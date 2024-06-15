Italy v Albania team news: Barella + Frattesi fit to start

After a comprehensive win for Spain over Croatia earlier, the day’s other Group B fixture sees Italy face Albania.

Kick-off in Dortmund is at 20:00 BST.

The bookies’ favourites have all prospered in the three Euro 2024 fixtures so far.

And Italy are red hot favourites this evening, as short as 3/10 with some bookmakers to win tonight.

Many Fantasy managers are heavily invested in the reigning champions as a result, with Federico Dimarco, Jorginho and Gianluigi Donnarumma all owned by 15% or more.

All three start this evening.

Luciano Spalletti looked to have gone with a 4-2-3-1 for the start of Italy’s European Championship defence.

He can call upon midfielders Nicolo Barella and Davide Frattesi, too, following minor injury concerns for the pair ahead of the tournament.

For Albania, Thomas Strakosha gets the nod in the battle of the two €4.0m goalkeepers.

There’s a familiar name in attack, as well, in the form of Chelsea’s Armando Broja.

TEAM NEWS

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Calafiori, Bastoni, Dimarco; Barella, Jorginho; Frattesi, Pellegrini, Chiesa, Scamacca.

Subs: Vicario, Meret, Buongiorno, Gatti, Raspadori, Darmian, Bellanova, Cristiante, Mancini, Retegui, Zaccagni, Fagioli, El Shaarawy, Cambiaso, Folorunsho.

Albania XI: Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadani, Bajrami; Asani, Broja, Seferi.

Subs: Berisha, Kastrati, Balliu, Manaj, Gjasula, Mihaj, Laci, Berisha, Muci, Ismajli, Daku, Abrashi, Kumbulla, Aliji, Hoxha.

With Euro 2024 kicking off this week, Fantasy Football Scout has an exclusive Premium Membership offer!



Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area, which has all the data you need to succeed in Euro Fantasy.



Premium Members can now get that extra edge for their preparations with official Euro 2024 qualification and friendly data, as well as all the usual benefits like team reveals, a fixture ticker, expert strategy tips and more. SIGN UP TODAY



