Sleeper Pick’em predictions for Matchday 4

In case you missed it, our competitive core team of Scout staff were able to use this international break to conduct a 10-team Fantasy FC draft.

Meanwhile, Sleeper’s other new game is Pick’em – a free predictor that takes up only a few minutes of each week but offers monthly and seasonal prizes. This means you’re able to sign up at any point of the season.

The first part of Fantasy weekend preparations always involves looking at the imminent fixtures and predicting how they might go. So let’s go ahead and guess Matchday 4 via Pick’em.

If you see yourself as a bit of a top-flight Nostradamus, it'd be a good idea to download the app – available from the App Store and Play Store

In Sleeper Pick’em, you predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

Not only is there a football shirt of choice to be won each month but the overall season-long winner will gain £7,500 worth of prizes!

It costs nothing, takes just a few minutes and is sociable – connecting you in a chat with league competitors.

Last time, the forecasts went pretty well, following the previous week’s eight points with a further seven correct outcomes. But we incorrectly thought that Arsenal and Chelsea would defeat Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace, also tipping Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur to share points.

This week, the Magpies are again predicted to draw, for logical reasons. Five of their last six league visits to Wolverhampton Wanderers have ended this way.

Fantasy managers are eagerly anticipating attractive back-to-back home fixtures for Liverpool, Aston Villa and Brighton, so it feels right to select victories for each. Those with Mohamed Salah, Joao Pedro and Trent Alexander-Arnold in drafts are confident. Furthermore, maybe Ollie Watkins will use this Everton clash to score his first goal of 2024/25.

Expect Brentford to be competitive and on the scoresheet at champions Manchester City, before Pep Guardiola’s side ultimately emerge with all three points.

Not only that, Eberechi Eze will inspire Palace to an overdue league win, although Southampton v Manchester United is tough to call. The Saints are still goalless and Erik ten Hag’s lot look poor. Perhaps Bruno Fernandes uses this occasion to bring a haul of Fantasy points, which underlying stats say is imminent.

Elsewhere, score draws for Fulham v West Ham United and Bournemouth v Chelsea, whilst Arsenal find a way to win the north London derby despite being without Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

Built like a messenger app, Sleeper launched in 2014 as a place to chat about Fantasy games. Their initial US leagues debuted in 2017 and they’ve now decided to branch into football with some exciting Premier League and La Liga contests.

Pride is taken in its design, aided by initially hiring a bunch of casual fans and first-time Fantasy players to bring out-of-the-box ideas that created a less intimidating interface for new players. And this seems to have worked, as Sleeper continues to gain popularity.



