  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Kane Saka Palmer IN

    Its coming home

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      The old folks home! Huzzah!

  2. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

  3. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    does anyone have an excel fixture ticker for the new season, please?

  4. azz007
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Who would start for Portugal. Which defender should I opt for. Mendez or dalot?

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      No one safe. Expect wholesale changes

      1. azz007
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Was hoping some angle. So I guess Inacio.
        Don't think rui starts ahead of Costa either way

  5. marcos11
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    I'm going Daloy

    1. marcos11
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Reply fail to Azz007

  6. Twisted Saltergater
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    No chips played yet. Good idea to go LL now into the knockouts wildcard?

  7. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Best pick;

    A) Bellingham
    B) Eriksen

    Could Bellingham play deep beside Rice? Foden as number 10.

    Cheers

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I really hope Bellingham plays alongside Rice and Gordon or Eze come in LW

    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      Bellingham isnt quite the right player to go alongside Rice

      Unless

      We go three at the back. Everyone can see it except Southgate it seems

  8. thebizzle
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    This is my team at present, not used any chips yet. Had planned on using Limitless this round but feel like I’m using it for the sake?

    Pickford Costa
    Faes Guehi Mittelstadt Cancelo Gvardiol
    Eriksen Gundo Wirtz Bruno Jorginho
    Kane Lukaku Griezmann

    Could just do Costa to Maignan and Gvardiol to Frimpong or something for free

    Any advice welcome

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Nice team. You must be doing ok. What rank?

      1. thebizzle
        • 12 Years
        1 hour ago

        32k
        147 points

        Just feel like using limitless for the sake, but probably Wildcard at quarters

        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • 14 Years
          57 mins ago

          No way! I’m on 147 pts also.

          I think I’m going to use LL this round as I’m expecting rotation.

    2. deyell
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Costa, Cancelo, Bruno might be rested
      Frimpong is not sure to start

  9. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Tried logging on (website) just now - 'Invalid login or password'. Tried the app and 'forgotten password', only to see: 'There is no user with that user name or email'.

    Even though details are correct and have been using them for years.

    Anyone else had similar issues? All I can think of is I criticised them for not giving Gundogan his assist v Scotland and some precious little twerp in Switzerland has deleted my account.

    I hate the useless UEFA - and I'm not even a Man City supporter.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      It’s all for the best I suspect. I’ve been to the FIFA museum in Zurich and the coffee attendant, who may have referred to himself as a barista, was quite surly. I think he may have something to do with it.

  10. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Think I'm keeping Mbappe. Kvrat & Di Marco to Stanciu & Theo I think my moves. It was a mistake not starting with Theo I went Dumfries instead after the injury doubt news.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      Yep.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Dimarco an injury doubt

      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes. Time to go. Dibacle? Diabolical? DiMarco. Lol.

  11. fenixri
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Is Trippier nailed to start?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      I’d like to think so.

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yes but guehi better with all the ball recoveries

    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Shaw isnt fit yet

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        He’s never been fit.

  12. Goro Majima
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Which Dutch defender?

    A) Frimpong
    B) VVD
    C) Dumfries
    D) None at all

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      D. Don't like this fixture for them

      1. The Iceman
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        This. Austria are dangerous in attack.

    2. Mother Farke
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        D. Not sure why you'd want a Dutch defender given how competent Austria have shown they are.

    3. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Who would you rather have this week?

      A) Eriksen
      B) Oyarzabal

      Leaning towards Eriksen as he’s the focal point of the team…

    4. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Fun punts for MD3? Already got Jota and Neto

      1. Mother Farke
          34 mins ago

          Grimaldo.

        • The Iceman
          • 1 Year
          34 mins ago

          Grimaldo, Szoboszlai, Arda Güler.

          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            26 mins ago

            Szoboszlai late fitness test after missing last training sessions- at least we will see line op

            1. The Iceman
              • 1 Year
              just now

              I wasn’t aware of this - yes seeing the lineups will help as I can see goals in that game.

        • deyell
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          Grimaldo, Dalot, Oyarzabal, Jota, Haraslin, Conceição. Bit risky though

        • The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I've got Oyarzabal & Jota but don't want to go overboard on rotating sides. Think the Hungary and Denmark games are being overlooked with Serbia & Scotland both poor defences & in a 3pts or go home situation. Maybe Sallai/Varga/Højlund could work here?

      2. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour ago

        Cheers, might just see who starts for Germany instead though bit worried by early subs there.

      3. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        59 mins ago

        Sigh... reply fail to own post!

      4. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        59 mins ago

        On LL - Bellingham or Eriksen? Have Kane as well.

        1. PompeyUpNorth!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Bellingham

      5. Not again Shirley
        • 7 Years
        58 mins ago

        Managed to scrape 160 points so far. Was planning on LL after playing WC last week (and benefitting with >100 points). Now I have a decent lead in ML I may just take the 2 transfers and use LL later in the tournament.

        Saying that, I’m not too sure how useful LL will be later in the tournament as you get WC for next round and loads more free transfers.

        With players like Cancelo and Ronnie not likely to play it may be worth bringing in some differentials and cement lead at top of ML.

        Decisions, decisions.

        1. PompeyUpNorth!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Yes play LL and well done so far

      6. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        55 mins ago

        Didn't Olise to Bayern coming. Quite a surprise. One less player to pick from next season.

        1. shirtless
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          40 mins ago

          *Didn't see

        2. PartyTime
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Typical Kompany

      7. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        More info on Dimarco's injury

        https://football-italia.net/dimarco-leaves-italy-training-early/

      8. DV8R
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        34 mins ago

        Mbappe really worth the risk then?

      9. fenixri
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        Changed LL team a bit, I would love some feedback

        Neuer Casteels
        Hernandez Kounde Trippier Guehi Grimaldo
        Oyarzabal Conceicao Eriksen KDB Musiala
        Kane Lukaku Mbappe

        1. azz007
          • 6 Years
          26 mins ago

          I like. It

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          15 mins ago

          Conceicao is interesting - maybe there's a bit less competion for RW than there is LW/CF spots so could be a nice differential. Other 4 mids same as me. Forward line looks a bit dull/uninspiring to me tbh. Aside from Grimaldo (no idea if he starts) defence looks solid but leaning more toward 'safe' CS than recoveries - I've tried to skew a couple of them more toward potential recoveries like Calafiori and maybe Vestergaard given group states

        3. SchluppsIDidItAgain
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Conceicao on a yellow I think, if that matters

      10. azz007
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        What's the hype with Oyazabal. What's his stats like?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          just now

          https://www.transfermarkt.com/mikel-oyarzabal/nationalmannschaft/spieler/351478

          Think he'll be OOP, up top in Morata's place

