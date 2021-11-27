The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 13: Tips, captains, team news and best players

The deadline for Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us – and we’ve got everything you need to help you with your transfers and captaincy decisions on this page.

You’ll find plenty of advice to help with your transfer dilemmas and armband conundrums on this page, while there are also team reveals, Members’ articles and videos in this comprehensive guide to the upcoming Gameweek.

FPL DEADLINE STREAM (FROM 10.30AM GMT)

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 13?

GAMEWEEK 13 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS: WHO WILL PLAY?

For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 13?

GAMEWEEK 13 TEAM REVEALS

OPINION, STRATEGY AND TIPS FROM SOME OF THE WORLD’S BEST FPL MANAGERS

BEST AND WORST FIXTURES

FPL LESSONS LEARNED FROM THE PREVIOUS GAMEWEEK

USEFUL TOOLS

