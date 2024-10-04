Fantasy EFL: Our expert’s Gameweek 9 Team Reveal

FPL Reactions talks us through his team reveal for Fantasy EFL Gameweek 9.

Team Reveal Squad

Goalkeeper

Between the sticks I have decided to back Wrexham’s Arthur Okonkwo. The Welsh side have picked up a clean sheet in five of their first nine matches and go into a home match against Northampton, who have failed to score in four of their matches in all competitions this season.

Defenders

Wigan have been in incredible defensive form recently, bagging five league clean sheets on the bounce. The last time they conceded a goal in the league was against leaders Birmingham in late August. Benefitting from his side’s defence in the game is Will Aimson who, on top of his clean sheets, has accumulated an additional 19 points from tackles, clearances and blocks.

Joining him and completing the two-man backline is Mickey Demetrious. The Crewe centre-back has become a Fantasy EFL favourite already due to his mammoth 72 points. Most of the 34-year-old’s points are a result of a goal and four clean sheets but he has also collected between 3-6 points in each of his league matches thus far. Both of my defenders offer multiple routes to points going into any given game, so clean sheet potential is just a bonus.

Midfielders

Burnley have started off their new campaign as well as expected. Manager Scott Parker has had to deal with the departure of key players but has still driven his side to second place in the Championship. A home match at Turf Moor could be exactly what they need to climb into first place and Josh Brownhill could contribute to that. As well as recently picking up penalty-taking duty, Brownhill has also managed four goals and two assists already this season. In addition, 17 points from key passes and interceptions so far shows he can also pick up points from additional actions

After a slow start to the season, Josh Sheehan seems to fulfilling his role as Bolton’s talismanic midfielder as of late. Sheehan goes into a home match off the back of returning 9-12 points in each of his last three matches. Bolton have netted a huge 11 goals in the last three games and they take that scoring form into a clash with Shrewsbury, who have lost four of their five previous league games.

Forwards

Scoring between 2-3 goals in six of their eight league games this season, Birmingham remain one of the best sides to invest in for attacking coverage. The table-toppers clash with Charlton next, who have shipped six goals in their last three matches. Because of this and the fact he’s produced an attacking return in all but one of his games so far, Jay Stansfield is a shoo-in this week.

Delving into League Two, I also really like Fleetwood Town this week. They appear to be in excellent scoring form recently, having netted between 2-3 goals in five of their last six matches. They also go into their meeting with a poor Bromley side off the back of scoring six goals against Walsall away from home. This week they play at home and it could be a great opportunity for Ronan Coughlan to add to the four goals and one assist he’s already accumulated.

Captaincy

I’ll be exploring a captaincy strategy this week. My plan is to vice captain Josh Brownhill who plays in the early match with Burnley. If Brownhill returns a significant amount of points then I will replace Ronan Coughlan, who currently has the armband, with a player who I know won’t start. This will automatically give Brownhill the armband. On the other hand, if Brownhill doesn’t pick up a return I’m happy with, then I will keep Coughlan but captain Jay Stansfield instead.

Team Reveal: Team Picks

Birmingham – The additional points for an away win makes Birmingham an interesting proposition this week. That combined with their form and clean sheet potential means they were an easy selection for me this week against an out-of-sorts Charlton.

Bolton – I am yet to pick Bolton this season. I’m slightly cautious when it comes to picking teams I have already previously selected due to the limit. Overall however I think Bolton hold plenty of appeal already. As well as being in great form and coming off the back of scoring six goals in their latest match they also play at home and face 23rd place Shrewsbury this week.

Team Reveal: Things to note

I’m very aware that in my team reveal two of my favourite teams, Wrexham and Notts County, play home matches this week. Both sit second place in their respective leagues but both have also suffered key injuries as of late.

If we see returns from Wrexham defender Max Cleworth or Notts County striker Jodi Jones then I will have to rethink my starting VII. Another player I can’t seem to shake from my thinking is Notts County talisman and midfielder Daniel Crowley. Although hit and miss in terms of output, he can be extremely explosive. Missing one of his massive hauls is something I’m very familiar with.



