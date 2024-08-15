287
287 Comments
  1. mwa1t
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Best 7.5 or under mid?

    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Gordon

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This :tick:

    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Jota short term. Gordon for season.

      1. Eastman
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah think Jota

    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gordon
      Rice for flair

    4. alekseylesukov
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Eze
      Nkunku

    5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      mbuemo

    6. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Jota
      Eze
      Nkunku
      Gordon

  2. MarkyMarkL
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Look at that midfield without Haaland damn it ...

    Flekken 4.0m
    Barco Hall Munoz Gvardiol 4.0m
    Salah Bruno F Saka Son Amad
    Mateta Isak Muniz

    1. InsertPunHere
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don't like Mateta as a pick to start the season given the Olympics and think two 4.0s is probably a little sparse in defence. Weirdly, I'm getting more and more tempted to de-invest in midfield a little given the amount of strong 5.5 options that have emerged, but yours does look very strong.

  3. Ini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Can someone remind me of the price change time? Thank you.

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Will start Friday 2am UK time or there about if numbers swing.

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Correction Sat

  4. Eastman
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Gabriel or Saliba

    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sal

    2. el polako
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Both, they only defence worth investing in premiums with the new bps rules.

      1. Eastman
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I’m going Trent and one Arsenal

    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Numbers says Gabs

    4. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Gabs

  5. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    A) Flekken & Areola
    B) Pickford & Fab
    C) a different 9.0 or 8.5 combo?

    Thanks!

    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

    2. Manani
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      henderson + 4.0?

  6. The Tonberry
      2 mins ago

      A bit random but who will be Southampton's starting keeper for the season?

    • Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      You know who is messing with Poch to team USA

      Chelsea

    • ArseneAllTheWay
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Last decision to make, who do I pick for a 5.5 def or less?

      Henderson (4.0)
      Saliba, ***, Myko (Robinson, 4.0)
      Saka, Gordon, Jota, Bailey (4.5)
      Haaland, Solanke, Isak

    • mwa1t
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Pope (4.0)

      Maatsen Mykolenko Andersen (Castagne Faes)

      ESR Nkunku Salah Jota (Rogers)

      Havertz Haaland Isak

      Thoughts

