Dugout Discussion June 16

Slovenia v Denmark team news: Maehle only on the bench

Day three of this European Championship continues with team news from the Group C clash between Slovenia and Denmark. It kicks off at 17:00 BST in Stuttgart.

Familiar names Christian Eriksen (€7.0m), Rasmus Hojlund (€7.5m) and Kasper Schmeichel (€5.0m) all start.

However, the main Danish talking point regards the lack of Joakim Maehle (€5.5m), with Alexander Bah (€4.5m) and Victor Kristiansen (€4.5m) instead preferred as wing-backs.

During qualifiers, Maehle was the second-best defender for attempts (16) and shots on target (seven), whilst being number one for big chances (four). He even scored against today’s opponents in last November’s meeting.

Narrowly behind Maehle on three big chances was Zan Karnicnik (€5.0m). He does make the Slovenia line-up, alongside stars Jan Oblak (€5.0m) and Benjamin Sesko (€7.0m).

MATCHDAY 1 TEAM NEWS

Slovenia XI – Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik; Sporar, Sesko, Mlakar

Denmark XI – Schmeichel; Andersen, Vestergaard, Christensen; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Wind, Hojlund

167 Comments
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Deserved goal

    
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Very

      
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      yeah denmark sat back on their lead

      
  2. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    England should have no trouble beating these 2

    
  3. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Slovenia get a deserved goal. Game on!

    
  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    No Cleanies Allowed

    
  5. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    6 games, only 1 cs.

    
    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Yeh and eveyone avoided Spain lol what template

      
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Tbf Croatia should have had 1 goal in that match.

        
      2. Bluetiger1
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Possible if goes to seeding Quarter Finals for England

        
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I'm betting on over 2.5 goals during the group stage. Easy money.

      
      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Did u do that from game 1?

        
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Sadly no. I should have. I still think I'm gonna keep doing it.

          
          1. jacob1989
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Right now u would lose. Have 5 mins for another goal

            
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              5 mins ago

              Ah well. I still think it's a good bet throughout the groups.

              
  6. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Who thought Denmark Slovenia would be the most exciting game?

    
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      56 mins ago

      I have been very impressived with the opening games to date -
      normally the first games are boring / tactically games aim
      to be still in the tournament - don't lose which is why I
      always feel from third game in group the tournament really
      comes alive - however todate/been better than expected

      
      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        Yes true..matches have been entertaining and attacking

        
  7. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Where is Maehle ffs

    
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      He has come. Will get u 1 point

      
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I’m sorry I didn’t see him come on!

      
      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Happened when the Slovenians were celebrating the equaliser

        
  8. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    who is a player that has caught your eye so far that wasn't template before the tournament?

    pedri and frattesi were very impressive imo

    
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Probably aeschiber or whatever his name is.
      Eriksen too

      
    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Barella

      
    3. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Musiala was frigging class

      
      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Well he wasnt template only bcoz wirtz was 1m cheaper.

        
      2. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        I captained him too. Own Frattesi also and was unlucky with that one

        
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Aebischer. He's so cheap in most fantasy formats. Should have been the budget mid enabler.

      Musiala has also been impressive but I was considering him.

      
      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        .i would have considered him..had i known he exists. Never heard of this bloke forever

        
    5. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      thanks all

      
  9. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    I can see this Slovenian team causing England problems.

    
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      yeah potentially honestly surprised southgate is putting taa next to rice, just rice protecting the back 4 (makeshift as well) will lead to chances for the opposition.

      relying on the front 5 + impact subs to blow teams away, hope it works as planned

      Open Controls
      
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Lets see if eng beat serbia. I think Serbia could be dark horses this tournament

        
        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          yea reading their team preview article on here, might help Serbia with less pressure with low expectations compared to WC

          theres some definite quality in the team, should be easy enough to get out of the group. mitro knows how to score goals thats for sure

          
    2. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      59 mins ago

      Always a chance - found in last couple of games a low block we could not break down.

      Group stages all about not losing the first game - with best 4 placed third teams in group should qualify.

      My concern is no left footers (left back or centre back).

      Need to utilise the attacking players who have brilliant seasons but don't fall into the Finland trap
      all about three points

      
  10. KAPO KANE
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Who is player of the match in Slovenia game?

    
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Should be Eriksen

      
      1. KAPO KANE
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Not Janza? Goal as a defender and 6 ball recoveries?

        
        1. KAPO KANE
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          7 even

          
      2. Bluetiger1
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Agree

        
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      imagine will be eriksen, esp with the comeback story from last euros

      
    3. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Wait few mins to update. My guess is eriksen if a Denmark player. Else some random Slovenian

      
      1. KAPO KANE
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Gotta be Janza looking at the stats surely

        
        1. jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          1 hour ago

          It is Eriksen! Confirmed

          
          1. KAPO KANE
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            How do they decide? Is it not objective like in prem

            
      2. KAPO KANE
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        How long does it usually take?

        Player of match from Netherlands game still not showing for me

        
        1. jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          59 mins ago

          It was gakpo

          
          1. KAPO KANE
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            Cheers, I just go on matches and expand details and usually shows there, but must take a while

            
  11. Alan The Llama
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Eriksen player of the match

    
    1. KAPO KANE
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Damn

      
  12. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    England XI: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Harry Kane

    
    1. KAPO KANE
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Come on Tadic!

      
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Well he isn't starting

        
        1. KAPO KANE
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Ah FFS

          
        2. KAPO KANE
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Quick sub out!

          
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      cheers

      time to shine Jude, outscore Kane please

      
    3. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Thanks Ginkapo PL

      
  13. KAPO KANE
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Nevermind all this, I want to see the Serbia team!

    
  14. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    TAA hype train

    
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Option to beat the low block.

      Can move into back line - playing like a quarter back - giving extra cover defensively
      but in attacking play - added edge with passes - better further forward as less chance to get caught out.

      
  15. Bluetiger1
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    COME ON ENGLAND - 3 points to setup the group nicely

    
  16. KAPO KANE
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    It’s time lads 🙂

    
  17. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    TCed Palmer ffs

    
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Are you the bad philosopher?!

      
    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      This comment is getting boring dude

      
  18. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    RMT?

    Malinkovic-Savic Simon
    Milenkovic Szalai Kristiansen Kristensen Dragusin
    Milinkovic-Savic Simons Vargas Sallai Nagy
    Varga Nagy Dragus

    
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Is this like a Hungarian poem?

      
  19. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    It's kicking off in Gelsenkirchen. https://x.com/AleksDjuricic/status/1802356699904307322

    
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      59 mins ago

      Atalier is a french word. Are you sure thats real?

      
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        59 mins ago

        Whereas Atelier is german!

        
      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        56 mins ago

        https://www.gelsenkirchen-city.de/index.php/orte/dienstleistungen/schlusseldienst-reinigung-dienstleistungen/sabans-anderungsatelier

        
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      58 mins ago

      Doylems

      
    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      This is Albanians attacking Serbians. Usual media misinformation

      
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        What is this based on?

        
      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Here's a ready-made narrative for you if you want it?! "Pro-Putin Serb hooligans" 😆
        https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1911855/euro-england-serbia-police-disorder

        

