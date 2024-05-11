If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 37.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 37 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 (BST) on Saturday 11 May.

TIME TO CHIP IN

We’re about to begin this season’s final Double Gameweek, where six teams will feature twice. Lasting from Saturday to Wednesday, it’s something FPL managers have been preparing for a while.

Gameweek 37 has therefore been at the epicentre of most chip strategies, whether it’ll be a Bench Boost, Triple Captain or Free Hit. We’ve covered all three.

Pro Pundits team reveals from Sam Bonfield, Tom Freeman and FPL General all confirmed Bench Boost activations. LiveFPL says over 70% of overall managers and 84% of the top 10k still haven’t used theirs. Around 88% have at least one chip remaining.

Remember to activate yours before the deadline!

FERNANDES IN TRAINING, RICHARLISON A DOUBT

Almost inevitably, organised managers have been punished by a recent surge in notable injuries. Especially in defence, where Harry Maguire (£4.3m) joins Fabian Schar (£5.6m), Destiny Udogie (£5.0m) and Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.1m) on the sidelines.

This is problematic for Gameweek 37 Bench Boosters, as squad depth is vital. We’ve tried to help by suggesting some replacements, also focusing on cheap ones.

Not helping is the uncertainty over Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m). On Monday night, a wrist problem forced him to miss his first-ever club match through injury.

Back in training, Erik ten Hag couldn’t confirm his status for home matches against Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Elsewhere, Bukayo Saka (£9.0m) and Joao Pedro (£5.2m) have been labelled as slight doubts by their bosses.

Richarlison (£6.8m) also emerged as a concern late on Friday.

DIFFERENTIAL TARGETS

With that in mind, Fernandes and Saka owners might want to consider selling for a short-term differential pick at this late, exciting stage of the season. Mini-leagues can be won on such punts. Disappointing global rankings could become respectable.

A trio of low-owned attackers caught the eye of Deputy Editor Tom. Richarlison was, ironically, one of them, but Noni Madueke (£5.3m) and Callum Wilson (£7.8m) are also Double Gameweek assets worth considering.

Chasers wanting to stray from the template, take note.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 37 CAPTAIN

Last week’s four goals were a reminder that Erling Haaland (£14.2m) is an elite FPL forward. Put him at the forefront of a Manchester City side relentlessly hunting another league title, it’s no wonder that he’s the recommended armband recipient of our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm and Captain Sensible article.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS

Our weekly XI – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – only contains Double Gameweek players.

Alongside Chelsea, Man City and Newcastle triple-ups is a couple from Spurs.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

Want to know we think will start? We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 37!



