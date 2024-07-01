Portugal and Slovenia meet in the Euro 2024 round of 16 on Monday.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

The Selecao topped Group F and are the favourites to progress, but Slovenia did beat them 2-0 in a friendly back in March, with midfielders Adam Cerin and Timi Elsnik on the scoresheet.

They both start for Matjaz Kek in Frankfurt, with Jure Balkovec in for the suspended Erik Janza the only change.

Six members of Roberto Martinez’s team have double-digit ownerships in the official Euro 2024 Fantasy game: Bruno Fernandes (34%), Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Cancelo (both 30%), Ruben Dias (18%), Diogo Costa (15%) and Bernardo Silva (11%).

After a heavily rotated side fell to a 2-0 loss against Georgia, Portugal are back to full strength, with all of the above names included in the starting XI.

In fact, it’s the same team that beat Turkey 3-0 in the group stage, with Costa, Joao Palhinha and Ronaldo the only survivors from Matchday 3.

LINE-UPS

Portugal XI: Costa, Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes, Vitinha, Palhinha, B Silva, Fernandes, Leao, Ronaldo

Slovenia XI: Oblak, Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Balkovec, Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar, Sporar, Sesko

