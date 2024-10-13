Ahead of Gameweek 8, our Big Numbers article looks at the Opta and StatsBomb data available in our Premium Members Area.

GOALKEEPERS

+0.4 expected goals prevented (xGP) by Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.4m) in 2023/24. Reports suggest Alisson Becker (£5.5m) could be out until the November international break with the injury he sustained in Gameweek 7, with the Republic of Ireland international set to deputise. Kelleher played in 10 of Liverpool’s 38 Premier League games last season, and unlike Alisson, had a positive xGP.

+3.3 xGP by Andre Onana (£5.0m) this season, which no other Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goalkeeper except Mads Hermansen (£4.5m) can better. The Manchester United shot-stopper has arguably been the club’s standout player in 2024/25, with four clean sheets in seven Premier League appearances. Erik ten Hag’s side sit top of our Season Ticker in the next half-dozen Gameweeks.

DEFENDERS

17 chances created by Ipswich Town’s Leif Davis (£4.5m) this season – no FPL defender has registered more. Set pieces are a big part of his appeal, as 46.7% of the Tractor Boys goal attempts in 2024/25 have come from dead-ball situations – no other Premier League club has a higher ratio.

9 shots, 16 penalty box touches, nine key passes and one big chance created by Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.4m) this season. The Algerian international is the top FPL defender for StatsBomb expected goals (xG) in 2024/25. An excellent fixture run for Wolverhampton Wanderers starts in Gameweek 10.

Above: Rayan Ait-Nouri’s shot map in 2024/25, via StatsBomb



