9
Champions League September 16

UCL Fantasy team reveal: Budget Barcelona defender + ‘OOP’ Can

9 Comments
Share

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign begins on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ll have plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage in preparation for the big kick-off, plus regular articles throughout the season.

Here, Ed, another one of our European football experts and a co-host of the official UCL Fantasy podcast, gives us his Matchday 1 team reveal.

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2024/25

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

I absolutely love UCL Fantasy. In the last month, I have recorded 13 podcast episodes for the ‘UEFA Fantasy Podcast’, a YouTube Matchday 1 video, and a six-minute whistle-stop tour of everything you need to know here

I’ve spent hours trawling through the qualified teams looking for those bargains that unlock a team’s spending potential and my team below is the result. 

Those of you who follow me on X (all three of you) will know, I’m not the best FPL manager. I make impulsive decisions based on my gut, and have a great time, but ultimately have no impressive rank to speak of.

My UCL Fantasy record, however, is up there with some of the best:

  • 2020/2021 = 860th
  • 2021/2022 = 777th
  • 2022/2023 = 30k 
  • 2023/2024 = 2968th

That, of course, doesn’t mean I’ll necessarily get it right this season, but whereas I’d never consider giving genuine advice to proper FPL managers, I feel comfortable doing it for this game. 

Here’s my team; below I’ll talk about each pick.

CHIP STRATEGY

An essential piece of information, before you look at my team, is that I’ll be using my Wildcard in Matchday 4 or 5 and my Limitless in Matchday 8.

I’ll talk more about that below but you need to have a loose idea on what you’re doing before the Matchday 1 deadline, as it will dictate how you set up your team. 

Ed’s Matchday 1 Team Reveal

SIGN UP HERE AHEAD OF UCL FANTASY 2024/25!


9 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    21 mins ago

    Any news on Isak's eye injury?

    Open Controls
  2. Moxon
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Evening lads, who would you start out of these 3?

    A. Lewis
    B. Robinson
    C. Greaves

    Cheers for any replies!

    Open Controls
    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I'd say Greaves. They were solid last game and Southampton are quite poor. Might even get a set piece goal!

      Open Controls
  3. FootballRookie
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Is it time to move away from Muniz?

    Raul, DCL, Wood, Havertz???

    Open Controls
    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes.

      DCL's long term fixtures are excellent, he was a 7.5m type striker once upon a time before injury struck. He's also out of contract, which has proven to be an excellent motivating factor for players in the past. Best case scenario he could get a move to a Spurs type club on a free if he does well this year.

      Open Controls
    2. tbos83
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Vardy also a good shout

      Open Controls
      1. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        just now

        He's still relatively quick for a 37 year old to be fair.

        Open Controls
  4. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    cant see the trees for the wood

    Open Controls
    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      I took your advice and became less intimidating.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.