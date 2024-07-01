18
  1. St.Rob007
      49 mins ago

      captained canceled, twisted Bellingham. I'm well ahead on my mini league so thought I'd take a longshot

      1. St.Rob007
          just now

          cancelo I obviously mean

      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        48 mins ago

        Subbing out Pickford + Walker this morning for Maignan + Kounde. Things you love to see 😉

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Fair play. Lovely job.

      3. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        45 mins ago

        That Georgia team look very Slovenian!

      4. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        39 mins ago

        Ronaldo 19 games v Oblak.

        11 goals.

      5. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        How many points off number 1 is too far to catch in your opinion ?

        1. dirtmcgirt
          • 8 Years
          24 mins ago

          50 or 60 imo

          That's the gap of two stinkers/ worldies. Hard to do that after the quarters

        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          30+

        3. nerd_is_the_werd
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          The problem is that no.1 is not constant
          If you've overtaken that guy in OR1, someone else will probably replace him in short order

      6. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        Man how old is Pepe? 48?

        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Give or take 7 years.

          1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            55?!

        2. NZREDS
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          53 by now surely!

      7. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Divealdo hits the deck like a pack of spuds again

      8. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        About to find out how good Slovenia are or was it that England were just crap at breaking them down properly?

        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          After just 12min, looks like that latter.

      9. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Time waits for no man, Ronaldo.

