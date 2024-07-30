Set-piece takers are prized assets in all Fantasy games and it’s no different in the new English Football League (EFL) contest.

A single penalty can transform a player’s points tally, regardless of their overall performance, and it’s worth remembering that each player gets an extra point in Fantasy EFL, compared to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) – seven for defenders, six for midfielders and five for forwards.

Likewise, those entrusted with corners and free-kicks enjoy some added potential for assists (three points) and direct goals, to supplement any open-play contributions. Additionally, midfielders and forwards will receive an extra point for every two shots on target and two key passes they make.

As you’ll realise when exploring the game, there’s a lot of transfer movement in EFL. So plenty of last season’s set-piece takers have moved on or ceded duties. But don’t panic, we’ve put the hours in to investigate who’s still in situ.

You can monitor the summer transfer activity via our extensive updating list, whilst also tracking all pre-season games before regularly checking our updated list of who’s grabbing the ball when the whistle blows.

Not only that, below is a quick round-up of some of the hottest dead-ball specialists to keep an eye on when picking your seven Fantasy EFL players.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Blackburn Rovers’ out-of-position midfielder Sammie Szmodics is the highest-selected player by a country mile, with 58.5% ownership. He’s also on penalties, free kicks and corners, further explaining why the 28-year-old is such an essential asset.

Although Szmodics missed Rovers’ only penalty of 2023/24, the talisman scored 27 goals and provided four assists. A truly remarkable season, Szmodics will be in dreamland if he can somehow better that tally.

However, with rumours circling regarding his future at the club, keep an eye on this piece of transfer activity. If Szmodics stays within the Championship, he’ll continue to be a key asset and, if not, we’ll all have to start shopping around.

Similarly, 2023/24 Championship Player of the Year Crysencio Summerville could be on the move. The second-highest selected Fantasy asset at 42.5%, he’ll be nearing essential status should he stay at Leeds United.

20 goals and nine assists came in 46 games for Daniel Farke’s side, lighting up the league in style. When it came to penalties, he scored four from five. On direct free-kicks, indirect ones and corners, Summerville could become a staple in every manager’s side. Just don’t be surprised if a Premier League outfit soon purchases the Dutch winger.

Sheffield Wednesday midfield maestro Barry Bannan is another player to bookmark heading into the season. With a current ownership of 1.7%, Bannan is a nice differential for Fantasy EFL managers.

Despite having a quiet campaign of one goal and two assists in 42 Championship games, expect Bannan to be on all dead-ball duties. With 1.21 open play chances created per 90, alongside 1.08 non-penalty shots and 0.12 expected assists (xA), Bannan could prove to be a key asset.

For a while in 2023/24, Luton Town’s Alfie Doughty was a strong FPL asset, ending with two goals and 10 assists in 37 games. No defender registered more attacking returns or created more chances (70). It’s a shame that he’s listed here as a midfielder but set-piece domination will ensure he remains a useful asset. As of now, Doughty’s ownership is a low 1.6%.

A lot more teams (11.7%) currently have Cardiff City defender Perry Ng, making him the fourth-most selected in this position. That’s because Ng scored six goals and assisted four others in 39 games last season. With 0.62 open play chances created and 0.06 xA per 90, Ng was a wing-back playmaker for Erol Bulut’s side. Regular free kicks played a big part in these numbers.

Although he looked to be a defensive staple, new Sheffield United signing Harrison Burrows could become an essential pick, depending on what Chris Wilder decides regarding set pieces.

The former Peterborough captain was a star last season, coming up with six goals and 15 assists in 45 appearances. He took penalties, free kicks and right-sided corners. But Fantasy managers may feel his classification as a midfielder, rather than a defender, diminishes his chances of getting good returns.

Yet Burrows shouldn’t be underestimated if he does end up taking penalties or sharing set-pieces with Gustavo Hamer.

LEAGUE ONE

Meanwhile, Wycombe Wanderers defender Luke Leahy is a star going under the radar with just 0.8% ownership. The Chairboys defender will be trying to better his fantastic 2023/24 tally of 11 goals and seven assists – boosted by being on penalties, free kicks and corners. With last season’s 0.11 xA and 1.24 non-penalty shots per 90, don’t miss out on such a proven League One asset.

Thanks to the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney investment and associated TV show, Wrexham do not need more visibility right now. Their players have suddenly become household names and this is reflected in Fantasy EFL.

However, while 20.9% of managers have selected forward Paul Mullin – who is likely to be injured at the start – we reckon midfielder Elliot Lee could be a smarter selection. The latter scored 16 goals and registered 5 assists in 46 games for these Welsh giants, accumulating 1.45 open play chances and 2.48 non-penalty shots per 90. A free-kick taker, Lee is their second-choice penalty taker behind Paul Mullin.



Whilst past performance is no guarantee of future success, especially when a player is in a freshly promoted team, Mansfield Town midfielder Davis Keillor-Dunn is one for the watchlist. Free-kicks and corners are in his locker, collecting over 32 goal involvements in 2023/24.

Furthermore, 63 of his 108 shots were on target and he made a massive 95 key passes. It means he was in the top percentile range for a whole host of attacking stats. Can he keep delivering at this higher level? We’ll definitely be watching!

LEAGUE TWO

Elsewhere, AFC Wimbledon forward James Tilley scored seven goals and provided four assists in last season’s 39 games. Alongside set pieces, Tilley took 3.4 non-penalty shots per 90, which was his team’s second-highest.

Harrogate Town midfielder George Thomson provided the goods for The Sulphurites with 16 goals and eight assists. Taking 2.73 non-penalty shots per 90 and creating 0.83 open play chances, Thomson is a great pick for managers wanting a differential. He is Simon Weaver’s trusted man for penalties, free kicks and right-sided corners.

Over at Salford City, Luke Garbutt is another set-piece defender to keep track of. Selected by 0.1% of managers, he racked up two goals and set up eight others in only 33 League Two games. This time, he’ll be confident of reaching double-digits for assists.

Finally, although Notts County didn’t quite match the immediate success of fellow National League promotees Wrexham, their attacking line proved particularly fearsome. Macauley Langstaff earned a move to the Championship with 28 goals but it’s Jodi Jones who has our attention here.

He recorded a stunning 23 assists – plus five goals of his own – at a rate of one every 0.59 matches. Likewise, having attempted 307 crosses and 72 key passes, we’re predicting some big points hauls for Jones as the Magpies push for promotion.

