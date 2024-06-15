99
Dugout Discussion June 15

Italy v Albania team news: Barella + Frattesi fit to start

After a comprehensive win for Spain over Croatia earlier, the day’s other Group B fixture sees Italy face Albania.

Kick-off in Dortmund is at 20:00 BST.

The bookies’ favourites have all prospered in the three Euro 2024 fixtures so far.

And Italy are red hot favourites this evening, as short as 3/10 with some bookmakers to win tonight.

Many Fantasy managers are heavily invested in the reigning champions as a result, with Federico Dimarco, Jorginho and Gianluigi Donnarumma all owned by 15% or more.

All three start this evening.

Luciano Spalletti looked to have gone with a 4-2-3-1 for the start of Italy’s European Championship defence.

He can call upon midfielders Nicolo Barella and Davide Frattesi, too, following minor injury concerns for the pair ahead of the tournament.

For Albania, Thomas Strakosha gets the nod in the battle of the two €4.0m goalkeepers.

There’s a familiar name in attack, as well, in the form of Chelsea’s Armando Broja.

TEAM NEWS

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Calafiori, Bastoni, Dimarco; Barella, Jorginho; Frattesi, Pellegrini, Chiesa, Scamacca.

Subs: Vicario, Meret, Buongiorno, Gatti, Raspadori, Darmian, Bellanova, Cristiante, Mancini, Retegui, Zaccagni, Fagioli, El Shaarawy, Cambiaso, Folorunsho.

Albania XI: Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadani, Bajrami; Asani, Broja, Seferi.

Subs: Berisha, Kastrati, Balliu, Manaj, Gjasula, Mihaj, Laci, Berisha, Muci, Ismajli, Daku, Abrashi, Kumbulla, Aliji, Hoxha.

  1. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Hold the horses back....
    Dimarco (c) assist?!?!?!?!?!?! 🙂

    
    1. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      Yep!

      
      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        40 mins ago

        Not given. It was cleared by albania defender. Didn't think it will be an assist

        
        1. Thanos
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Looked like Marco got the last touch.. hmm

          
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      really looked like it

      
  2. Alan The Llama
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Just the 16 goals so far, less than 300 minutes of football.

    
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Yup good to see no cagey matches

      
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      just wait for england tomorrow to buck the trend

      
  3. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    assist gate, dimarco assist not showing yet

    
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      we're all probably twisting off of him anyway though given that there's no CS.

      
      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        still want the assist though, expecting some blanks

        dont understand how he hasnt got it, the way the ball travelled was dimarco hitting it with the underside of his boot and then the Albanian player complaining for a foul as he kicked dimarco.

        
        1. gart888
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          Yup. Looked like an assist to me too.

          Sofascore aren't giving it either though...

          
          1. F4L
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            hopefully the official stats people take a closer look and the fantasy game is bothered to update if dimarco is awarded the assist

            
            1. gart888
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              Here's the best frame we have.

              Good luck on your crusade!

              https://imgur.com/a/pJLxcrq

              
              1. F4L
                • 9 Years
                just now

                dont think its happening sadly 🙁

                more dubious on second look, thought the albanian defender was kicking through the ball, but couldve come off his sidefoot

                
    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      It wasn't

      
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Looked line Dimarco poked it back, but no good camera angles yet....

        
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          *like

          
    3. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      The Albanian player cleared it, it wasn't an assist.

      
      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        impossible he cleared it and the ball went on that trajectory, the defender had his foot under the ball

        and wouldve been a foul also but var cleared it

        should be an assist imo, annoying they've got this wrong

        
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          25 mins ago

          Let us see...

          
          1. gart888
            • 9 Years
            24 mins ago

            You a UEFA tower?

            
          2. F4L
            • 9 Years
            23 mins ago

            just watched it back and its more dubious than i thought, ah well he isnt getting it with the doubt. think i was wrong on that one sadly

            still time for attacking return, fingers crossed

            
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Ouch 🙁

              
  4. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    54 mins ago

    Don’t think Frattesi has touched the ball yet

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Then he hits the post

      
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        That’s an incredible save actually

        
  5. F4L
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    scamacca assist ruined

    
  6. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    Missed a trick getting cb. Bastoni has 4 ball recoveries to dimarco 0. Apart from the goal

    
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Or rather not getting a cb

      
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      these ccb in a back 3 are dominating. orban 12 earlier, akanji 10 and bastoni racking them up now

      
  7. SmasherLagru
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Whys that not a dimarco assist

    
  8. Sterling Archer
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Jorginho literally only good for a potential pen then, so deep

    
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Are you sure he's on pens? He's missed the last 4 I hear.

      
    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Wasn't he always deep? Wherever he plays?

      
    3. gart888
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      He's an enabler. He was never supposed to actually be in my 11 this MD.

      
  9. F4L
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    scamacca getting shouted at for lack of work rate, blank when hes subbed on 65 will be a big fail

    
  10. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    This might be a stupid question, but is the backdrop of the bbc studio legit or just a green screen?

    
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      It's the Brandenburg gate, the real thing.

      
  11. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    The fact the Albanian defender goes down having kicked Dimarcos foot would imply the Italian got the touch on the ball but it is hard to tell from the replay

    
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      the 2 replays from the side and behind the goal really look like dimarco's foot is infront of the defender

      honestly real shame it hasnt been given

      
  12. Alan The Llama
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    Good to see the Italians are adhering to the rule that only the captain can talk to the referee.

    
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      They must be, otherwise there would be a lot of cards handed out already.

      
  13. F4L
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Di marco quite literally threw away the easiest 4 points. muppet

    
  14. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Fantasy Copa America is the way forward. Euro fantasy over for my team.

    
    1. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      This sounds like a plan, my euro team is garbage.

      
  15. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Dimarco and Jorginho out next round. Maybe players from Netherlands and England?

    

