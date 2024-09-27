244
  1. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    Best move here? Salah -> Haaland next week via a -4/-8 or WC is likely.

    I was on A) but Wolves defence is dicey, Jota just scored a brace & Mbeumo doesn't have much support with Wissa out, so edging towards B) now.

    A) Jota -> Mbeumo
    B) Save FT

    Hendo
    Trent, Gabriel, Porro
    Salah, Saka, Palmer, Jota, Rogers
    Watkins, Vardy

    Fabs, Johnson, Barco, Jebbison
    Bank 0.1m, 1FT, all chips

    1. polis
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      If you've come this far I'd hold Jota and reassess next week.

  2. Feed tha Sheep
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is Timber an option at 5.5 on WC if Raya is out? Want double arsenal defence with next 3 fixtures

    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Seems quite nailed. Wouldn't risk it ultimately for the 10% doubt.

    2. polis
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Could be injured and will get rotated with Cala. Not sure it's worth the pain.

  3. Woy_is_back
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    What about Bowen? Anyone considering him? Should be time for a haul soon

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      West Ham are garbage and although Bowen can still offers a threat I find him such a dull pick.

      1. Woy_is_back
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Understood

    2. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes wait until the belegured one is sacked.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Was on the radar as a maybe last week; the shambolic (team) performance shut that door pretty abruptly

  4. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    Raya
    De Ligt Trent Gabriel
    Jota Diaz Eze Mbeumo
    Havertz Isak Wood

    Onana Amad Porro Lewis

    Bench order ok? Right playing Isak and benching Lewis?

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      GTG

      1. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        just now

        ta.

    2. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      just now

      100m itb?

  5. aguerodontblankonme
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Ok, started tinkering with Salah again, so here goes again, which one?

    A)Salah Lewis
    or
    B)Palmer Trent

    Still leaning towards to B.

    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      B in this case.

    2. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

    3. ljuta zena
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  6. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Start Konsa or Lewis?

    Start DCL or Rogers?

    1. polis
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Fixtures suggest Konsa and Rogers. I'd probably go Lewis and Rogers.

    2. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Konsa
      DCL

  7. cuppatea78
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Thinking of selling Palmer for Saka. What do you reckon? Yes or no?

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I did it on the wild card. Have Jackson as Chelsea cover

      1. polis
        • 13 Years
        just now

        This is probably the play. Move to Jackson as part of a WC but I'd hold if it's a straight swap this week.

    2. polis
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not an urgent move this week. It could work out though.

      I'd probably roll the transfer.

    3. ljuta zena
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Noooo

  8. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    A)Havertz and DCL
    B)Jackson and Wood

    1. ljuta zena
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

  9. ljuta zena
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Thoughts, lads?

    Sanchez,
    Harwood, Milenkovic, Gabriel,
    Salah, Palmer, Rogers, Smith-Rove,
    Haaalnd, Watkins, Welbeck

    Subs:Ramsdale, Winks, Dunk, Faes
    0.2 in bank, planing to kick Rams for 4.0 keeper and dont know who to transfer nxt gweek

  10. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Damn so hard to pick between Wood and DCL...somehow prefer Forrest more as a team but DCL should play more minutes than Wood and possibly more favorable fixtures, I never get these 50/50 calls right

