Your chance to get involved on the FPL Question Time panel in 2020/21

Our weekly Question Time feature will return in the new season.

Ahead of each Gameweek, we’ll be asking a rotating group of Fantasy managers their thoughts on the burning Fantasy Premier League issues – be it players, teams, strategy, chips or anything else that is prompting debate.

And this is your opportunity to get involved on that panel.

Are you a maverick manager? Fed up of the template talk? Think you can offer some fresh insight on a well-worn discussion point?

Whatever your approach to Fantasy management, we want to hear from you.

Site regulars such as Rainy, Lateriser, G-Whizz, Karan14, Maximus Bonimus Pointimus, Epic Fail, Darth_Krid, How Now Brown Cow, Twisted Saltergater and Pirlø’s Pen, to name but a few, have all been involved in the past.

We’ve also previously heard from voices outside of the website in this feature, like FPL General, Always Cheating, Dr Ben McNair, James Egersdorff, Ben Crabtree and Lejuan Basson.

If you fancy contributing now and again, fill out the brief Google form below and we’ll have a run through each application ahead of the new campaign.

