  1. MetallicaJack93
      just now

      How does this look, first post

      Raya (Ward)
      Gvardiol Branthwaite Burn (Anderson Newton Bellis)
      Salah Gordon Nkunku Rogers (Winks)
      Haaland Isak Wood

      Is there a better 4.0 to have as second gk? Is Davis worth having in defence?

      1m itb

