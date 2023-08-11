FPL Gameweek 1 tips: Best players, predicted line-ups, team news + more

This is it: after two months of team drafts, RMTs, derailed bandwagons, pre-season red herrings, transfer sagas, injury scares and endless Twitter threads, the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season gets underway.
We’ve collated all our Gameweek 1-specific content in this article to help you make those big calls before Friday evening.
But make sure to check out our comprehensive pre-season page for a lot, lot more information on the action and news that has taken place over the summer. There are dozens upon dozens of other articles such as Scout Notes on the pre-season friendlies, Scout Reports on the new signings and plenty more besides.
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 1?
- FPL Gameweek 1 Scout Picks: Arsenal + Brighton triple-ups
- The Scout Squad: Best players for FPL Gameweek 1
- FPL Gameweek 1 differentials: March, Kulusevski + Jota
- The FPL Watchlist: The best medium-term targets
GAMEWEEK 1 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- FPL Gameweek 1 live team news and injury updates from Thursday’s pressers
- FPL Gameweek 1 live team news and injury updates from Friday’s pressers
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 1?
- Captain Poll: Vote for your favourite skipper of Gameweek 1
- Captain Sensible: Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 1?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
TEAM GUIDES
- Team Previews: A guide to all 20 Premier League clubs, including best players, predicted XIs and more
TEAM REVEALS
- FPL champions’ Gameweek 1 tips and team reveals
- Ex-FPL champion Simon March’s Gameweek 1 team reveal
- Hall of Fame manager FPL Milanista’s Gameweek 1 team reveal
- FPL General’s Gameweek 1 long-list + current team draft
- Az’s FPL Gameweek 1 team reveal + midfield dilemmas
- Zophar’s FPL Q&A and Gameweek 1 team reveal
- Lateriser’s FPL Gameweek 1 team reveal
- Pras’s FPL Gameweek 1 team + dilemmas: Watkins v Pedro
- Current FPL champion’s Gameweek 1 team: Trossard + Salah in
TIPS AND OPINION
- FPL Milanista: Who are the best Arsenal players to pick in FPL?
- Lateriser: Assessing the best players from Liverpool
- Lateriser: Pre-season takeaways from Spurs and Brighton
- Zophar: Why I don’t own Salah or Alexander-Arnold in FPL
- FPL Focal: 20 top tips for the new season
- FPL Focal: 12 Fantasy picks with less than 20% ownership
- Lateriser: Mo Salah v no Salah
- FPL General: 8 things to think about before finalising your team
FPL: HOW TO PLAY
