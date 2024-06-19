If you’re considering playing your Limitless chip in Euro 2024 Fantasy Matchday 2, check out the suggested squad below.

MATCHDAY 2: BEST LIMITLESS SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

The first goalkeeper selected is Manuel Neuer (€6.0m). Germany conceded just one shot in Friday’s win over Scotland and face Hungary in Matchday 2.

Should a second goalkeeper be required, the option is there to switch to Koen Casteels (€5.0m). Belgium suffered a shock defeat to Slovakia in Matchday 1 but should bounce back against Romania.

DEFENDERS

Here, we side with an out-of-position Trent Alexander-Arnold (€5.5m), plus Joao Cancelo (€6.0m), Josko Gvardiol (€5.5m), Theo Hernandez (€5.5m) and Manuel Akanji (€5.0m).

Alexander-Arnold was fielded in central midfield against Serbia and racked up three shots, while Cancelo and Hernandez are well known for their attacking forays.

As for Akanji, he was credited with 11 ball recoveries in Matchday 1, giving him three extra points. Switzerland’s opponents, Scotland, were particularly poor in attack in their tournament opener, so Akanji offers real points potential.

MIDFIELDERS

Further forward, the impressive Jamal Musiala (€8.5m) takes care of captaincy on day one. He scored and claimed the Player of the Match award against Scotland, resulting in 12 points.

With unlimited funds, Euro 2024 Fantasy managers can also treat themselves to midfield heavyweights Kevin De Bruyne (€9.5m), Jude Bellingham (€9.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (€9.0m).

Meanwhile, Christopher Baumgartner (€6.5m) is included for his captaincy credentials on day three, when Austria take on Poland. He was presented with two big chances against France on Monday.

FORWARDS

With Kylian Mbappe’s (€11.0m) nose injury looking like it will keep him out of Matchday 2, our frontline is all about Harry Kane (€11.0m), Cristiano Ronaldo (€10.0m) and Romelu Lukaku (€9.0m).

Ronaldo couldn’t be beaten for shots in Matchday 1 (five), while Lukaku was heavily involved. Kane, meanwhile, scored against Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

LIMITLESS CAPTAINCY SCHEDULE

Wednesday 19 June: Musiala

Musiala Thursday 20 June: Kane

Kane Friday 21 June: Baumgartner

Baumgartner Saturday 22 June: Ronaldo

