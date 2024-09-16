UCL Fantasy team reveal: Budget Barcelona defender + ‘OOP’ Can

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign begins on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ll have plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage in preparation for the big kick-off, plus regular articles throughout the season.

Here, Ed, another one of our European football experts and a co-host of the official UCL Fantasy podcast, gives us his Matchday 1 team reveal.

I absolutely love UCL Fantasy. In the last month, I have recorded 13 podcast episodes for the ‘UEFA Fantasy Podcast’, a YouTube Matchday 1 video, and a six-minute whistle-stop tour of everything you need to know here.

I’ve spent hours trawling through the qualified teams looking for those bargains that unlock a team’s spending potential and my team below is the result.

Those of you who follow me on X (all three of you) will know, I’m not the best FPL manager. I make impulsive decisions based on my gut, and have a great time, but ultimately have no impressive rank to speak of.

My UCL Fantasy record, however, is up there with some of the best:

2020/2021 = 860th

2021/2022 = 777th

2022/2023 = 30k

2023/2024 = 2968th

That, of course, doesn’t mean I’ll necessarily get it right this season, but whereas I’d never consider giving genuine advice to proper FPL managers, I feel comfortable doing it for this game.

Here’s my team; below I’ll talk about each pick.

CHIP STRATEGY

An essential piece of information, before you look at my team, is that I’ll be using my Wildcard in Matchday 4 or 5 and my Limitless in Matchday 8.

I’ll talk more about that below but you need to have a loose idea on what you’re doing before the Matchday 1 deadline, as it will dictate how you set up your team.

Ed’s Matchday 1 Team Reveal



