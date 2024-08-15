Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team previews are almost at an end, with Arsenal up next.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on last season’s title, scoring 91 goals to push Manchester City all the way. And now they’ve strengthened the meanest domestic defence by adding Riccardo Calafiori (£6.0m) to their ranks.

Yet there’s still a feeling that perhaps Mikel Arteta’s assets are being overlooked, heading into Gameweek 1.

In these team guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each club for the upcoming campaign. We’ll also take a stab at predicted line-ups for Gameweek 1, review pre-season and more.

ARSENAL: REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

They’re getting closer and closer to their first league title since 2004.

After ending five points behind Man City in 2022/23, the Gunners got it down to a painful two last term. Many people predict them to finally topple the four-in-a-row champions.

In FPL terms, the best three overall defenders all came from Arsenal. A league-high 18 clean sheets were kept, while they were the tightest backline when it came to conceding goals (29), expected goals (xGC, 28.42), shots on target (83) and big chances (40).

As well as that, they possessed four of the top-scoring 11 midfielders.

Thanks to guru Nicolas Jover, Arsenal scored the most goals from set-pieces (22).

ARSENAL: REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

