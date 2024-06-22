33
  1. gart888
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Twist Pickford (4) to Costa (Turkey)?

    Rest of my twists are easy because of all of my 1 points. 🙁

    1. Reggie Nainggolan
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Stick 4 is decent enough. Think Turkey score

  2. Reggie Nainggolan
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Who to captain?

    A) Lukaku
    B) Ronaldo
    C) Bruno
    D) Stick with Kane 6 points

    1. gart888
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I'm on D right now.

      Just don't think I want to bet on any of them scoring more than 1.

  3. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    C to?

    A: Lukaku
    B: Ronaldo
    C: Bruno Fernandes

    Less than 4 minutes to go...

    On B currently.

  4. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    LL MD3 draft. Thoughts?

    Maignan, Donna
    Cancelo, Hernandez, Grimaldo, Guehi, Cucerella
    Kdb, Bellingham, Fernandes, Musiala, Oyarzabal
    Kane, Mbappe, Ronaldo

    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      59 mins ago

      Looks good.

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      If Portugal win wouldn't put these Portugal players.
      Looks as template as possible

      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        50 mins ago

        Mbappe and cucurella too could easily be benched

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Is that Spain LB spot really so valuable that it's worth going with a squad of 14 into a MD where some others like Ronaldo could get rotated?

      Even though it's only Albania, I'm not sure I like backing CS in the games where the pressure is completely off anyway (as with e.g. France v Tunisia, Brazil v Cameroon in the WC)

  5. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Schick looking well up for this

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Yeah he will haul. I had him and changed to Dovbyk and Vlahovic

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      Yeah need him to score. Big differential. Already had good looks

  6. JBG
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Fcking ofc, out of the 22 players on the pitch, the only player I own gets a YC.

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      You can choose to see the good in the world or the bad

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Haha same

    3. KAPO KANE
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      At least yours is playing lol

  7. KAPO KANE
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    FFS why is Chakvetadze not playing?

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Its not like he is a superstar

    2. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Looked decent against Turkiye. Surprised he isn’t starting tbh.

  8. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    Holes so leaky at the back.

  9. azz007
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Stanek twist busted. Ugh

    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Holes not keeping it tight at the back, just too leaky…

    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Same

  10. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Omg Mikautadze is on fire! He is Georges & not Giorgi like the rest. Clearly, he is a different breed!

  11. BrockLanders
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    That not assy for free kick taker??

  12. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Gentlemen! Big teams are shite in euros, lower ranked teams playing fascinating football

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Big teams play "risk adverse" football it seems, which is so boring to watch.

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes agree. With exception of Germany and Spain.
      Others England france Netherlands Italy just concerned with keeping cs.

  13. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Schick!!! Finally!

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Lol. Easiest goal he ll ever score

  14. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    YES SCHICKKKK

  15. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Lakaka to Schick done

