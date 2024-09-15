19
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Horrible gameweek

    1. Eton Rifles
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      for some

    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes, 40 and done from a WC. Haaland 13, Timber and Brighton GK 5 each, the rest all 1-3.

      At least I had the consolation of contributing to Liverpool not scoring by captainng Salah.

      Haaland won't score next week by the way, but Salah will get 2 or 3 goals.

    3. Ninja Škrtel
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sanchez saved me.

      1. Gubby-Allen
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Well done. Good when unconventional choices of GKs are rewarded.

  2. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    54 with Isak and Mosq left

    Guess that's fine this gw as long as one of two gets anything..

  3. FantasyTony
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Hall CS + Assist loading

    1. One for All
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hope so lol

    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      This was guaranteed the moment I transferred him out for Lewis.

  4. F4L
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Gordon looks like a man that means business in that picture

  5. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    That scoreline would have been funny if we didn’t have Rice and Odegaard out

  6. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    From GW6 go double Arsenal attack or defense?

    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Surely to do either you have to sacrifice one of Haaland, Salah or Palmer?

      I just about scraped in the money for Timber and Havertz.

      Also wouldn't wait until GW6. More than capable of a couple.of goals next week.

  7. Ninja Škrtel
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    can't remember the last time I needed a player NOT to score so badly lol.

  8. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    11 mins ago

    Mr Gordon, Mr Isak, your jacket's are hanging on shaky pegs. Prove yourself.

  9. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Lest go Isak and Murphy!

  10. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Murphy close

  11. Gubby-Allen
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    One of the biggest flaws in FPL is that you need your own players to not score and be crap, for a good GW

    It will be like that most weeks there is a choice of Haaland /Salah captain and you go for the lesser common of the two.

  12. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Pope risking it

