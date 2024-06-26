74
Euro 2024 June 26

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Bellingham’s stats + more points for Karnicnik

England, Denmark and Slovenia reached the Euro ’24 knockout stages on Tuesday, as both Matchday 3 games in Group C ended goalless.

We’ll address the main Fantasy talking points from these fixtures in this article, including Jude Bellingham‘s (€9.5m) poor underlying stats.

Check out our Scoreboard piece for all the goals, assists and stats.

ENGLAND 0-0 SLOVENIA

THREE LIONS FRUSTRATED

England produced another underwhelming display against Slovenia, but it was still enough to top Group C.

They will now face one of the best third-placed teams, potentially the Netherlands, on Sunday.

The Three Lions dominated the ball, with 73.1% possession, but managed just three shots on target and 0.80 expected goals (xG). It means they generated only 2.19 xG across the entire group stage, one of the lowest figures in the tournament.

Bukayo Saka (€8.5m) had a goal ruled out for offside, but England lacked creativity, despite Gareth Southgate’s best efforts.

Kobbie Mainoo (€5.5m) came on for Conor Gallagher (€6.5m) at half-time, and from that point onwards, England did have a little more about them.

In general, the attacking changes – Mainoo, Cole Palmer (€7.5m) and Anthony Gordon (€7.5m) – worked well, something Southgate touched on after full-time:

“He did very good [Palmer]. He finds space well and he makes chances and we were backing him to score at the end.

“They are young players and we are blooding them in a difficult environment. They had a good impact for us and did good things for us. Anthony Gordon, Cole Palmer, Kobbie Mainoo, it was a really good move. We have to build on that. There were a lot of things to build on from tonight.” – Gareth Southgate

BELLINGHAM’S STATS

Still, England were hardly pulling up any trees, with Jude Bellingham poor.

The Real Madrid man won the Player of the Match award in England’s opening game win over Serbia, scoring the winning goal, but has failed to register a single shot since:

Above: Jude Bellingham’s underlying goal threat stats at Euro 2024

Bellingham has struggled creatively, too, with just one key pass, so his stats are a real concern given his premium price tag.

England’s defence did at least stand firm, keeping their second clean sheet of the tournament, whilst restricting Slovenia to just 0.15 xG.

Luke Shaw (€5.0m) was back on the substitutes bench, although it is still unclear exactly how close to a return he is.

Having topped Group C, England have landed on the favourable side of the draw, but they’ll need to play much better in the knockout stages.

MORE POINTS FOR KARNICNIK

As for Slovenia, they are also going through but will have to wait until the group stage is complete to see who they play in the round of 16.

Against England, they looked reasonably solid in their 4-4-2 low block but offered very little in attack.

It seems to suit Zan Karnicnik (€5.0m), however, who is now the top-scoring player in Euro 2024 Fantasy.

Another eight points on Tuesday took him to 26 overall, three clear of second-placed Jamal Musiala (€8.5m).

Seven of those points have come from ball recoveries alone:

DENMARK 0-0 SERBIA

ERIKSEN’S THREAT

Denmark were held to a goalless draw with Serbia but progressed in second place thanks to fewer yellow cards, leaving Slovenia third.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side will now face hosts Germany in the last 16 on Sunday, having drawn all three matches in Group C.

Against Serbia, Christian Eriksen (€7.0m) added another two chances created to his tally, which now stands at 13 overall, the most by any player at Euro ’24.

He’s also attempted 10 shots, so it’s clear where their threat is coming from.

Eriksen won the Player of the Match award here but, like England, there is a lack of cutting-edge ahead of him.

Rasmus Hojlund (€7.5m) started with Jonas Wind (€7.0m) in support, but neither player made it to 60 minutes.

Denmark picked up a clean sheet, however, with Jannik Vestergaard (€4.5m) collecting three additional points for ball recoveries.

Serbia, who knew they would be eliminated if they did not win, had just one shot on target and that came in second-half stoppage time.

74 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jrot94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    For all the Czechs out there...any word on Schick's injury today. Haven't seen if he is officially out?
    thnx

    Open Controls
  2. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Stick Mbappe(c) 12pts or twist to Lukaku/KDB?

    Open Controls
    1. fish&chips
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I'm twisting to Kaku

      Open Controls
    2. Moxon
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Definitely twist - even if KDB or Lukaku get 2 points you are only losing 4 points

      Open Controls
    3. Karan14
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      Tempted by KDB

      Open Controls
  3. Johnjo
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Who's on pens for Belgium?

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Rom

      Open Controls
  4. JBG
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    "Phil Foden has left Germany and headed back to UK early from the Euro’s due to family matter‼️

    Unsure at this time whether or not he will continue playing in the tournament."

    https://x.com/Leaked_FPL/status/1805975706620268793

    Open Controls
    1. Charlie Price
      • 3 Years
      54 mins ago

      Might get a proper left winger in the team now.

      Open Controls
    2. azz007
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Southgate continues to keep on giving. Shame he has no rahsford or grealish

      Open Controls
      1. The Mandalorian
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Probably the 2 best counter attack players in the squad and he left them behind \0/

        Open Controls
    3. Naby K8a
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      He's having a 3rd child, will be back for the next game

      Open Controls
      1. Naby K8a
        • 8 Years
        43 mins ago

        https://x.com/danroan/status/1805978299291639900

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Actually think it would have been better if Foden couldn't play. Nothing against him as a player, world class talent. But would have forced Southgate to play a proper winger.

          Oh well.

          Open Controls
      2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        31 mins ago

        3 kids already, needs to be that prolific for England.

        Open Controls
    4. The Mandalorian
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Ryan Giggs has been seen on Fodens street.

      Open Controls
  5. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    57 mins ago

    Very tempted to go KDB over Lukaku for (C)

    Open Controls
  6. The Mandalorian
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    Bellingham plays for the best counter attack team in the world.

    He needs space to run into.

    Southgate has him playing under a completely different system.

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      If u truly world class u need to adapt. He wasnt that great at Dortmund either. Good but not like a superstar

      Open Controls
  7. STHH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    Is Ronaldo playing tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. abhirup780
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. STHH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Captain Ronaldo, De Bruyne or Lukaku?

        Open Controls
        1. Zero
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          I can let you know what you're having for dinner today and what pants to wear tomorrow too, by the sounds of it

          Open Controls
    2. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'm not sure, but I don't see why they would risk him in a meaningless match.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cos he wants to play and hasn't scored yet.

        Open Controls
  8. Zero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    53 mins ago

    With Trossard and Doku LW and RW resp. with Castagne overlapping potentially, is Lukaku the better captaincy over KdB at RM rather than AM/RF in the previous game?

    Open Controls
    1. Zero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      There is an idea jumbled up in that word spaghetti above, I think

      Open Controls
  9. JBG
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Was KDB any good last match? I know he scored, but didn't watch the match so no idea how he actually played.

    Open Controls
    1. fantasist
      • 14 Years
      47 mins ago

      I thought he played well, tried to create and score

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      was the best performance he's put in for months but wonder if he's going to be too knackered to put in a similar performance today

      Open Controls
    3. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Yes he was good. Could have had more pts

      Open Controls
  10. Orion
    • 13 Years
    47 mins ago

    Should I change C from Mbappe to Lukaku or KDB ? Or just stick on Mbappe

    Open Controls
    1. fantasist
      • 14 Years
      45 mins ago

      I swapped Raya's 14pts for Mbappe's 12pts. Now I'll continue the trend and get even lower pts from KdB/Lukaku

      Open Controls
      1. nubtrix
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        38 mins ago

        I've gone with KdB
        I need a 'differential' and I think most are going with Lukaku

        Open Controls
        1. azz007
          • 6 Years
          32 mins ago

          Won't be diffrenaital. Kakau likely to bag. 3 var goals disallowed would've been top. Performer.

          Open Controls
        2. jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          25 mins ago

          Go with faes then. Guaranteed 16 pts as c

          Open Controls
  11. Scratch
    • 14 Years
    46 mins ago

    Any recent news regarding Jota's availability?

    Open Controls
    1. fantasist
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Apparently Ronaldo will start and Jota can't manage 90 mins

      Open Controls
      1. Scratch
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah but Jota sat out training the other day so wondering if there's any word on that since

        Open Controls
        1. fantasist
          • 14 Years
          just now

          I think he's fit enough to play mins but not sure if he'll start or come off the bench

          Open Controls
  12. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    Slovakia and Romania can both qualify with a 0-0 draw. Might be worth a tenner for those who partake.

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Hitting under 2.5 goals in these games in MD3 been a nice earner so far. Wouldn't be surprised if they have already come to an understanding, if not an arrangement, given that 2nd plays France and 3rd likely plays Spain, i.e. what's the difference to them?

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        France easier than spain

        Open Controls
  13. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    any fellow stanciu (c) folk in? I can't remember how he played in the Belgian game, think he'll light it up today?

    Open Controls
    1. The Shoonchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      A bit average against Belgium. But a good chance of a goal today, maybe

      Open Controls
  14. Catilo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Would you change Kane (2) to Fernandes knowing he won't start?

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Might get a nice surprise

      Open Controls
    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      High stakes 😀

      Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Don't have Faes, CR, Kdb or Lukaku to pick from instead? Yes even Faes

      Open Controls
    4. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yes.

      It's worth a risk.

      Open Controls
    5. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      high risk high reward

      Open Controls
    6. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Personally, I'd risk the gamble. I think Fernandes will still get minutes even if he doesn't start.

      Portugal's next game isn't until 1st July. That would mean a 9 day rest between games for players who don't feature against Georgia which, in tournament terms, is too big a gap as far as maintaining momentum / sharpness, etc are concerned.

      Open Controls
      1. CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        ** 8 day rest

        Open Controls
  15. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Anyone captaining KDB over Lukaku?

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      It's very tempting, but the amount of opportunities Lukaku gets, he's due to a haul.

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Thought about it, but surely VAR can't fck over Lukaku again?

      Open Controls
    3. fantasist
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yet none of us will be surprised if he scores today and it's again disallowed for offside

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
  16. ManUtdFan977
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Would you sub in fernandes for a player with 3 points? Don’t think fernandes is starting

    Open Controls
    1. fantasist
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      If Fernandes plays you'll get at least 2pts captain
      You're only losing 4pts and that's assuming he does nothing else

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why would thry give him game time ?

      Open Controls
  17. penguin_patch
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    Would you swap Pickford (6 points, 0 shots saved) for Casteels?

    Open Controls
    1. fantasist
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      no. keeping costa on my bench with pickford in the xi myself

      Open Controls
    3. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Is this like a trick question?

      Open Controls
  18. Now I'm Panicking
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Thank god we don't have this stick or twist format in FPL

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Some people like this. Could be a nice addition with everyone c haaland esch time..

      Open Controls
      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        It's more the sheer volume of inane questions on here that would result - it's bad enough for the Euros where (relatively) nobody is playing.

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      I like it, I also like the recovery points

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        ... and the subs midweek

        Open Controls
  19. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    (c)
    a. Mbappe
    b. Lakaka
    c. KDB

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls

