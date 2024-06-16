Slovenia v Denmark team news: Maehle only on the bench

Day three of this European Championship continues with team news from the Group C clash between Slovenia and Denmark. It kicks off at 17:00 BST in Stuttgart.

Familiar names Christian Eriksen (€7.0m), Rasmus Hojlund (€7.5m) and Kasper Schmeichel (€5.0m) all start.

However, the main Danish talking point regards the lack of Joakim Maehle (€5.5m), with Alexander Bah (€4.5m) and Victor Kristiansen (€4.5m) instead preferred as wing-backs.

During qualifiers, Maehle was the second-best defender for attempts (16) and shots on target (seven), whilst being number one for big chances (four). He even scored against today’s opponents in last November’s meeting.

Narrowly behind Maehle on three big chances was Zan Karnicnik (€5.0m). He does make the Slovenia line-up, alongside stars Jan Oblak (€5.0m) and Benjamin Sesko (€7.0m).

MATCHDAY 1 TEAM NEWS

Slovenia XI – Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik; Sporar, Sesko, Mlakar

Denmark XI – Schmeichel; Andersen, Vestergaard, Christensen; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Wind, Hojlund

