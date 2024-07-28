14
  1. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Mazraoui could be interesting depending on price. Larsen a wait and see for me, but at the price could be an enabler.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

      But he’s a friend of Haaland! He’s in!

  2. antpro26
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    Final few tweaks and think I'm set on this. Any comments welcome!

    Miguel (Turner)
    Livramento Mykolenko R.Henry (Castagne, THB)
    Salah Gordon Eze CHO (Winks)
    Haaland Isak Watkins

    NFO Gk could be new chelsea gk if 4.5m.

    3 way def rotation playing 2 with Livramento, Mykolenko and Castagne gives:
    GW1 SOU BHA
    GW2 LEI bou
    GW3 BOU ips
    GW4 WHU wol
    GW5 lei ful
    GW6 CRY nfo
    GW7 NEW eve

    2 way def rotation with R.Henry and THB gives:
    GW1 CRY
    GW2 NFO
    GW3 SOU
    GW4 avl (play myko)
    GW5 IPS
    GW6 WHU
    GW7 WOL

  3. xugreatone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    A: Palmer/Soucek
    B: Foden/Rice

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B.
      However, Foden/Nkuku?

  4. The Abyss
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Normally go for cheaper GK, but Liverpool fixtures and new manager have me wondering. How’s this looking? Any suggestions welcome…

    Allison
    TAA / Gabriel / Gvardiol
    Salah / Nkunku / Odegaard / Smith Rowe
    Watkins / Isak / Havertz

    Turner // Barco / Rogers / Okoli

    1. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Too much money in defence, especially with new BPS

      1. The Abyss
        • 11 Years
        just now

        TAA to Porro, and Smith Rowe to Eze?

  5. Totalfootball
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    What do you think ?

    Martinez
    Gvardiol Burn Konsa
    Salah Nkunku Gordon Bailey
    Haaland Isak Hojlund

    cheap bench

    1. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Get another 4.5 as you have Martinez already. Not keen on Hojlund

      1. Totalfootball
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        Suggest Hojlund replacement

        1. Zenith UK
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Wood. Bailey to Rogers gives you an extra, 2.5(?) to play with/upgrade your 8th attacker?

  6. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Does anyone know if/where I can find last seasons data in the usual format.

    By that I mean, I'd like to see a week by week breakdown of the points a player got last year as opposed to the summarised total that FPL now provides for last year?

    Thanks!

  7. Moneymar
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Pick only one: Son or Saka?

