          Harrison has been pretty consistent for the past two seasons now, you know exactly what you are getting from him. Works hard, lots of sprints, good dribbling and can whip in a good cross. I don't think he is a natural finisher though as he seems to fluff lots of great opportunities.
          Costa on the other hand has been very frustrating, because you know what he is capable of but he only delivers in little patches and otherwise is largely anonymous. But as I said, his good moments were becoming more frequent as the season progressed. He will have lots of blanks but on his day can both score and assist (and win pens).
          Klich is our reliable penalty taker. He is nailed on for 90 mins every game and is involved in most of our attacking plays spending lots of time in and around the opponent's box..

          TL;DR basically if any of Harrison, Costa or Klich are priced 5.0 then they are a great value option.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • 1 Year
            13 hours, 29 mins ago

            Ty again

            Klich is first on my list anyway but wondering whether there’s someone else with a possibly higher upside. If I read it right Klich may well return consistently enough but will never be the great value asset

            Open Controls
    5. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      14 hours, 52 mins ago

      I think they key will be timing when they run out of steam, it could potentially be a lot earlier now that his team is a total underdog

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • 1 Year
        14 hours, 41 mins ago

        Not sure I agree

        They’ll likely run out of steam. But “total underdog” could (bold underlined) be way off the mark. They are going to be hugely difficult to play against. They’ll offer a pattern of play that will be very unfamiliar - SU multiplied

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 6 Years
          14 hours, 20 mins ago

          A promoted team is simply a total underdog in the premier League, I think they'll do well and be the surprise package but they're still an underdog by my definition

          Open Controls
    6. Rhinos
      • 6 Years
      14 hours, 34 mins ago

      Leeds running out of steam is a complete and utter myth. Till Bielsa came we've simply not had a good enough team to get promoted, nothing to do with fitness. Last season we blew it but running and tacking sats didnt drop off at all, just an inexplicable loss to Wigan and a brainfart from our keeper in the playoffs cost us. Won 12 of the last 14 games this season so a drop off is drivel

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • 1 Year
        14 hours, 19 mins ago

        Don’t completely disagree

        But the pattern stems from Bielsa over a long period of time. His teams very regularly fall at the final stretch. They lose maybe 5% of energy say and that leads to near misses. It is you’re right possible to overstate this one

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          14 hours, 15 mins ago

          A 38-game PL season versus a 46-game CH season might be a mitigating factore here.

          Open Controls
    7. Ginkapo FPL
      • 9 Years
      14 hours, 22 mins ago

      Is Bielsa's system really that out there? Norwich and Sheff United really surprised everyone with their systems, but they were very different to thr norm.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • 1 Year
        14 hours, 17 mins ago

        It’ll be less surprising in the PL than the championship but only because City play in the PL.

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 9 Years
          14 hours, 10 mins ago

          But if they are that similar to City then the teams know how to play against it on the whole. Isnt that a major issue?

          Open Controls
          1. Rhinos
            • 6 Years
            14 hours, 3 mins ago

            systems shouldn't surprise anyone these days, there's endless analysis to be done. It's whether teams can match Leeds energy, if they can it might be a long season

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              13 hours, 56 mins ago

              We all knew about Sheff Utd's 'overlapping centrebacks', yet opposition were repeatedly surprised by the way Blades played. I reckon Bielsa will befuddle plenty average PL managers, and they won't have drinks breaks to make emergency tactical adjustments!

              Open Controls
            2. pingissimus
              • 1 Year
              13 hours, 54 mins ago

              They may not surprise but then the question remains on whose terms the game gets played. My strong expectation is that the majority of Leeds matches will get played on Leeds terms. That’s a plus. Whether there is sufficient quality to make that count is another question

              Open Controls
          2. pingissimus
            • 1 Year
            13 hours, 59 mins ago

            How well do teams cope with City 🙂

            It’s one thing to adapt to a top two side but another to a promoted side. Also Bielsa is very out there. No compromises will be made. They will try to dominate the ball against everyone.

            This is bit as if Cruyff had decided to hack it for a season in the championship. There may be other teams around who have been influenced by the philosophy but none will take that philosophy to its extreme.

            Cruyff and Bielsa are a natural comparison. He is hugely influential on how the game has developed. He is also very pure in his philosophy. Pep Poch and Simeone have borrowed from him but none are quite as rigorous as him. A once in a generation manager who never managed a big big team

            Open Controls
  3. tim
    • 11 Years
    14 hours, 18 mins ago

    Any idea when can we start to build our new teams?

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 hours, 18 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 9 Years
        14 hours, 11 mins ago

        Has no one sunk to the depths of producing their own price list and spreadsheet yet?

        Open Controls
        1. Tomerick
          • 6 Years
          13 hours, 55 mins ago

          I believe Foo Fighter has plumbed those depths.

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 9 Years
            13 hours, 47 mins ago

            Blink 182 hit rock bottom. Awful

            Open Controls
    2. Nimby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 hours, 15 mins ago

      August 24

      Open Controls
    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 hours, 55 mins ago

      I've been doing little else for the last two weeks!

      Open Controls
  4. Ginkapo FPL
    • 9 Years
    14 hours, 12 mins ago

    Just a thought. If you are unsure about how to react to the knews that someone got disqualified from FPL for racism, discuss it with your friends and family. Have an open honest conversation about it. A text based forum is perhaps not the best place to convey nuanced ideas.

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 9 Years
      14 hours, 12 mins ago

      News

      Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      14 hours, 9 mins ago

      Give us a few more minutes, we're about to solve the whole bloody thing

      Open Controls
      1. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        14 hours, 1 min ago

        😀

        I kind of like it when FFS goes off topic... makes it feel like more of a community.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          14 hours ago

          You do? So ..... Kamala Harris, eh? 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Giggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            13 hours, 58 mins ago

            Never even heard of a Kamala Harris before!

            Open Controls
    3. MTPockets
      • 11 Years
      13 hours, 58 mins ago

      FPL don't want any association with racism.
      Nor do I. It's not at all nuanced.

      Open Controls
    4. Tomerick
      • 6 Years
      13 hours, 53 mins ago

      This is the least nuanced topic of all time. A racist got banned for being a racist. All decent people abhor racism and would not make any attempt to justify, condone or excuse the behaviour. There really isn’t another side to this.

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 9 Years
        13 hours, 48 mins ago

        Apparently it is to some and simply claiming moral superiority does not help educate.

        Open Controls
        1. Tomerick
          • 6 Years
          13 hours, 45 mins ago

          Debating with racists/racist sympathisers only serves to legitimise their view as a valid counter. There are not two sides to this.

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 9 Years
            13 hours, 42 mins ago

            So why on earth are you all debating? Take the time to educate properly. Whatever you do dont engage with it half heartedly.

            Open Controls
            1. Tomerick
              • 6 Years
              13 hours, 21 mins ago

              I’m not debating. I’m stating how it is. It’s not open for debate.

              Open Controls
              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • 9 Years
                13 hours, 20 mins ago

                To be fair you arent part of that mess of a top post.

                Open Controls
          2. Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            13 hours, 38 mins ago

            Yep. Even racists are surprised when they are invited to discuss their views in a public arena.

            Open Controls
    5. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 hours, 36 mins ago

      Some family and friends will switch off as soon as you mention FPL. 😀

      Open Controls
  5. mynameisq
    • 6 Years
    14 hours, 10 mins ago

    So what piece of news will fpl release today to give us a much needed distraction

    Open Controls
    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 hours ago

      Joe kicked his dog and has been sacked.

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 6 Years
        13 hours, 53 mins ago

        Justice for Joe, the woke agenda has to stop. 99% of us have thought about kicking a dog!

        Open Controls
      2. Tomerick
        • 6 Years
        13 hours, 51 mins ago

        Well if a man can’t kick his dog in the privacy of his own home it really is the slipperiest of slopes. What if that dog was going to be the next Hitler? What would you do then? *sarcasm disclaimer for the hard of thinking*

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 6 Years
          13 hours, 49 mins ago

          Finally someone speaking up against the pro dog agenda! What's next can't kick a dog today, tomorrow I accidentally overfeed my cat and they jail me for abuse! Where does it stop? I'm totally asking these questions as a concerned person rather than someone obfuscating issues and if you don't have an answer for every hypothetical then your viewpoint can't be right can it

          Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      13 hours, 48 mins ago

      Hoping for a price/position reveal.

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 6 Years
        13 hours, 46 mins ago

        TAA at 8.5 is my prediction

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 3 Years
          13 hours, 43 mins ago

          Probably. At 8.0, everyone would have him. 8.5 would make people think about it.

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 6 Years
            13 hours, 39 mins ago

            Even at 8.5 if Liverpool can up their clean sheets he will get an insane amount of points

            Open Controls
        2. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          12 hours, 53 mins ago

          He'll most likely be 7.5

          Open Controls
  6. pingissimus
    • 1 Year
    13 hours, 44 mins ago

    “If footballers weren’t human I’d never lose”

    Think that should be the motto of everyone on here 🙂 It really says all you need to know about Bielsa

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      13 hours, 40 mins ago

      Must be a great FIFA player

      Open Controls
      1. Lovren an elevator
        • 5 Years
        11 hours, 12 mins ago

        This response deserves more recognition. Funny AF

        Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 9 Years
      13 hours, 19 mins ago

      Which season ticket are you buying this year? Palace or Leeds?

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • 1 Year
        12 hours, 49 mins ago

        🙂

        Pay for one and watch the other - not that anyone will go to see any games for the foreseeable. I’m also sadly exiled in Liverpool so no one to watch locally either

        Open Controls
  7. CloudSky
    • 3 Years
    13 hours, 41 mins ago

    Baffling to see how many people here have problems being not racist (and not just here).

    Open Controls
    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 hours, 29 mins ago

      That's why the BLM movement is so important. Every person deserves to be treated with dignity whatever their colour. Racist views in private and public need to be challenged by those present when they are expressed.

      Open Controls
      1. CloudSky
        • 3 Years
        13 hours, 18 mins ago

        Hear hear.

        Open Controls
      2. thegame983
        • 3 Years
        12 hours, 26 mins ago

        Precisely.

        Now I will challenge those views by pulling down statues and attacking police officers.

        Open Controls
        1. Skorr
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          10 hours, 32 mins ago

          To be fair, a man who built his fortune on the back of pain, suffering and the deaths of thousands doesn't warrant a statue in the first place, and pulling it down was long overdue.
          The record of these actions, by him and by others, needs to be recorded clearly and factually in our history to inform the future generations.
          That is the bigger question of why is society unable to find the balance between understanding our past while not glorifying / hiding it.

          With regard to attacking police, don't confuse criminal behaviour from some with those exercising their right to protest (including peaceful counter-protest).

          Open Controls
    2. Lovren an elevator
      • 5 Years
      11 hours, 10 mins ago

      it amazes me how many white people roll their eyes at the BLM movement, or sulk about "surely white lives matter too" they've missed the whole point. But not everyone is smart or compassionate enough to understand the point we (decent people of all and any colour) are trying to make.

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 9 Years
        10 hours, 23 mins ago

        If you acknowledge it then you also need to acknowledge that we need to give our power and possessions back. Thats not an easy thing to acknowledge.

        Open Controls
  8. sully29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    13 hours, 31 mins ago

    Mark coming back to FFScout or something? See latest FFScout tweet.

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 9 Years
      12 hours, 47 mins ago

      Isnt that just FPL 2020 is coming soon?

      Open Controls
    2. P-h-o-e-n-i-x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 hours, 46 mins ago

      The tweet gives away nothing. It just tells us that "something" or "someone" is coming soon.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 hours ago

        Prolly get me prizes taken back with my comment! 😉

        Open Controls
    3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      12 hours, 26 mins ago

      Surely he doesn't want to get his fingerprints on this trainwreck

      Open Controls
  9. Invincibles
    • 6 Years
    13 hours, 20 mins ago

    Whatever your views on the incident (I fully back it) FPL more than entitled to do as they did. Let’s move on.

    First names in your draft squads for next szn?

    TAA
    KDB
    fernandes
    Auba

    Rest will be value for money picks for me..

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
        13 hours, 19 mins ago

        2 blanks incoming.

        Open Controls
        1. Invincibles
          • 6 Years
          13 hours, 14 mins ago

          Come again?

          Open Controls
        2. Invincibles
          • 6 Years
          13 hours, 13 mins ago

          Bruno, KdB late start?

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            13 hours, 10 mins ago

            yup

            Open Controls
      • Little Red Lacazette
        • 3 Years
        12 hours, 44 mins ago

        KDB, Bruno likely won't feature in GW1.

        Open Controls
      • Soto Ayam
        • 1 Year
        11 hours, 33 mins ago

        Taa, kdb, Bruno, havertz, Timo

        Open Controls
    2. Hughes the Daddy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 hours, 18 mins ago

      Very illuminating debate re the change of winner thing. For me it highlights how the kick racism out message still has a way to go sadly. People actually arguing against removing someone who called a player the n word! Seriously? Citing the handling of past examples of racism in football or calling it pc-gone-mad is ludicrous. It might upset you slightly that 'the person with most points didn't win' but surely you can see that being racist excludes your participation, end of. If you're arguing otherwise, frankly it suggests you really don't take racism nearly as seriously as you should.

      Open Controls
      1. rozzo
        • 7 Years
        13 hours, 15 mins ago

        He didn't call him that though did he

        Open Controls
        1. marko_v_111
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          13 hours, 10 mins ago

          Agreed rozzo however he did speak badly about him.

          This is very similar to suarez.
          https://www.theguardian.com/football/2014/oct/26/luis-suarez-am-i-a-racist-no-absolutely-not-i-was-horrified

          Open Controls
        2. Ginkapo FPL
          • 9 Years
          12 hours, 58 mins ago

          He did

          Open Controls
        3. Forza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          12 hours, 53 mins ago

          He did: https://mobile.twitter.com/FPLRatchet/status/1293210077705502722/photo/1

          And he's admitted to it: https://mobile.twitter.com/TooGoodFPL/status/1293236147246817281

          Open Controls
          1. Hits from the Bong
            • 1 Year
            12 hours, 49 mins ago

            You’re talking about different N words

            Open Controls
            1. Forza
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              12 hours, 14 mins ago

              True, he used *an* N-word rather than the infamous N-word, but given the context given by the rest of the message (if @FPLRatchet's screenshot is accurate) it's the kind of racism that Hughes The Daddy was originally talking about.

              Open Controls
          2. rozzo
            • 7 Years
            12 hours, 48 mins ago

            Thats a common Spanish word. Not defending the guy but it would be helpful if all countries and cultures could agree on what is racist and what isn't.

            What other way could he have described Sterling in his native tongue?

            Open Controls
            1. Hits from the Bong
              • 1 Year
              12 hours, 46 mins ago

              He could have left his race out of it.

              Open Controls
            2. Little Red Lacazette
              • 3 Years
              12 hours, 41 mins ago

              When people in FPL mention Sterling. Do they have to give a description? Are they confused about whether one is talking about the Indian, Afghan, Jewish or Cambodian Sterling?

              Open Controls
            3. Forza
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              12 hours, 30 mins ago

              The message was in Bulgarian, not Spanish. He's said that it doesn't have the same connotations in Bulgarian but he's also "admitted this is a mean comment worthy of disqualification" (https://mobile.twitter.com/TooGoodFPL/status/1293236148664504320).

              Even if the word is less derogatory in Bulgaria, it was wrong to reference Sterling's race as part of a rant against him. It was clearly a racist comment given the context, and Antonov himself has said that "I deserve my punishment from EPL and from you" (https://mobile.twitter.com/TooGoodFPL/status/1293236156247748621).

              Open Controls
          3. marko_v_111
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            12 hours, 36 mins ago

            Negerche is the bulgarian for Black

            Are you call all these cakes racist too
            https://www.google.com/search?q=negerche&rlz=1C1CHBF_en-GBGB893GB893&oq=negerche&aqs=chrome..69i57j0l7.1747j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

            Open Controls
            1. mynameisq
              • 6 Years
              12 hours, 35 mins ago

              This defense is so stupid, you can call sterling crap without mentioning race, you can be upset at him missing chances without mentioning race. What did his race have to do with it?

              Open Controls
            2. Goonsquad245
              • 4 Years
              12 hours, 34 mins ago

              He discriminated against him because of the colour of his skin. Stop defending it.

              Open Controls
              1. marko_v_111
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                12 hours, 31 mins ago

                I agree with both you and there is no need for what he said. can leave colour out of it and treat everyone the same.

                Open Controls
                1. mynameisq
                  • 6 Years
                  12 hours, 29 mins ago

                  You agree with us yet you post some stupid nonsense about calling cakes racist?

                  Open Controls
                  1. marko_v_111
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    12 hours, 24 mins ago

                    I agree there is no need to bring colour into it however he did not say what you claim he said.

                    He spoke in is local language and it might look similar to an english work but it is not the same.

                    He even admits this so don't go around making false comments saying he said the "N" word

                    Alexander
                    @TooGoodFPL
                    ·
                    17h
                    I admitted this is a mean comment worthy of disqualification. However, it is hard to explain to English speaking people why I never meant it to be a racist comment. The word "negyr" in Bulgarian does not have nearly the same connotation as the N word in English

                    Open Controls
                    1. mynameisq
                      • 6 Years
                      12 hours, 21 mins ago

                      I didn't claim anything? I think you are responding to the wrong person here

                      Open Controls
                      1. marko_v_111
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        12 hours, 14 mins ago

                        sorry Q (i assume your name is Q..haha)...was just replying to the last message..hehe

                        Open Controls
                  2. marko_v_111
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    12 hours, 24 mins ago

                    btw the cakes look nice ....hope you looked at them 🙂

                    Open Controls
            3. Forza
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              12 hours, 22 mins ago

              It's his message as a whole that makes it racist. The word "black" isn't inherently racist when used in different contexts (e.g. cakes), but surrounding the word with pejoratives when describing a black player makes the racism clear.

              Open Controls
              1. marko_v_111
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                12 hours, 18 mins ago

                I found this on a website

                "Yes, in Bulgarian the word negar (негар)is the official or the common word to describe people with dark skin color, it is close to African in meaning. Actually the word black (черен) is caring the negative and more racist nuance in Bulgarian.You can overhear mothers lovingly calling their kids negarche (little black kid) to underline their healthy skin color after a nice holiday on the beach."

                I do understand racism is a hard stupid and sterling does get alot of it...and i do agree with you there is no need to bring colour into it. But i don't believe Alex said what he said as a rasist comment.

                Open Controls
                1. Forza
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  12 hours, 4 mins ago

                  I'll agree to disagree then. It may well be a more innocuous word in more affectionate contexts, but messages cease to be affectionate when the phrase "f****ing imbecile" is used (provided that @FPLRatchet's screenshot of the message is genuine).

                  Open Controls
      2. Hits from the Bong
        • 1 Year
        12 hours, 51 mins ago

        I hate racism, but I want to be allowed to play against, and beat, racists at FPL. Is this wrong? Surely all the gammon that voted for brexit are closet racists at best, are they not allowed to play? It’s almost half of the population.
        IMO it does much more good for racists to be called out and challenged, with their ignorant views debated, rather than sweeping it all under the rug with some brief mention of breaching terms.

        Open Controls
        1. baps sniffer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          12 hours, 38 mins ago

          By the way, how are "negro spiritual songs" called without racism nowadays? (When I was a kid the N-word (kind of) in our language was similar to "black" withour being considered racist by anyone.) But yes, nowadays it is a "forbidden" one because of the world has changed and more people now know how the English N-word has been used.

          Open Controls
        2. thegame983
          • 3 Years
          12 hours, 24 mins ago

          Good point.

          But should you be banned for making sweeping derogatory comments about huge swaths of the population?

          Open Controls
          1. Hits from the Bong
            • 1 Year
            12 hours, 13 mins ago

            No, my views should be challenged if they are wrong, and all those brexit voters should be allowed to play and beat me at fpl too, bring it on

            Open Controls
        3. sully29
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          11 hours, 36 mins ago

          Nobody is being stopped from playing FPL. Not even the guy who was just caught being racist. He's free to continue playing and you're free to beat him.

          Open Controls
    3. kime67
      • 2 Years
      13 hours, 6 mins ago

      when will fixtures come out?

      Open Controls
      1. Nimby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        13 hours, 5 mins ago

        August 21

        Open Controls
    4. marko_v_111
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 hours, 58 mins ago

      There has been alot of talk around Defenders and Midfielders but very little love for forwards.

      Is there any forwards your keeping your eye on

      Aguero 11.5
      Kane 11
      Timo 10.5
      Vardy 10
      Martial 9.5
      Jimenez 9.5
      Firmino 9
      Ings 8.5
      And lots SUB 7M

      Open Controls
      1. Make America Greta Again
        • 6 Years
        12 hours, 55 mins ago

        Jesus at 9.5m, Kane at 10.5m, Aub at 11m.

        Open Controls
        1. marko_v_111
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          12 hours, 54 mins ago

          Auba will be 12M Midfielder,
          Jesus finished the season at 9.9 ....he will be 10M next season.

          Open Controls
          1. Make America Greta Again
            • 6 Years
            12 hours, 52 mins ago

            Aub as a mid would be sweet, though I can't see it. Wish they changed format as classical strikers are almost a thing of the past.

            Open Controls
          2. Zim0
            • 2 Years
            12 hours, 51 mins ago

            I'm guessing 11.5

            Open Controls
            1. marko_v_111
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              12 hours, 34 mins ago

              If Auba stays as a forward would be 11.5 however if they move him to midfield will be 12

              Open Controls
          3. Lovren an elevator
            • 5 Years
            11 hours, 8 mins ago

            atleast! I think there is a real chance if Aguero is still injured when the game is released, that they could both be equal or near enough equal price...and probably should be

            Open Controls
      2. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 hours, 44 mins ago

        benteke

        Open Controls
        1. marko_v_111
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          12 hours, 34 mins ago

          Benteke could be 5.5M

          Open Controls
          1. Corgzzzz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            12 hours, 31 mins ago

            That would be 5m too much

            Open Controls
      3. papa89
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        12 hours, 30 mins ago

        Ings for 8.5 would be a steal, IMO.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          12 hours, 28 mins ago

          I think it's a perfect price. Ings having one great season doesn't detract from him having a history of injuries. If he matches last year it's a great deal, but all indications are that he won't get 20+ goals this season.

          Open Controls
          1. papa89
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            12 hours, 9 mins ago

            Yeah, noted. I remeber the last season's case of C.Wilson. Struggling and no injuries, actually. But I believe in Ingsy. He looked strong even after the re-start with short breaks between games and even Ralph was under impression of his fitness. He's got a lot of bad luck with his knee injury in Liverpool. It depends on fixtures and some other factors, but for 8.5 he'd be almost nailed in my team.

            Open Controls
          2. pingissimus
            • 1 Year
            11 hours, 51 mins ago

            But that injury history is very significantly two huge ones that lost him 2 seasons no? 2018/9 was tricky - had him lots then - but he was still getting back to playing regularly.

            20+ again seems a stretch but then again I didn't really expect Jim to repeat the same output from 2018/9 either.

            Open Controls
      4. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 hours, 29 mins ago

        Forwards are just not looking great points per pound (PPP).

        I'm gonna start this season same as I did last season. 2 budget forwards max and a bench fodder at 4.5m.

        I have little interest in most forwards except maybe Kane or Martial/Rashford if they come in at under 10.0m.

        I just think FPL need to reconsider forward pricing to make them more competitive with defenders and mids. The attacking fullback has decimated the forward position. 7.0m can get your Robertson or Moise Kean. It''s clear of late that there's more value in other positions.

        Open Controls
        1. FALSE PROFIT
          • 6 Years
          11 hours, 54 mins ago

          I tend to agree with you but I must point out:
          The extra point for a CS and a goal scored can be quite heavily impacted by the bonus point system. If Martial is put into the forward line. 31 extra points and clean sheets set off against as much as 15 points for bonus in the other direction. Ings 40 bonus compared to martial 14. There is a chance Martial 8.5 might be good due to a position change. On top of that he is getting better by the day. (Will he go to 9.5?
          The gap between 8.5 and 12.5 is massive and I will welcome some mids going to the forward line.
          We all know outside the captaincy position, points per million is a good way of getting maximum benefit. wig backs have taken the lustre away from forwards but having 3 big hitters (11.5 to 13) is not really viable; hence the Ings, Martial type players.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • 1 Year
            11 hours, 48 mins ago

            Had a look at Martial after Bruno came in. He'd have lost 18 points from cs and goals but - didn't work this out precisely - could only see another 6 or so from baps.

            Open Controls
            1. FALSE PROFIT
              • 6 Years
              11 hours, 7 mins ago

              I tried to work it out. I got to a gain of 14 points by martial as a mid. Ings who got 40 bonus with 5 more goals and 7 less assists wins out on the bonus front by 7 bonus but only a guideline.

              Open Controls
      5. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 hours, 25 mins ago

        I'd probably go along with all those prices.
        However, my policy is the same as Camzy. I'll try to resist Jimi and Ings and have my most expensive striker top out at 6.5, with a pair of benchable but playing strikers in the 5-5.5 region. I'm going big in defence and midfield.

        Open Controls
        1. marko_v_111
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          12 hours, 6 mins ago

          I agree Andy,

          I think i might look at Barnes or Wood if they are 6-6.5 and maybe a 2nd striker for around that price.

          Could be interesting when some of those on the list start get double digit hauls.

          Open Controls
        2. LangerznMash
          • 4 Years
          11 hours, 59 mins ago

          Same as me although I'm willing to go upto around 8.0 on my primary striker (unless someone stands out as essential - like Werner on pens for 10.0)

          Open Controls
        3. FALSE PROFIT
          • 6 Years
          11 hours, 51 mins ago

          I hear you Andy but I found my 5 mids were not enough last season. 3 guys up top that can get around the 180 to 200 point mark could still be viable if the players are priced right this time round.

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            11 hours, 46 mins ago

            Sure, but I'm going the other way. I'd say 3 'random' Liverpool defenders in that price bracket have more certainty of all reaching that point mark than 3 random strikers for the same money. It may be that 3 mid-price strikers emerge and finish on similar points, but I'd be far less sure of their identities at this time.

            Open Controls
            1. FALSE PROFIT
              • 6 Years
              11 hours, 39 mins ago

              I hear you and tend to agree. We have to have at least 1 forward and it will probably end up 2 if pricing is similar. 4-5-1 will be common and 3-5-2 also. The only thing I know at this stage is I will have 5 mids to start, dependent on any major structural changes.
              The only thing I don't like about say 3 pool defenders is the possible clean sheet fail. value per mil always works out defensively and Forwards are always the weakest.
              A point to note is my keeper was the star last year in my team, points per million wise.

              Open Controls
      6. Our Tiny Servant
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        12 hours, 3 mins ago

        Werner 10.0

        Open Controls
    5. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      12 hours, 52 mins ago

      Will we get Player Price sneak peeks today by chance?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Pillars
        • 4 Years
        11 hours, 48 mins ago

        Doesn’t look it

        Open Controls
    6. The Rumour Mill
      • 3 Years
      12 hours, 36 mins ago

      I knew he was in trouble as soon as he used the patented Richard Keys defence of "it was just banter"!

      Open Controls
    7. pingissimus
      • 1 Year
      12 hours, 35 mins ago

      This is why I’m excited this season

      https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.squawka.com/en/athletic-bilbao-man-utd-europa-league-bielsa-ferguson-where-are-they-now/%3famp

      That was done on the back of a selection policy based on Basque only

      Open Controls
    8. Amey
      • 1 Year
      12 hours, 31 mins ago

      Please start RMT's again !!

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • 1 Year
        12 hours, 15 mins ago

        Try the Community articles - a little quiet over there but at least it's all football

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          9 hours, 25 mins ago

          Cheers

          Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 hours, 14 mins ago

        FanTeam?

        Fabianski Meslier
        TAA VvD Laporte Mari Vinagre
        Salah KdB Fernandes Soucek Foden
        Antonio Kean Zivkovic

        Open Controls
        1. Our Tiny Servant
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          12 hours, 1 min ago

          Why not Pickford?
          Is Mari going to play?
          Is Antonio going to be striker or winger?

          Rest is tight.

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            11 hours, 46 mins ago

            No Pickford because he's crap. Also FanTeam scores 0.5 point per save. That's really generous. A keeper making 5 saves gets 2.5 points vs FPL's 1 point. The fact that every save counts means that keepers are actually pretty valuable. That stuff adds up and I reckon Fabianski will get the most. Depends on fixtures though.

            Mari will play when fit imo. Just signed a new contract, Spanish, good passer. Seems to fit Arteta's philsophy. Shouldn't be hard to displace Mustafi, Holding or Luiz. The 4.0 fodders I'll move around as the picture clears up.

            Antonio at 6.5m I think is a snip. He has the highest xGI of any player post restart. When fit and firing, he's a beast. I also really like the price point. Can easily switch to Mitro, Bamford, McBurnie, Maupay or whoever becomes the bandwagon. Team value is really important in FanTeam because you don't have a sell on fee so teams can get to like 120m at the end.

            Open Controls
        2. pingissimus
          • 1 Year
          11 hours, 55 mins ago

          Is Meslier 4.0 there?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            11 hours, 50 mins ago

            Yes. 4.0m.

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • 1 Year
              11 hours, 47 mins ago

              If only.... 🙂

              Open Controls
        3. Jaws
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          11 hours, 52 mins ago

          who's Zivkovic?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            11 hours, 50 mins ago

            4.0m fodder.

            Open Controls
        4. Amey
          • 1 Year
          9 hours, 20 mins ago

          Kean is the one i don't know about. Not sure he'll be nailed ...

          Like it overall !

          Open Controls
    9. Make America Greta Again
      • 6 Years
      12 hours, 20 mins ago

      With the disqualification of the bloke with the most points, the info re Liverpool team news takes on more importance. If Chris had captained his Vice captain instead of Salah, he'd have won.

      Open Controls
      1. Greek Freak
        • 4 Years
        12 hours, 17 mins ago

        I still don't get why he captained Salah. Regardless of team news - you have Sterling at home vs. Norwich and there's no need to chase with a left-field pick, why not just go for the obvious one?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          12 hours, 14 mins ago

          This. He overthought everything. He was in pole position. Just cap the most popular choice and make the others chase.

          Open Controls
        2. Make America Greta Again
          • 6 Years
          12 hours, 3 mins ago

          Just shows the chips can be dangerous, best to use in a dgw imo.

          Open Controls
      2. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        12 hours, 17 mins ago

        Its a bogus victory anyway. Fpl shd just have had the title vacant

        Open Controls
      3. Little Red Lacazette
        • 3 Years
        12 hours, 5 mins ago

        I thought Magnus Carlsen had a chance but things fell off for him unfortunately on the last GW.

        Open Controls
      4. Flair
          12 hours, 3 mins ago

          Not only that but he could have just waited for team leaks... winning a massive competition like FPL is a real achievement and surely there would have been no issues if he'd taken one day, or even an hour off?

          Open Controls
      5. Rotation's Alter Ego
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        12 hours, 3 mins ago

        Another new Community Article 🙂

        Rubberducky has done a piece on "The Theory of Everything FPL" which is well worth a read for anyone that's looking to step up how seriously they take FPL - it's not just as simple as picking who will score the highest! Plenty of lessons here that we've all had to learn one way or the other over the years.

        Open Controls
        1. Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          11 hours, 20 mins ago

          Might help if I actually linked the article as well...

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/08/12/the-theory-of-everything-fpl/

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 9 Years
            10 hours, 49 mins ago

            Its too hot

            Open Controls
            1. Az
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              10 hours, 39 mins ago

              it is 🙁

              Open Controls
      6. Dynamic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 hours, 50 mins ago

        In the 6th paragraph of this BBC article about Wolves needing to sign more players (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/53746222), it states that "They only used 21 players in the Premier League this season, three fewer than anybody else".

        In the graphic below this quote it then states that Burnley used 22 players in Premier League games 2019-20.

        This has made me very confused. Am I being stupid?

        Does this make sense to anyone else?

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Forza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          11 hours, 45 mins ago

          Pope officially counts as 3 players.

          Open Controls
        2. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 hours, 36 mins ago

          I think you're right. It looks like an error on their part.

          Their point still stands though, maybe even to Burnley too. But as much as Wolves need a bigger squad, they're already in trouble with FFP so their entire wage structure needs addressing before they can start to recruit more!

          Open Controls
      7. Az
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        11 hours, 48 mins ago

        I'm supposed to be working but its TOO HOT

        Open Controls
        1. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 hours, 32 mins ago

          Whenever I get too hot and bothered I try to imagine I'm back in Kenya or Spain. It changes my outlook on the heat entirely!

          Open Controls
      8. Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
        • 8 Years
        11 hours, 43 mins ago

        Valencia 'put their ENTIRE SQUAD up for sale except Jose Gaya' as they feel the financial effects of missing out on European football and the Covid-19 pandemic.

        sold Ferran Torres, Francis Coquelin and Dani Parejo so far 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          10 hours, 58 mins ago

          Absolutely falling apart, but Villarreal are doing fantastically from it!

          Open Controls
        2. Ginkapo FPL
          • 9 Years
          10 hours, 41 mins ago

          How crap is Gaya?

          Open Controls
      9. GreenWindmill
        • 8 Years
        11 hours, 32 mins ago

        New article posted (Return of the Mark 😎 )

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/08/12/mark-sutherns-to-return-to-fantasy-football-scout-for-2020-21-season/

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.