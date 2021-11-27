679
Tips November 27

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 13: Tips, captains, team news and best players

679 Comments
The deadline for Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us – and we’ve got everything you need to help you with your transfers and captaincy decisions on this page.

You’ll find plenty of advice to help with your transfer dilemmas and armband conundrums on this page, while there are also team reveals, Members’ articles and videos in this comprehensive guide to the upcoming Gameweek.

FPL DEADLINE STREAM (FROM 10.30AM GMT)

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 13?

GAMEWEEK 13 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS: WHO WILL PLAY?

For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 13?

GAMEWEEK 13 TEAM REVEALS

OPINION, STRATEGY AND TIPS FROM SOME OF THE WORLD’S BEST FPL MANAGERS

BEST AND WORST FIXTURES

FPL LESSONS LEARNED FROM THE PREVIOUS GAMEWEEK

USEFUL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

679 Comments Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Awaiting the refresh to see who I benched, was setting up earlier had to go out 🙁

  2. Mahjongking
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    What a stupid manager. Fk off arteta. Who bench tierney?

    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Arteta

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Might get a chance to heal properly for a chance now.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        *for a change now

    3. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Tavares is lit

    4. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      😈

    5. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      He’s been shite this season always injured for team yet plays for Scotland

  3. Zalk
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Took a -4, but should be worth it for the near future:

    Mbeumo -> Smith-Rowe
    Foden -> Bernardo
    Manquillo -> Reguilon

  4. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Updated

  5. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Just want a Wilson goal.

  6. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    It's pretty crazy how template teams are now. I think among engaged managers there aren't more than 4 differences to any other team.

    Ramsdale Guaita
    TAA Cancelo James Rudiger Alonso Reguilon
    Salah Jota Raphinha Gallagher Son Mbeumo Foden
    Kane Toney Antonio Jimenez

    It's some combination of those players among 90% of teams.

    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Hmm I have 8 of those 15

      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Wait a second it's not 15. 8 of 19

    2. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Livramento?

    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Yeah, Sanchez is pretty much my only differential now which isn't hugely inspiring..

    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Have 10

    5. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Yup very similar teams with Salah cap

      But even those 2-3 differences can have a big impact

    6. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Have just 8 of those. So not necessarily.

      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Exactly

      2. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        58 mins ago

        I'm not sure what you're saying here, that because you only have 8 players that teams amongst active managers aren't largely similar?

        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          46 mins ago

          "among engaged managers there aren't more than 4 differences to any other team". That's a lot of confident assumptions in one statement.

    7. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Add Foster, Sanchez, Livramento, Duffy, Dias, Smith Rowe and that's it.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        52 mins ago

        Yeah I was thinking more of players who are starting this week not benchies. I doubt very many people are starting Livra or Foster.

    8. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Will have 10 of those 19 from this week onwards. Can add Livra to make 11/20.

    9. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I get your point but still quite a few teams with the likes of:
      White Livra
      ESR
      Vardy Ronaldo

      More and more teams moving towards the template which makes it tougher to make up ground

    10. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Yeah, teams are extremely template.

    11. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      My starting 11 is made up of these players

    12. Cok3y5murf
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Some of those attackers aren't even good

    13. Dammit_182
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Haha, Fair point. ESR, Wilson & the legendary omibamidele to get me up the ranks!!

    14. Tic Tacs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      A very attacking line-up from Newcastle, probably means another 2 pts for Wilson!

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Benched White so hoping for a Newcastle goal

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Benched a player v Newcastle? Must have a heck of a squad.

          Mind you I have an ML rival who's benched CR7 and is playing Dennis!

          1. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            57 mins ago

            One is the GOAT, and the other plays for man utd

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Returns but gets a YC & 1 match suspension.

        1. Tic Tacs
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          That is my expectation, maybe even no return and just the YC

      3. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Wilson and Antonio in a poor run.

        Jimi looks a better option or Benteke or ASM.

      4. Dammit_182
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Got Wilson & esr. Hoping Wilson out scores Gallagher and I’ll be happy.

          1. Tic Tacs
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            I have Wilson, ESR, AND Gallagher!

            1. Dammit_182
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Yea snap!

        • Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Here's hoping for a Ramsdale Red card

        • Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Semedo somehow survived 10 gameweeks in my team
          Cant wait to finally sell him for Alonso midweek...

          1. Collie01
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Same. Excited to see him against Norwich though. He was getting in great positions vs West Ham.

        • AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Newcastle with the 2 wins against Arsenal in the last 11 years or so...

          https://www.11v11.com/teams/arsenal/tab/opposingTeams/opposition/Newcastle%20United/

          1. Arteta
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Should've tripled up.

          2. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Never up against Howe though.

            Nah, I'm rootin' for an ESR return.

        • Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Salah, TAA, Cancelo and James with extremely high EO - FPL now a 7-man game.

          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            And yet still no one in my minileague has Cancelo

            1. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Just me. Feels good

          2. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Does feel like that but still lots of options in those 7 players. Lukaku coming back could mix things up plus salah away in January will mean we need to make a captain decision again

          3. jason_ni
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            My cl ml leader doesn't own trent lol.
            Long may it continue.
            Hes 50k at moment.

        • jackruet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Salah, 98.21% captained, 0.16% triple captained to gather a 198.36% EO in the top 10k (https://t.co/lPYGMaWLCg)

          TAA 99%
          Cancelo 93.62%
          James 85.8%

          Alonso 27.54%

          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Not long before Alonso is well above 50%

          2. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            pretty crazy, 9821 of the top 10k captained him
            Feels exciting to captain Trent this week but can't help but feel "worried" about a Salah haul

          3. Echoes
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            180 people have captained someone other than Salah when he's playing Southampton in the kind of form he's in. Madness.

            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              I'm one of those in the Top 10K that captained Salah. But also in my modest minileague, for the first time everyone in the league is captaining Salah. All resistance is broken!

              1. Echoes
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                Yeah. I'm one of those players who have a keen eye for differential captains, but right now, it's too risky not to cap Salah imo. The form he's in atm, resistance is futile.

          4. Mutter's Munters
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              I would've captained James if Azpi hadn't made an appearence earlier in the week

          5. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            Newcastle attacking line up. Could be a few goals in this

            1. Dammit_182
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                Yea, should be.

            2. baggs
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              Most points this gw?

              1. ramsdale, reguilon, foden, wilson
              2. guaita, alonso, raphina, mane

              1. Mutter's Munters
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  2

                • rupopo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  2

              2. DavidBadWillie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                My predictions of this Arsenal v Newcastle game.

                Arsenal miss loads of chance and concede in the first half or early second half. Lacazette comes on and Arsenal scrape a draw.

                1. HMC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  I'll go with Ars 3 - 2

                2. Echoes
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                  2-0 Arsenal for me.

                3. Little Red Lacazette
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 27 mins ago

                  3-2

              3. jason_ni
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                I'm no where near 10k at the moment, but my ownership is depressing.
                Only tomiyasu(0.52) and saka(6.2) differentials this week.
                2 in 40% range, then everyone else is 50+.

                Guess if they all haul ill creep up.

                Come on tomi, cs and assist please!

                1. g40steve
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  52 mins ago

                  Everyone seems similar only a couple of low owned players

                  Sa & Vards here

              4. g40steve
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                Only 3 Skulls

                Ramsdale
                Jota
                Raphinha

                1. jason_ni
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  I own all 3, come on lads!

                  1. g40steve
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    Who are your skulls?

              5. Little Red Lacazette
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                Excited. I can do White/Livra -> Alonso after this GW.

              6. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                Why is Foden on -110%? Is there news I've missed?

                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  Possibly. Pep isn’t sure if he’ll be fit enough to play.

                  1. Andy_Social
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    50 mins ago

                    I would've taken a hit to get Jota if the news was definite. As it is, Antonio will step in if he's out.

                    1. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      46 mins ago

                      Yeah I mentioned the same thing before deadline.

                2. Cok3y5murf
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  3 blanks - Torres 2.0

                3. jason_ni
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                  1st time I don't have any lol, I'm too template now, or the template moved to me!
                  Some purple demons, Foden, Gallagher,mbuemo, esr and jimi.

                  1. jason_ni
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 23 mins ago

                    Reply fail Steve above!

              7. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                7969 managers (79.69%) in the Top10k own Salah, TAA, Cancelo & James

                2306 managers (23.06%) in the Top10k own the above 4 + Alonso

                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 27 mins ago

                  Guilty on both charges!

                  1. Karan14
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 25 mins ago

                    I need to get Alonso ASAP before he becomes template in the Top 10k otherwise its looking tough to bridge the gap between Top 50k & 10k

                    1. jason_ni
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 21 mins ago

                      Its a risk, but was alonso that good outside of gw1?

                      1 assist in 5. I'm still feeling the burn after buying him the week chillwell reclaimed his spot.

                      1. Karan14
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 11 mins ago

                        1 assist in 5 is not bad if he keep 3 clean sheets as well. For 5.6m thats great value!

                        Thing is when Chelsea keep a clean sheet im not gaining any points by having one defender instead I get a red arrow. So makes sense to have two from Chelsea.

              8. Shark Team
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 27 mins ago

                I have a feeling Arsenal won't have an easy game today

              9. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 27 mins ago

                Wow. Team looks great next week.
                I didn’t know which striker to play this week, next week it’s tough to bench one.
                Wilson: NOR
                Antonio: BRI
                Hwang: BUR

                1. Karan14
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Hwang easy

                2. g40steve
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  Bro not easy
                  Norwich look better since new manager

                  1. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Very true. What a turnaround.

                3. rupopo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  That's tough. You'll probably know more after this weekend, but right now I'd bench Hwang.

              10. dhamphiir
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                Which one for Mbeumo?
                A. ESR
                B. Cornet
                C. Trossard
                D. Keep Mbeumo

                I’m on Skysports Fantasy and have 27 transfer left.

                1. GoonerSteve
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  Probably ESR

              11. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                NEW ARTICLE POSTED

                https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/11/27/arsenal-v-newcastle-team-news-odegaard-in-for-lacazette/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_24398855

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.