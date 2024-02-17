If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 25.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 25 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 (GMT) on Saturday 17 February.

SHOULD WE TRIPLE CAPTAIN HAALAND?

Having witnessed Manchester City’s star forward reward captainers by scoring twice against Everton, Erling Haaland (£14.4m) is expected to be heavily backed with the once-per-season Triple Captain chip.

As Tom Freeman’s pros and cons article says, it makes lots of logical sense. The league’s top-scorer, playing up front for the relentless three-in-a-row champions who are about to have two home matches in Double Gameweek 25.

Fellow Pro Pundit Lateriser talks about it too, asking if ‘chasing’ managers – those disappointed with their low ranking – should Triple Captain Haaland or take a riskier route that could bring bigger rewards.

WHAT ABOUT OTHER CHIPS?

There are also pros and cons to using the Free Hit chip here instead. Whilst it blocks FPL managers from using Triple Captain at the same time, it could be the best solution for those low on Man City, Liverpool, Brentford and Luton Town players. These are the four teams to play twice this week.

Free Hitters should be careful about neglecting those with a strong one-match situation. But, with Liverpool being the early kick-off, users can benefit from possible early team leaks. Maybe Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) gets a shock start?

BEST ALEXANDER-ARNOLD REPLACEMENT?

One Liverpool player who won’t make the lunchtime meeting – or any of Double Gameweek 25 – is highly-owned defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.6m). His knee injury could also deny him the EFL Cup final.

We’ve listed a few possible replacements for him, such as Nathan Ake (£5.1m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m). Zophar’s Q&A mentions Sergio Reguilon (£4.4m) too.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 25 CAPTAIN

Naturally, Erling Haaland is the recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

In second place, they back Darwin Nunez (£7.6m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m) respectively.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – goes heavy on Double Gameweek players. All but Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.1m) and Alejandro Garnacho (£4.9m) will feature two times.

Meanwhile, it’s similar for the trio of differential picks – Nathan Ake, Jeremy Doku (£6.5m) and Andrew Robertson (£6.4m).

PREDICTED LINE-UPS + TEAM NEWS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

You can find out who is injured and who returns to fitness in our round-up of the press conferences from Friday and Thursday.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 25!