In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers, Fantasy all-rounder Obay Eid/FPL Milanista reveals his latest draft for Matchday 3 of Euro 2024 Fantasy.

Obay came second in Euro 2016 Fantasy and is 16th in our FPL Hall of Fame.

After a bad Matchday 1 where I scored just 53 points, I decided to play my Wildcard in Matchday 2 and bagged a much better 85.

Now, it’s Limitless time. Many engaged managers will utilise this chip now. The two key factors to keep in mind when creating your Limitless team for Matchday 3 are:

Fixture difficulty

Teams’ motivation going into this round

So far, only Spain, Portugal and Germany have a guaranteed spot in the knockouts. Switzerland, England, France and the Netherlands are all on four points and although mathematically their qualification is not guaranteed, you’d have to think this would be enough to secure a knockout place even as one of the best third-placed teams.

FAVOURABLE FIXTURES

Anyway, the first thing to look at is the difficulty of fixtures.

Spain, France, England, Portugal, and to a lesser extent Germany and Belgium, have the best fixtures to target, in my opinion.

Spain, who are even guaranteed top place in Group B, will rotate heavily, yet you’d probably expect even their reserve team to have enough in them to beat Albania. Some top differentials will therefore present a high upside for someone who wants to take the risk.

England haven’t been impressive so far but I do still expect them to go past Slovenia with ease, so a couple of their players will certainly feature in my Matchday 3 team.

As for France, Kylian Mbappe‘s (€11.0m) situation must be monitored. He played no part in the goalless draw against the Netherlands but if we hear any updates on his starting place in Matchday 3 then he must be the first name on any Fantasy teamsheet.

Portugal v Georgia is the fixture that has potentially the most likelihood of a big score, in my opinion, but again the door has been opened for massive rotation after qualification was secured. Picking up those spicy differentials could be the play here.

Germany and Belgium certainly have something to play for in Matchday 3, so don’t expect any rotation. Die Mannschaft’s lineup will be out before the deadline, anyway, so make sure that your picks from them are starting before confirming your sides.

MOTIVATION

The last thing to speak about before revealing my initial Limitless draft is the motivation part.

Games like Scotland v Hungary and Denmark v Serbia, for example, have everything riding on them. All of those nations are going for a win and a qualification spot, so their key players should be in our thinking for Matchday 3.

Italy v Croatia is also a game worth targeting as the reigning champions must erase their bad showing against Spain and secure qualification against the Croatians.

MATCHDAY 3 LIMITLESS DRAFT

This is my preliminary squad for the Matchday 3 Limitless chip:

