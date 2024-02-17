1205
  1. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Alisson + Porro + Palmer --> Kehler + Bradley + Foden for -8

    Hope it pays off!

  2. R.C
    • 6 Years
    just now

    I don't think Bradley starts the 2nd game with Chelsea next

  3. aapoman
    • 10 Years
    just now

    No Liverpool in my squad... Hoping I don't get butchered...

  4. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Benched Gordon (BOU) and Cash (ful). Gonna be a fun day

  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Palmer’s down.

  6. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Took a -8 to field a bang average team. What a DGW does to a fella

    Kelleher
    Trippier - VVD - Saliba
    Saka - Jota - Foden - Gross
    Haaland (TC) - Watkins - Alvarez

