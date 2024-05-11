1682
1,682 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Best way to get rid of Maguire?? BB.
    Got 2FTs and 0itb.

    Raya
    White Walker Burn
    Foden Palmer Son BrunoF** Gordon
    Haaland Isak

    (Petrovic, Jackson, Maguire**, Porro)

    Open Controls
    1. bring_on _the_fantasy
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      same position as you.

      I was tempted to do
      white & maguire > Romero and Dalot

      But have opted for

      Maguire to VDV

      White will probably score well and the United defence is shot to pieces - I reckon arsenal put 5 past them and i'm a United fan!

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Use the FPL web browser...

      Open Controls
      1. bring_on _the_fantasy
        • 13 Years
        just now

        ??

        Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Bruno Maguire > Madueke Dunk or Gross Cucurella or
      Raya Maguire > Petrovic Dunk

      I may go the first one ...

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Sorry did not realise you've got Petrovic ... that was my team btw

        Open Controls
  2. Big W
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Help, who should I captain other than haaland - trying to make back 40 points, both playing BB 9 players the same?

    Open Controls
    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gordon

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Need differentials to catch a break.

      Palmer, Son, Jackson, Isak, Foden, but Haalands ownership will be huge.

      I like going against & have done with Palmer & Son not always worked out as planned!

      Open Controls
  3. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bench one currently Bruno?

    Haaland, Isak, Jackson, Palmer, Gordon, Son, Foden, #Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bruno

      Open Controls
    2. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jackson

      Open Controls
    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes, the one who is flagged.

      Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Cheers folks

      Open Controls
  4. Blue Moon Rising
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    1FT, with 3 city and 3 Newcastle.

    Maguire to:

    A) Branthwaite
    B) Cucurella/double up on Chelsea defence?

    First to 3

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      A or Romero

      Open Controls
      1. Blue Moon Rising
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Already got 2 spurs defs

        Open Controls
  5. FredUpAlready
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Gusto to Burn worth -4?

    Open Controls
  6. Muscout
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Palmer best diff (C) if chasing?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Maybe

      Open Controls
    2. Dilzy
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      or Isak

      Open Controls
    3. Blue Moon Rising
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’m chasing a big deficit but still can’t see past haaland

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This & everyone has the same 11!

        Open Controls
  7. GoonerGirl
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    VDV is absolutely awful, surely can't take -4 for him?

    Guys:
    A)VDV (double but so, so bad)
    B) Mitchell or Munoz (Great but single GW)

    Open Controls
    1. bring_on _the_fantasy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      VDV not much worse than chosing any other spurs defender.

      Nearly same score as porro over the last 8 games?

      Has a goal in him - Just hope for burnley clean sheet

      Open Controls
  8. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Does this look ok? Are there any more differentials I can consider?

    Petrovic
    Romero Dunk Livramento
    KDB Foden Palmer Madueke Son
    Haaland Isak

    Open Controls
    1. GlamRock Chauffeurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Anything ITB?

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yes. A lot. Playing FH

        Open Controls
  9. Maddamotha
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best Maguire replacement? 4.2ITB

    A. Livramento
    B. Webster
    C. Someone else??

    Open Controls
    1. GlamRock Chauffeurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I’m leaning towards Tino

      Open Controls
  10. pnitishmk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Sell?
    A) Gusto
    B) Reguilon

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gusto

      Open Controls
    2. GlamRock Chauffeurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Gusto all day

      Open Controls
    3. HadiSLIM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Same ship sold Gusto for a hit

      Open Controls
    4. beetlejuice
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Reg

      Open Controls
  11. GlamRock Chauffeurs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Little help hive mind, trailing ML rival by 28 points but I have the BB over him and my squads in better shape.

    My main concern is Gvardiol as I’m tripled up on Foden, Haaland & KDB. Assume you’d agree I should put on my big boys pants and stop considering the hit… (I already have Son, Gordon, Isak & Jackson as doubler differentials - he went the early wildcard and FH29 route so I caught up with my WC30/FH34)

    That assumed;

    A. Cucurella
    B. Schar
    C. Livramento for the craic

    Open Controls
    1. GlamRock Chauffeurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      *B. Burn (it’s Schar I’m outing)

      Open Controls
  12. LosSurenos
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Good to go?

    Petrovic
    Gvardiol Porro Branthwaite
    Gordon Palmer Son Foden Garnacho
    Haaland Isak

    Raya Solanke Gabriel Gusto

    Open Controls
    1. flynner25
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Branthwaite, solanke and Gusto out

      Open Controls
  13. Fodderx4
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Read a comment on one of the Spurs forums saying Richarilson isn't crocked. Not sure what it's based on but hopefully he plays as got him in for a bit for Bruno!

    Open Controls
  14. Better Call Raul
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Have exact money for this into a BB:

    Ait-Nouri + Bradley + Solanke -> Gvardiol + Richards + Wilson (-4)

    Y/N?

    2FT 1.0m itb

    Petrovic-Raya
    Gabriel-Gusto-Burn-RAN-Bradley*
    Salah-Son-Saka-Palmer-Gordon
    Haaland-Solanke-Muniz

    Open Controls
    1. flynner25
      • 13 Years
      just now

      not richards

      Open Controls
  15. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Palmer or Isak captain?

    Open Controls
  16. AutoFill 2021
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    For a minus 4:
    Mateta to Jackson
    Gusto to VDV

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      just now

      go for it

      Open Controls
  17. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    A leak free morning

    Good...

    Open Controls
    1. The Red Devil
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Oops

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      The older you get the more rare these become.

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Don't I know it! 😀

        Open Controls
  18. Scotty Dog
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    I'm 17 points behind in my mini league and using the bench boost which will give me 13 dgw players against my rivals 6. He still has triple captain I assume he will be using it this week on Haaland.
    Do you think its better to go differential or just stick to the Haaland pick?

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Definitely Haaland.

      Open Controls
  19. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Haaland starts as per FPL toni! That's captaincy locked in

    Open Controls
  20. andymck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you actually change anything on my girlfriend’s BB team or just burn an FT? Genuinely stumped here.

    Pickford Petrovic
    Gabriel White Walker Porro Burn
    Son Foden Palmer Gordon Garnacho
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    2ft 1m ITblB

    Open Controls
  21. Jam0sh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Does the following sound crazy for you:

    Muniz, Gusto & Son -> Jackson, Webster & Johnson for -12

    BB active so playing all these.

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Dreadful

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A little bit of sick just came up there

      Open Controls
  22. YodaSolar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    BB team:

    Areola, Kelleher
    Gusto, Saliba, Gvardiol, Branthwaite, Taylor
    Foden, Saka, Fernandes, Palmer, Son
    Haaland, Isak, Jackson

    Looking to switch out Taylor and Kelleher (for Burn and Onana) and need to find it by selling either Fernandes or Saka, both injury doubts.
    (Already used my freehits to bring in Jackson and Gvardiol.)

    Should I:
    A) Sell Saka or Fernandes
    B) Also sell Gusto (would take me to -16pts…)

    Open Controls
  23. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    H2H opponent has double Chelsea defence while I have none!! makes sense to do vicario to petrovic to cover him off somewhat? For free

    Open Controls
  24. sunzip14
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Maguire to? (have Porro)

    A) VDV
    B) Romero
    C) Dunk

    Open Controls
  25. Test Eagles
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Burn or Livra?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.