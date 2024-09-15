Newcastle United visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, as Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) reaches its conclusion.

Kick-off at Molineux is at 16:30 BST.

Gary O’Neil makes one change from the side which drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest, as new signing Andre comes in for Toti Gomes.

The alteration should see Rayan Ait-Nouri revert to left-back.

Eddie Howe makes three changes to his starting XI.

Fabian Schar returns from his suspension to partner Dan Burn in the centre of defence, with Lewis Hall and Jacob Murphy also earning recalls.

Emil Krafth, Lloyd Kelly and Harvey Barnes drop to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Semedo, Mosquera, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, Andre, J Gomes, Lemina, Bellegarde, Cunha, Strand Larsen

Subs: Sa, S Bueno, Doherty, Doyle, Sarabia, Hwang, R Gomes, Forbs, Guedes

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, B Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, J Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Kelly, Trippier, Krafth, Almiron, Willock, Barnes, Tonali, Osula



