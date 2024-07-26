Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall‘s (£6.0m) 26 attacking returns helped Leicester City immediately regain their Premier League status – and he has now been allowed to quickly reunite with Enzo Maresca at Chelsea.

The Blues swooped in to seal a £30m deal despite him already passing a Brighton and Hove Albion medical.

So will the 25-year-old become a regular under Maresca again and what impact will he have in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

THE HISTORY

Born in Nottingham, Dewsbury-Hall joined Leicester’s academy and gradually progressed through their youth system.

A much-needed growth spurt eventually arrived but he was a late bloomer, not making his senior debut until turning 21. Consecutive loan spells at Blackpool and Luton Town brought regular football, where he was given the Hatters’ award for Players’ Player of the Season.

Once back at Leicester, such momentum soon led to a Premier League debut aged 23. And from this point, he’s gone from strength to strength.

SEASON CLUB DIVISION STARTS (SUB) GOALS ASSISTS FPL POINTS 2023/24 Leicester City Championship 41 (3) 12 14 – 2022/23 Leicester City Premier League 28 (3) 2 3 82 2021/22 Leicester City Premier League 23 (5) 1 2 70 2020/21 Luton Town (loan) Championship 36 (3) 3 6 – 2019/20 Blackpool (loan) League One 9 (1) 4 1 –

A goal and assist versus Crystal Palace led to a 13-point haul in Gameweek 32 of 2021/22. Meanwhile, Leicester’s semi-final run contributed to him gaining a place in the Europa Conference League Team of the Season.

Neither of his FPL campaigns reached a century of points but, when asked to step up and fill the void left by departed duo James Maddison (£7.5m) and Youri Tielemans (£5.5m), he responded with an incredible Championship year. Two goals on the opening day were the first of 19 attacking returns registered by late January.

The rampant Foxes won all but one of their first 14 encounters. And after a springtime wobble of six defeats in 10, they found the inner strength required to get over the line as champions.

So it was no surprise to see Dewsbury-Hall named in the division’s 2023/24 Team of the Season. Various other awards were also bagged. Even better, he won a motivational bet made with Maresca where he backed himself to reach a dozen goals. The prize was a paid-for dinner!

Now he’s making the same transfer of N’Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell (£5.0m), Danny Drinkwater and Wesley Fofana (£4.5m).

Uncapped by England, there’s also a possibility that he could be eligible for Malaysia. Then again, club form has put him on a platform where a Three Lions appearance suddenly feels imminent.

PLAYING STYLE

