Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 5 Line-Up Lessons

With the dust settled on the first few Fantasy EFL Gameweeks, it’s time to dive deep into our Fantasy EFL line-ups for Gameweek 5. We assess the top players at risk of missing blank Gameweek 5 due to injury, non-selection, or potential transfer. In these line-up lessons, we categorise players based on these factors, aiming to help you identify potential exclusions for your Fantasy EFL squad.

INJURY CONCERNS

JORDAN DAVIES (GRIMSBY TOWN, D)

Grimsby Town’s Jordan Davies (D) sustained a hamstring injury in his previous outing away to Notts County, which is likely to rule him out until the end of November. The full-back starred in his side’s 3-2 victory over Cheltenham Town in Gameweek 2, scoring twice (+12) and boosting his popularity. However, the 0.1% of managers that have still included the defender for Gameweek 5 will need to find a replacement prior to the 15:00 BST deadline on September 7.

ALBERT ADOMAH (WALSALL, M)

Walsall’s Albert Adomah (M) missed their Bristol Street Motors Cup match due to a shoulder injury. While the injury doesn’t seem severe, there’s uncertainty about his availability for their Gameweek 5 trip to MK Dons, who have struggled with just one win from four matches.

UNLIKELY TO FEATURE

BRADLEY DACK (GILLINGHAM)

New Gillingham signing, Bradley Dack (M), was substituted after just 45 minutes in their Bristol Street Motorss Cup match. While this might be nothing serious, it’s a factor to consider for their upcoming match against Doncaster on Saturday. Dack, a former Blackburn star known for his creativity, is a tempting pick but his early substitution hints at potential underlying issues that haven’t been publicly disclosed. It’s worth keeping this in mind when selecting your teams for Gameweek 5.

OMAR BOGLE (CREWE ALEXANDRA)

New Crewe Alexandra signing, Omar Bogle (F), played just eight minutes in their Gameweek 4 match against Bromley due to a pre-season injury. While he scored in their Bristol Street Motors Cup tie against Blackpool (A), he’s still working his way back to full fitness. With Crewe facing Morecambe at home in Gameweek 5, we recommend to target other Crewe assets as Bogle might not start the match.

PAUL MULLIN (WREXHAM)

Paul Mullin (F) is gradually recovering from his injury and has made a cameo appearance for his side in their recent match against Peterborough United. While the talisman is eager to return to the starting lineup for their home fixture against Shrewsbury Town, it’s unlikely that manager Phil Parkinson will risk rushing him back, especially with his teammate, Jack Marriot (F), performing exceptionally well. Club record signing Oliver Rathbone (M) is also making progress from his injury but is unlikely to feature from the start. Like Mullin, Rathbone has been making brief appearances off the bench and is showing signs of improvement with each passing week. We expect both players to feature this weekend. Nevertheless, keep an eye on team news on Saturday to see if they start.

TRANSFER WATCH: NEW SIGNINGS

KYLE HUDLIN (NEWPORT COUNTY, F)

Towering over everyone at a staggering six-foot-nine is the Huddersfield Town loanee, Kyle Hudlin (F), known as the tallest outfield footballer in Britain. Newport County have secured the signing of the forward on a season-long loan and we fully expect him to cause problems for defenders, particularly in the air! He could be an excellent differential for this unique Gameweek, which sees only 13 matches take place. His side will host Port Vale at Rodney Parade. Keep an eye on team news to see if he makes the bench.

MO FAAL (WREXHAM, F)

Wrexham has made a significant statement of intent with the signing of Mo Faal (F) from West Brom. Faal, who has impressed in the Junior Premier League, joins a Wrexham squad that is already brimming with talent. Phil Parkinson’s side has enjoyed a strong start to the League One campaign and will host Shrewsbury Town at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday. Wrexham’s already impressive attacking options, which include Paul Mullin (F), Jack Marriott (F), and Ollie Palmer (F), are further bolstered by the addition of Faal. While Wrexham are expected to win, Shrewsbury will pose a challenge, particularly after their recent 3-0 victory.

