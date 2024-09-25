259
259 Comments Post a Comment
  1. F4L
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    paqueta and alavarez could've both been sent off there lol

    Open Controls
  2. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    God Saka looked so peripheral vs Bolton. Might just get Palmer on WC and be done with it.

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Or Havertz?

      Open Controls
      1. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Been in my team wince GW18 last year

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Son could be the one

      Open Controls
      1. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Past it

        Open Controls
  3. Wobbles
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Lots of WCs this week. How many transfers are you all carrying over?

    Open Controls
    1. Liber
      • 9 Years
      just now

      4

      Open Controls
  4. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Salah playing well

    Open Controls
  5. tbos83
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Time to drop the Carabao cup

    Open Controls
  6. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Robbo on, Greek Scouser off
    Morton on, Endo off

    Open Controls
  7. Eziochau
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Raya, Benda (Bench)
    Gabriel, Porro, Mazraoui, Greaves (Bench), Van den Berg (Bench)
    Saka, ESR, Mbuemo, Semenyo, Diaz
    Haaland, Solanke, Wood

    Which mid or forward to bench? (Used WC this week so could make further transfers also)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.