Fantasy EFL Gameweek 3: Top Picks for Sunday

Gameweek 3 of EFL Fantasy has already served up 35 edge-of-your-seat thrillers, and the action continues on Sunday with the final fixture being a blockbuster clash at the Swansea.com Stadium. Don’t miss your last chance to make team changes – the deadline is at 15:00 BST! Here, we go through the Top Picks for the South Wales derby.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

For further insight and top tips, check out our comprehensive Gameweek 3 Guide.

GOALKEEPER

Lawrence Vigouroux (Swansea City)

Our analysts predict a close match but with a slight edge to Swansea City playing at home. Historically, home advantage has been strong in this local rivalry, with Swansea winning 2-0 at the Swansea.com Stadium last season. This past performance suggests a potential clean sheet for Swansea’s defence, which could be a valuable boost for Fantasy managers. Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux (G) would then receive a 5-point bonus, a significant advantage over Cardiff City’s Ethan Horvath (G) who has only earned 1 point so far.

DEFENDER

Ben Cabango (Swansea City)

With the Lilywhites tipped to secure victory in this one, the strongest defensive pick is Ben Cabango (D). He has returned his Fantasy backers 14 points and poses an attacking threat, despite the defensive role that he plays.

He managed six clearances (+2 points) and three tackles (+1 point) in their opening-day defeat to Middlesbrough. He then went on to provide 10 points in his second match of the campaign where the Swans convincingly beat Preston at home.

It is not only his defensive capabilities that make him a great pick, but also his attacking presence. This was apparent when he found the net in the 99th minute of the Swans’ meeting against the Bluebirds in the 2022/23 campaign! With the potential of a clean sheet and the remarkably low ownership of 0.3%, Cabango could prove to be the perfect differential candidate for Sunday’s derby.

MIDFIELDER

Matt Grimes (Swansea City)

The talented Swansea midfielder is likely to pull the strings for the Swans in the derby. As it stands, Grimes is only selected by 0.6% of the Fantasy community, despite returning 14 points in two Gameweeks. Most notably, Grimes opened Swansea’s scoring for the season with a penalty against Preston North End in their 3-0 home win. Swansea’s captain will play a pivotal role if the hosts are to win and claim bragging rights on derby day.

If you’re looking for a bonus points magnet, Cardiff’s Manolis Siopis (M) has secured four interceptions (+8 points) in two Gameweeks and could secure more, even if the Bluebirds lose.

FORWARD

Liam Cullen (Swansea City)

Although guessing derby scorers is always tricky, we back Liam Cullen (F) to be involved here. The forward scored last season to open the South Wales derby scoring at the Swansea.com Stadium and will be hoping for similar success here. Cullen might be a risky choice, but with his minuscule ownership (0%), he could be a big differential if he performs well. Of all the games to open your account…this would be a special

Despite only securing Fantasy managers five points thus far, of all the games to open your account for the season, this is the one. At 0% ownership, Cullen is the perfect differential to wrap up your Gameweek 3 – if you’re brave enough!

Kickstart your Fantasy EFL season with our Gameweek 3 Guide. We’ve got you covered with Scout Picks, team reveals, captaincy tips, and further top picks. Fancy making some last-minute changes to your Fantasy EFL team? You’ve got until the specific deadline today at 15:00. Decisions will be locked in once the deadline passes.

