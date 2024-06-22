Matchday 2 of Euro 2024 Fantasy comes to a conclusion today with three more fixtures.

It’s Georgia v Czechia up first in the final 14:00 BST kick-off of the European Championship.

Both sides lost their opening games of the tournament. A second loss for either team could be fatal. As per the BBC…

There’s limited Fantasy interest in this fixture, even more so given that the most-selected player from either side doesn’t start.

Giorgi Chakvetadze, the joint-cheapest starting midfielder of Matchday 1, is demoted to substitute duty this afternoon.

The 7%-owned €4.5m budget pick is replaced by Zuriko Davitashvili (€5.0m) in the one and only alteration from the defeat to Turkey.

Another €4.5m midfielder, Anzor Mekvabishvili, keeps his place, as do €4.0m defenders Lasha Dvali, Guram Kashia and Solomon Kverkvelia.

As for the Czechs, they make three alterations.

Adam Hlozek (€5.5m) and Vaclav Cerny (€5.5m) join the attack, along with David Jurasek (€5.5m) at wing-back.

Making way are Pavel Sulc (€6.0m), Jan Kuchta (€6.0m) and David Doudera (€4.5m).

Only one Czechia player has an ownership of over 1%, that being forward Patrick Schick (€7.0m).

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€7.0m) is the most popular player from either starting XI, sitting in 5% of Fantasy squads.

LINE-UPS

Georgia XI: Mamardashvili; Dvali, Kashia, Kverkvelia; Tsitaishvili, Kochorashvili, Mekvabishvili, Davitashvili, Kakabadze; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze

Czechia XI: Stanek; Krejci, Hranac, Holes; Coufal, Soucek, Provod, Jurasek; Cerny, Schick, Hlozek

