118
118 Comments Post a Comment
  1. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    Nice work

    Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    Just in time to read with a fresh pot of coffee. Beautiful.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      What a stat this is 😯

      0 attempts on goal and no key passes recorded by William Saliba (£6.0m) so far this campaign. By contrast, Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) has 11 shots – including nine in the six-yard box – and two key passes to his name

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        I got Saliba because he is usually a BAPS monster and then there were the rotation issues with Gabriel last season. I have been sadly let down this season!

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          Opposition defences will probably target Gabriel at set pieces now leaving the door open for Saliba. I wouldn't be surprised if he bags a few goals soon.

          Open Controls
      2. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        This is very visible when watching closely

        There are some free kicks he doesn’t even go up for and on corners, when we retrieve the ball to put it back in the box, he mostly runs back and Gabriel is the one who stays in the box

        Better for BAPS and a bit more nailed than Gabriel though

        Open Controls
    2. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      I dunno as… I’m thinking of unfollowing everyone but the team leak guys. Sick of their bad advice polluting my thought process. I'm riding solo now.

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        So no more RMT's?

        Open Controls
  3. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    Saka injury: “Carsley confirmed Saka injury not a serious one and he would have been close, but it would be unfair to risk him.” - John Cross (The Mirror)

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Just listening to him now on Football Daily. Released him back to Arsenal. That's not saying he's fit for next GW but outlook is more positive.

      https://open.spotify.com/episode/6DRtcMA9iOFxhD2qbvjrRS?si=nlUaVf3tQNuPawXHJ0f71Q&t=633

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    Success in FPL is about following the 'big chances total' stat ... And Ollie Watkins has more of them than Haaland 😯

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      I always follow xL (expected lollygagging) and Watkins’ figure is always high!

      Open Controls
  5. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    4 hours ago

    If Saka is only out for Bournemouth, are people still selling him and bringing him back GW12? Tough 3 fixtures after Bournemouth

    Open Controls
    1. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Probably keeping, can’t get to Palmer in one move, Foden is the obvious swap but he’s showing nothing at the moment, unless it’s more than 1 game, I’ll ride it out.

      Doesn’t sound like he’ll miss the game

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        I am not convinced by City without Rodri - even Haaland isn’t looking as good. Wait and see on Foden!

        Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      He returned against Villa, Spurs and Man City all away though. Why can’t he return in the games coming up?

      Liverpool haven’t really played anyone tough, I think we’ll beat them. Newcastle away at 12:30 is tough and Chelsea concede goals

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Agreed, Saka’s record in big games is good, another thing that keeps getting over looked because of a colour coded fix list,

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Seen some of that recently, people unsure about their double Arsenal defence and Saka

          Like we didn’t just beat Villa and Spurs away, keeping clean sheets and almost beat City with 10 men

          Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool are the tough fixture, not the other way round. Of course they can think that though, it means more points for us

          Open Controls
          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            The defence is better away than at home, up to the City game it was something ridiculous like 3 goals conceded in 2024, there’s only 3 games at home in the next 10 (not all PL off course) fully expect the points to swing back to the defence now.

            Open Controls
          2. The Big Fella
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            I am on Havertz, Raya and Saliba. Keeping all three for the season

            Open Controls
            1. Qaiss
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              Nice, I went Gabriel, Saka and Havertz. Happy to keep all 3 for a long while

              It’s tricky for me to sell our players, being an Arsenal fan. I kept Saliba and Saka for the entire season last season lol

              Raya will be the best scoring keeper in the end probably, so it’s good to keep him

              Open Controls
              1. _Freddo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                2 hours, 8 mins ago

                I started with Raya, Gabriel & Saka, jumped off Gabriel for a couple of weeks but back with all 3 now, annoyingly the player I want more then anyone is Havertz but I don’t want to sell any of these 3 again.

                Which one would you lose or just not bother?

                Open Controls
                1. Qaiss
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 57 mins ago

                  They’re all great picks and one could haul one week, next week it’s the other. I probably wouldn’t bother making that switch for the next 4/5 if you already have Raya.

                  We seem to concentrate more in the bigger games and if Raya makes 3 saves, he might get max bonus if we keep a clean sheet. Keepers now seem to get a lot of bonus if there’s a clean sheet

                  After that when the fixtures get a bit easier, would be willing to sell Raya to bring Havertz in, only because Havertz will have higher ceiling.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Qaiss
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 55 mins ago

                    That’s only if you really want Havertz btw, otherwise Raya is a great hold for the season

                    Open Controls
                    1. _Freddo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 15 Years
                      1 hour, 53 mins ago

                      Nice one, agree with what you think here, annoyingly because Havertz will do well this season.

                      Open Controls
              2. The Big Fella
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                I have Salah and Haaland so getting Saka in as well would be too much I think. I also had Saliba and Saka for the whole season last year and brought in Havertz at the end when he started banging them in. Great team and great manager. From a City fan.

                Open Controls
    3. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      I'm keeping unless I'm sure he'll not start against Bournemouth, confirmation of which is difficult. If he starts, I'll keep him for the next fixtures most probably.

      If confirmed that he's out, I'll transfer him out then, got 2 FTs. Foden is the current plan.

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Saka vs. BOU last season:
      9 (A), 10 (H)

      Saka vs. LIV last season:
      1 (A), 9 (H)

      Saka vs. NEW last season:
      2 (A), 10 (H)

      Saka vs. CHE last season:
      5 (A), 6 (H)

      Saka vs. NFO last season:
      10 (A), 10 (H)

      Open Controls
      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        A little more context:
        https://www.statmuse.com/fc/ask/saka-stats-without-odegaard
        https://www.statmuse.com/fc/ask/saka-stats-with-odegaard

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          That site seems to show results from 2019-20 though?

          Open Controls
          1. mookie
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            My bad.
            https://www.statmuse.com/fc/ask/saka-stats-without-odegaard-since-2022

            Open Controls
      2. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        He didn’t do that well in the 3 big away games then.

        Might be okay transferring him out and then bringing back for Forest. Although, to be fair on Forest their defence looks much better this season so it’s unlikely Arsenal will smash them.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Saka has always been at his most explosive at home.

          Open Controls
          1. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Yeah, and 3 of his next 4 are away, and the one at home is against in-form Liverpool who look solid at the back. It’s tempting to let him go for these fixtures when he’s also recovering from a slight injury.

            Open Controls
  6. Haa-lala-land
    • 3 Years
    4 hours ago

    I. Like. Big. Numbers and I cant deny.

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Can not lie, not deny!. Where's the edit button

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        We can put a man on the moon but an edit button is beyond the green scout man.

        They were going to pay for a web developer to add it to the site but instead General was given a 22% pay rise.

        Open Controls
        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Ha

          Open Controls
  7. Slurpy
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Makes me want to get RAN

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      He is probably my transfer for this game week - thinking Robinson out and RAN in

      Open Controls
      1. Slurpy
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Interesting I wouldn't bring a player in unless he's gonna play. So I'll probably wait till next week. I was actually looking at having both Robinson and RAN

        Open Controls
        1. The Big Fella
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          I can’t afford it - two 4m players, Robinson, Konate and Saliba in defence. Not getting rid of the latter two and not enough in the bank to upgrade one of the 4m. Both good assets though. Why do you think RAN won’t play?

          Open Controls
          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            I think he meant more not wanting to play him FPL wise in the next two rather than not being in Wolves XI

            Open Controls
            1. The Big Fella
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              Ahhh got you. Nobody is keeping clean sheets this season so better to go for a cheap defender that can potentially chip in with attacking returns. Wolves’ defence is especially awful so I am not getting him for CS potential anyway.

              Open Controls
    2. Not again Shirley
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not for City though.

      Open Controls
  8. Haa-lala-land
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Ugh! The FFS adverts are back to taking up quarter of the screen

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      They usually subside when you sign in.

      Open Controls
  9. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Most transfers in of the season:
    Luis Díaz 3.60
    Mbeumo 2.80
    Palmer 2.79
    Welbeck 2.63
    Haaland 2.50
    Smith Rowe 2.45
    N.Jackson 2.22
    João Pedro 2.11
    Saka 1.98
    M.Salah 1.91

    Most transfers out:
    Isak 4.81
    João Pedro 2.84
    Eze 2.54
    Solanke 2.46
    Watkins 2.15
    Diogo J. 1.75
    Gordon 1.75
    Gvardiol 1.71
    Saka 1.61
    Pedro Porro 1.55

    Most net transfers in:
    Luis Díaz 2.58
    Mbeumo 2.29
    Haaland 2.06
    Welbeck 1.70
    N.Jackson 1.61
    Gabriel 1.39
    Palmer 1.35
    Rogers 1.33
    Lewis 1.22
    Smith Rowe 1.18

    Most net transfers out:
    Isak -4.30
    Eze -1.69
    Solanke -1.52
    Gordon -1.38
    B.Fernandes -1.24
    Nkunku -1.21
    Ødegaard -1.21
    Foden -1.18
    Garnacho -0.91
    Andersen -0.87

    Surprised to see Welbeck be right towards the top! Also surprising Isak hasn't fallen more, though guess flags play a part

    Open Controls
    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Welbeck keeps scoring fantasy points which casuals like but us more serious players ignore.

      Open Controls
  10. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Palmer is out performing his expected data by +5. Regression on its way or is he one of those elite players who can outpacing his xG in the long term?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      *outpace

      Open Controls
    2. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Basically all the big hitters are probably due some form of regression and we’ve maybe already seen it to an extent with Salah and Haaland.

      But think Palmer can still get in and around a return per game between now and the end of the season.

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Following last season and the start of this, rightly or wrongly it's at the point now where I'm more surprised if Palmer doesnt get at least one assist in any given game.
        I really think he'll finish on higher points than even Haaland this season.

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Palmer's xGI delta is the biggest of all the big hitters.

        Open Controls
    3. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      How is XG calculated? I honestly don't know.
      e.g. If Kane takes a pen compared to my granny taking a pen. Do both have 0,7(or whatever) xG?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Yeah, pretty much. The xGI delta factors it in. Missing a penalty would have a big impact on it though. It would make his numbers seem more sustainable.

        Open Controls
      2. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        I think pens are 0.78 but yes you are correct in your assumption. I don't know if they continually upgrade and evaluate the data but it feels like they are missed much less than 22% of the time.

        Open Controls
      3. mookie
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Cheers both!

        Open Controls
    4. LosBlancos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yeah but he's been doing this for a sample size of last season too no?
      I just think he's elite and we don't rate him enough yet as we do other world class players.
      Look at his impact in the Euros too... I think he will be the highest pt scorer this season

      Open Controls
  11. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    It's the international break so Andy is following the YouTube influencers playbook for "becoming a brand" by visiting pubs and taking pictures of himself drink Guinness. 🙄

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      FPL's very own Mr. Beast! 😆

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Top bloke 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Except when he is betraying scout (who he owns everything to) to promote hub.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          *owes

          Open Controls
        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Not something I concern myself with lol

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            Not even after 11 years of loyalty to scout?

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              I don't use hub. I only come on here. I just don't concern myself with other people's business

              Open Controls
  12. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Someone needs to create a virtual reality Fantasy Premier League game that we can all play on the international break.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      RagaBolly used to do this. We even used to get articles from Neale on the game. That was true dedication.

      Open Controls
  13. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Utd have decent fixtures, any taking any of their assets?

    Open Controls
    1. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Not for me

      Open Controls
    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      I feel like Garnacho is like two games away from posting outright on his social media that Ten Hag should be sacked.
      So maybe him.

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I've been wishing I had the balls to get Onana for most of the season. I think he will be the top scoring goalkeeper come GW38.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        He is in my thinking too

        Open Controls
      2. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Yeah, I’m probably bringing him in when I have a transfer to spare.

        Open Controls
    4. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      This guy is a pretty popular MU asset...

      https://x.com/TheNassrZone/status/1845249190701436973

      Open Controls
  14. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Pick one please, A,B,C or D?

    A) Garnacho
    B) Eze
    C) McNeil
    D) Cuhna

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    2. PogChamp
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    3. Barnaby Wilde
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  15. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Jimenez or Delap in for Pedro?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Delap

      Open Controls
    2. PogChamp
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Delap

      Open Controls
    3. Barnaby Wilde
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Strand-Larsen

      Open Controls
      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  16. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Hi all.

    Alt-Nori or Davis (Ipswich)

    Open Controls
    1. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      RAN

      Open Controls
    2. Barnaby Wilde
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      My decision to make too

      Open Controls
    3. PogChamp
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Alt-Nori

      Open Controls
  17. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Any concerns of picking Wood (CRY lei WHU NEW) for next 4? Minutes?

    Open Controls
    1. PogChamp
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Solid option imo. He’s in my WC thoughts.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Ta

        Open Controls
        1. PogChamp
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          4 returns and 3 blanks. Not bad for a 6.2m player. I think he’s one of the best value players right now.

          Open Controls
  18. Barnaby Wilde
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Who is the best option from GW9 onwards?

    A) Davis
    B) RAN
    C) Mykolenko
    D) Collins
    E) Anderson

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Keep eye on Rico Henry. Training with team and reported ready to go. Will trump all of the above when going imo.
      Granted gw9 might be too soon but could be doing 60m by gw11, 90min by gw12

      Open Controls
  19. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    On a wc

    Would u rather Cunha or Raul ?

    Can downgrade Raya for Cunha but no arsenal defence then only Saka

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Raul

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Cunha

      Open Controls
    3. No10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Go both !!

      Open Controls
      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I could . Solanke and Haaland in at the moment

        Open Controls
    4. No10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      But I imagine that Raul will start on the bench this GW with Mexico’s game midweek and Muniz fresh’er?!

      Open Controls
      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        Damn. That's put fear into me now

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        He's not really a regular starter at international level anymore. That'd be Gimenez with a 'G' 🙂

        https://www.transfermarkt.com/raul-jimenez/nationalmannschaft/spieler/206040

        Open Controls
  20. No10
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    And Man United 5 goals - record low since 89/90

    Open Controls
  21. Barnaby Wilde
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    What’s so good about Rico Henry?

    Open Controls
  22. theshazly
    • 1 Year
    53 mins ago

    RMWC:

    Raya ( Fabianski )
    Faes Lewis TAA ( THB / VDB )
    Mbeumo Johnson Saka Palmer (Rogers)
    Delap Haaland Wood

    0.0 ITB

    Any comments or edits ?!

    Open Controls
    1. bobson5
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I would do Rogers to Dibling to allow a defender upgrade or Wood to Cunha or both but looks good

      Open Controls
  23. SKENG
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Any feedback on my move here please? Got 3 FTs, 1.5M & used WC.

    Raya
    TAA Gabriel Lewis
    Saka Johnson Mbeumo Eze Rogers
    Haaland Solanke

    Fabianski Greaves Mykolenko Stewart

    I was thinking TAA & Eze > Collins & Palmer but I think I'm better off to wait this week and save FT.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      RAN

      Open Controls
      1. SKENG
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Completely forgot about him, thanks he's a better option.

        Open Controls
    2. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Would wait to see Saka injury news, but Palmer and Ait Nouri next week looks like a good move.

      Open Controls
  24. boc610
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    Arteta talking menacingly into carsleys hidden ear piece. 'Just stick to the script we gave you and no one gets hurt.'... " Saka injury not a serious one and he would have been close, but it would be unfair to risk him.”...

    Open Controls
  25. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    Initial thoughts, Which ?

    A) saka konsa/colwil -4 to foden lewis

    B) konsa/colwil to lewis
    Gw9 havertz esr -4 to foden jimenez

    Open Controls
  26. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Is Diaz to Johnson a bit sideways?

    Open Controls
    1. LosBlancos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      You lose rotation risk imo

      Open Controls
  27. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Best mid 6.5m> ? Not BJ

    Open Controls
    1. SKENG
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kulu 🙂

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.