  1. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Did anyone ever play Olympic Soccer (1996) on PlayStation? I used to handicap myself against my older brother by disallowing myself from scoring diagonally from the corner of the box, which almost guaranteed a goal. And it wasn't in the instructions, but if you pressed the opposite direction to where you were shooting, immediately after shooting, the ball would go long and far, and you could kind of steer it like a homing missile, meaning you could pull off spectacular, 100% legit and realistic goals from the halfway line to really frustrate my friend who hates the game so much hahaha in your face, Nick.

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      And I follow this up with a super boring RMT

    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I’ve not heard of that but IIRC there was a similar diagonal/corner of the box goal hack on the Mega Drive’s Italia ‘90

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Which featured such household names as Peter Silton and Kenny Hansom

      2. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Just took a look at this on YouTube and I'm pretty certain this was one of the games I'd play at my friend's house, along with Golden Axe. Never had a Seeeegaaaaa, myself 🙁

        Something satisfying about older games with all their quirks, leading the player to take things into their own hands to get the win, however necessary, and filling in the rest with their imagination, without all the frustrations of "AI" and various other complex game systems trying to replicate real football so accurately. Basically, I'm just saying I'm bad at Fifa beyond 2011.

        1. CoracAld2831
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          The corner of the box goal trick works on FIFA 95, 96 & 97 also.

          Fairly more often if you play from top to bottom.

          1. CoracAld2831
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Atleast on Mega Drive/Genesis.

          2. Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            34 mins ago

            One day I will have enough disk space and computing power to emulate all these old games and host tournaments that stretch over multiple weekends. It is a very attainable dream

        2. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          36 mins ago

          beyond World Cup 98*
          (With all the sidestepping)

  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Does this team look ok?

    Costa Pickford
    Carvajal Cancelo Hernandez Dumfries Akanji
    Musiala Gundogan Ruiz Williams Bruno
    Kane Mbappe Gakpo

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Depends if you have used all your free transfers. I would look to sell Gundo if you haven't

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Looks fine

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes it’s ok

  3. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    I'd definitely save my WC for next MD if I were you. Nothing wrong with your team for this MD. Just get some Gakpo and you're golden.

  4. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Gonna save my wildcard, would you take out wirtz for -4 as he’s benched here and could do with an extra player for 6th as starting 11 all play Friday.

    Maignon
    Upa, Carvajal, Cancelo, Rudiger
    Bruno, Williams, Ruiz, musiala
    Ronny, Mbappe

    Subs (Pickford, Gakpo, Dumfries all 6th) + Wirtz

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      No hit needes

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        *needed

  5. Chandler Bing
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    Better combo for next round? Have Gakpo Kane.

    A. Virgil + Simons
    B. de Vrij + Bellingham

  6. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Dear Premier League, I miss you. We'll be back together one day x

  7. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    FPL updated. I could sign in

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      Yeah I just did the selecting club and email preferences, but still showing last season's data

    2. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Nothing interesting in here though. Just last season's game.

  8. 1966 was a great year for E…
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Would you rather have

    A) Kounde, but only 2 outfield players playing on the Saturday, so 1 less available sub to make
    B) Van Dijk

    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      B for sure

      1. 1966 was a great year for E…
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

  9. JBG
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Southgate going back to his "roots"

    https://x.com/itvfootball/status/1808883167845031951

    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Wonder if we see more from Walker overlapping with this setup

    2. ritzyd
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      I don't think this is the team, reckon tripps gets in ahead of taa for a start

