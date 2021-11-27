The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 13: Tips, captains, team news and best players

The deadline for Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us – and we’ve got everything you need to help you with your transfers and captaincy decisions on this page.
You’ll find plenty of advice to help with your transfer dilemmas and armband conundrums on this page, while there are also team reveals, Members’ articles and videos in this comprehensive guide to the upcoming Gameweek.
FPL DEADLINE STREAM (FROM 10.30AM GMT)
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 13?
- Scout Picks: Our selection of the best players for Gameweek 13
- Spot the Differential: Three low-owned picks for Gameweek 13
- Scout Squad: Az, Neale, Tom and Sam discuss their Gameweek 13 player long-lists ahead of the Scout Picks
- The best Chilwell replacements in FPL
GAMEWEEK 13 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS: WHO WILL PLAY?
- FPL team news: Gameweek 13 injury updates on Raphinha and Gray
- FPL team news: Gameweek 13 injury updates on Chilwell, Foden and more
- FPL festive fixture schedule: When might Premier League sides rotate the most?
For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 13?
GAMEWEEK 13 TEAM REVEALS
- Five-time top 1k FPL finisher Tom Freeman’s Gameweek 13 plans
- Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 13 preview and latest team plans
- Hall of Fame number seven Jon Ballantyne’s team reveal
OPINION, STRATEGY AND TIPS FROM SOME OF THE WORLD’S BEST FPL MANAGERS
- Is Antonio a keep or sell and is Alonso a good Chilwell replacement in FPL?
- Three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser on captaincy, ownership combinations and Foden
- Should we be concerned about high ‘Effective Ownership’ in FPL?
- FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
BEST AND WORST FIXTURES
FPL LESSONS LEARNED FROM THE PREVIOUS GAMEWEEK
- Is Sadio Mane being unfairly overlooked in FPL?
- The Newcastle, Norwich and Aston Villa assets that caught the eye under their new managers
- How Spurs players looked in Antonio Conte’s second league match in charge
- Josh King makes his case as the best budget FPL forward
- Antonio’s blanks assessed as £4.3m defender Ait-Nouri impresses
- Five goals in six starts from budget Fantasy midfielder Maxwel Cornet
- Richarlison to miss Gameweek 13 through suspension
- Leicester with good fixtures ahead but in poor form
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for GW13 and beyond
- Season Ticker
- FPL Team Planner (request your own planner via the Premium Members Area sidebar)
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
