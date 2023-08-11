25
Tips August 11

FPL Gameweek 1 tips: Best players, predicted line-ups, team news + more

This is it: after two months of team drafts, RMTs, derailed bandwagons, pre-season red herrings, transfer sagas, injury scares and endless Twitter threads, the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season gets underway.

We’ve collated all our Gameweek 1-specific content in this article to help you make those big calls before Friday evening.

But make sure to check out our comprehensive pre-season page for a lot, lot more information on the action and news that has taken place over the summer. There are dozens upon dozens of other articles such as Scout Notes on the pre-season friendlies, Scout Reports on the new signings and plenty more besides.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 1?

Auto Draft 56

GAMEWEEK 1 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

FPL Gameweek 1 team news: Live updates from Pep, Klopp, Tuchel and more

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans databasePredicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 37?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

How checklists can help you make better FPL decisions 1

TEAM GUIDES

FPL team previews - Man Utd: Best players, predicted XI + more 6

TEAM REVEALS

FPL Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman 33

TIPS AND OPINION

TEMPLATE: The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek XX: Tips, captains, team news and best players 1

FPL: HOW TO PLAY

FPL General's Gameweek 1 long-list + current team

USEFUL TOOLS

FPL notes: 10

Premier League clubs' 2023/24 pre-season friendlies: Fixtures + dates

  1. Evasivo
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Stones playing tonight?

    Open Controls
  2. RamboRN
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Onana
    Chilwell Gabriel estu
    Bruno saka ode rashford mitoma
    Haaland Watkins

    Subs turner Baldock mubama kaboure

    Good to go or bench too weak?

    Open Controls
    1. YEAH PITCH!
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Go for it

      Open Controls
  3. john25
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hey guys, Pinnock or Henry?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. YEAH PITCH!
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. gomez123
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Pinnock

      Open Controls
  4. YEAH PITCH!
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    A) Onana, James, Eze.

    B) Pickford, Botman, Fernandes.

    Open Controls
  5. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    If Rico Lewis starts, what position is he? Lol...

    Open Controls
  6. GoonerGirl
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Stones or Chilwell?

    Open Controls
    1. Nightf0x
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I went stones & covered chilwell with colwill

      Open Controls
  7. tim
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    Waiting for Alvarez leaks, if he starts Pedro is out of my team

    Open Controls
  8. SteJ
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is Baldcok a good long term option?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Should be solid for minutes but they're my favourites for last place

      Open Controls
  9. Fero1905
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ok lets go final draft

    Onana
    Gabriel Gvardiol Estupian
    Salah Saka Rashford Eze Richarlison
    Haaland (C) J.Pedro

    Turner /Tarkowski/ Kabore/ McAtee

    Open Controls
  10. Maddamotha
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Why the Chilwell pick? Up against Liverpool and away to Westham.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Liverpool are dreadful defensively and will likely be exposed on their right side

      Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Then Luton & Forest. You can't just create a team for gw1 and gw2,, need to look beyond that

      Open Controls
  11. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Don't think I've ever been so undecided on a spot this late on. Odegaard, Jota, Maddison, Eze, Mbeumo all considerations, Odegaard preferred but having money itb could be so helpful. WHAT DO

    Open Controls
  12. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    big panic around here if we get news kdb starts

    Open Controls
  13. The Parrot
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Am I crazy to have 3m in the bank so I can react for gw2?

    Pickford
    Gabriel / Estu / Stones
    Saka / Rashford / Bruno / Mitoma / Martinelli
    Haaland / J.Pedro

    Turner / Botman / Beyer / Archer

    I could get Watkins in for J.Pedro but Brightons first 2 games are just better

    Open Controls
  14. Sebastes
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    A) Pickford, Walker, Mitoma
    B) Onana, Stones, Garnacho

    A means triple Brighton, B triple Utd

    Open Controls
  15. Mr Ozil
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Stones or Chilwell?

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      just now

      stones, better team

      Open Controls
    2. SM001
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Chilwell

      Open Controls
  16. SM001
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Good to go...?

    Johnstone
    Estupiñan / Stones / Saliba
    Saka / Martinelli / Rashford / Mitoma / Eze
    Haaland / Pedro

    Turner / Chilwell / Watkins / Baldock

    Open Controls
    1. The Parrot
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Too much on the bench big headaches

      Open Controls
  17. FF Dirtbag
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Thoughts? Too heavy in midfield?

    Onana
    Chilwell Gabriel Estu
    Rashford Bruno Saka Martinelli richarlison
    Haaland Watkins

    Areola; Mubama, Baldock, Kabore

    Open Controls

