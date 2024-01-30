696
  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    When will pool dgw25 be confirmed (or not )? Cheers.

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Once Bob is back home from his date.

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        With his little OR

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I expect pool dgw to be confirmed at the same time as other doubles. Perhaps before gw 27 dl. Still time to wait.

  2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Anyone paying any mind to the second chance league? I'm off to a good start in that

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      God no … what a truly pointless idea that was from FPL Towers.

      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        but I'm at 38k 🙁

    2. faux_C
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm at 78k in the real league and 3.8m in the second chance league, so probs not!

  3. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Haha, of course Cash finally starts now I bench him.

    KDB/Haaland fomo getting me already

  4. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Not sure how I ended up on Darwin (C) but should make for an interesting week...

    Good luck all!

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Well if there was a week for throwing it out there ….

  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Watkins and solanke have nice fixtures and Darwin a possible dgw and Burnley next, not sure who to lose for haaland really...

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Keep them and spread the money!

