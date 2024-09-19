Fantasy EFL Captaincy Poll: Double Gameweek 7

Following Gameweek 6, we have our first Double Gameweek of the season, with six League One teams playing twice. Here, we assess the best Fantasy EFL Gameweek 6 captaincy candidates with our captain poll.

Stay tuned for further articles before Friday’s 20:00 BST deadline. For anything else you might need, check out our Double Gameweek 7 Guide.

THE CAPTAINCY POLL

% of votes in the Captain Poll



Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) 38% Michael Helik (Huddersfield Town) 22% Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) 11% Thelo Aasgaard (Wigan Athletic) 5% Ben Wiles (Huddersfield Town) 5%

JOSH KOROMA

Huddersfield’s star forward, Josh Koroma (F), has taken the lead in the captaincy poll for the first time this season, thanks in part to the upcoming Double Gameweek.

Only selected by 1.5% of Fantasy EFL managers so far (although we expect that to skyrocket), 38% of voters back the Terriers’ number 10. With three goals (+15) and two assists (+2) in five matches, Koroma has helped Michael Duff’s side to fifth place in League One, with a game in hand.

With 34 overall points so far and an ideal home Double Gameweek against Northampton Town and Blackpool, who have conceded 18 goals combined, the Terriers are expected to secure six points. If Huddersfield are to win, Koroma will certainly be involved in the goals.

MICHAL HELIK

Another new name on the list, Koroma’s teammate Helik (D), also makes the list. The Terriers have only conceded three goals in League One, keeping three clean sheets in five matches. This in part has been down to Helik’s outstanding performances. The defender has secured 33 total points, making six tackles (+3), three blocks (+1) and 22 clearances (+7), alongside the clean sheets (+15).

Despite only 3.4% ownership, the captaincy poll highlights his popularity, garnering 22% of votes.

Northampton Town’s offence has struggled, netting just five goals this season. They were shut out in both Gameweek 1 and 4. Blackpool, on the other hand, have been more prolific, scoring eight goals in three matches. However, their 0-1 home loss to Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup serves as a reminder of their defensive vulnerabilities. Given the Terriers’ defensive solidity and Blackpool’s occasional lapses, many are predicting a clean sheet for Huddersfield. Regardless of the outcome, Helik’s solid defensive performances make him a likely candidate for defensive bonus points, even if they don’t keep a shutout.

CARL PIERGIANNI

A trend is appearing here… it’s only Double Gameweekers! New to the poll, Stevenage’s Carl Piergianni (D) is the third-most popular pick. The Boro’s most-popular Fantasy EFL pick and points scorer, Piergianni is third on the list with 11% of votes.

Up next, The Boro have two away matches, travelling to Exeter City and Wigan Athletic. Stevenage’s captain has secured three clean sheets (+15) in five games, totalling 37 points. Last time out, he opened his account for the season (+7) and made 10 clearances (+3) in their 3-0 win over Barnsley. With two tricky away matches, managers will be aiming for defensive contributions, as the Boro aim to keep their second and third (away) clean sheets of the season.

THELO AASGAARD

Wigan Athletic’s Aasgaard (M) secured 5% of votes, another new name on the leaderboard ahead of DGW7. Aasgaard is the most selected Latics player, and also the highest-scorer so far.

Wigan travel to Sincil Bank, facing Lincoln City, before hosting Stevenage. The Latics’ number 10 has secured three consecutive double-digit hauls, scoring two goals (+12) and one assist (+3) during that period. Additionally, he’s also made five interceptions (+10), totalling 37 points so far. If Wigan are to secure wins during their double Gameweek, Aasgaard is likely to be involved.

BEN WILES

To wrap up the list, Huddersfield’s Wiles (M) makes the leaderboard to conclude the most popular captaincy picks ahead of Double Gameweek 7. At 1.8% ownership, he could be the perfect differential – if his ownership doesn’t rise as we expect.

The highest Fantasy EFL scorer for the Terriers with 35 points, Wiles has been magnificent for Michael Duff’s side. So far, the midfielder has registered three goals (+18), one assist (+3) and one interception (+2) in five appearances. With two home matches on the horizon, the Terriers’ number eight is aiming for his fifth goal of the campaign and to extend their home winning streak to three – and then four!

HAVE YOUR SAY!

With Blank Gameweek 6 up next, who’s your Fantasy EFL captain? Let us know in the comments!

JOIN OUR MINI LEAGUE



We launched a new FFS league starting from Gameweek 5, with c. £500 worth of prizes on offer. The top manager gets £100, the second receives £75 and third-place wins £50, whilst the next four runners-up will get a free year’s subscription to FFS Premium (worth c.£65 at full price, £39 current discount – if you are already a member we’ll add a free year), and a final two will get a free month of premium (worth £6.59 at full price)



In order to qualify for the tournament you need to be a free member of FFS and sign up to the league via the code: XYNH57PM



