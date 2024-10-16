Fantasy EFL Captaincy Poll: Double Gameweek 11

After a small round of Gameweek 10 matches, our attention immediately turns to the exciting Double Gameweek 11. All three divisions will be available to select from this week with the international break now over.

Here we take a look at the results of the Fantasy EFL captaincy poll. This is a great gauge of who the Fantasy EFL community are most likely to back as their captain – and this should make your armband choice a much easier decision.

% of votes in the captaincy poll Mickey Demetriou (Crewe Alexandra) 31.3% Borja Sainz (Norwich City) 25% Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) 12.5% Andy Cook (Bradford City) 12.5% Josh Sargent (Norwich City) 6.3% Elliot Lee (Wrexham) 6.3% Kwame Poku (Peterborough United) 6.3%

Fantasy EFL Captaincy Poll: Captaincy Options

Mickey Demetriou (Crewe Alexandra)

Crewe Alexandra’s defensive giant, Mickey Demetriou (D) has taken almost a third of the votes in the captaincy poll. Demetriou, who leads the player rankings with a staggering 93 points, secured another nine points in his last outing courtesy of an abundance of defensive contributions. This was made up of 13 cleaances (+4), four blocks (+2) and three tackles (+1) in a 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers.

Crewe’s backline has managed five clean sheets (+25) so far this season. As well as his impressive defensive contributions, the defender has played an important role at the top end of the pitch with a goal (+7) and an assist (+3).

With five double-digit performances so far this season, his potential is outstanding across a Double Gameweek. This is reinforced with his side facing two winnable matches against Salford City and Fleetwood Town.

Borja Sainz (Norwich City)

Norwich City’s top scorer, Borja Sainz (F), came second in this week’s captaincy poll. He was backed by a considerable 25% of the voters. The attacker has secured seven goals (+35) alongside two assists (+6) so far this season.

The Canaries’ Gameweek 11 opponents should elevate his chances of a double-digit return: Stoke and Preston are in 17th and 19th respectively.

Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City)

Jay Stansfield (F) was the third most backed in the captaincy poll. He secured 12.5% of the votes, despite his first blank for the Blues prior to the international break.

He has two winnable matches in the Double Gameweek. First up, the Blues travel to Lincoln City. This is followed by a match back in front of their home faithful at St. Andrews against Bolton Wanderers.

The Blues talisman will be desperate to get back amongst the goals after an excellent start to his life in League One. He secured three goals (+15) and two assists (+6) in his opening four appearances for the Blues. So he is more than capable of a substantial points return across the upcoming Double Gameweek.

Also, it is worth considering his current ownership of just 2.7%, which could make him an excellent differential as opposed to the more popular attacking options.

Andy Cook (Bradford City)

Andy Cook (F) shared the same number of votes as Stansfield in the captaincy poll.

The Bradford City talisman has secured a considerable seven goals (+35) so far this season. Furthermore, his current form of three goals (+15) in his last two appearances would suggest he will be brimming with confidence.

The Bantams host Gillingham in their first match of the Double Gameweek. This fixture comes at the perfect time for Cook’s side, with Bradford unbeaten in three matches and the Gills losing their last three.

Josh Sargent (Norwich City)

If you want to back a differential Norwich City asset for the Double Gameweek, then Josh Sargent (F) could be a good option. The Canaries forward has managed to secure 50 points overall in Fantasy EFL.

Just 3.9% of managers currently own the forward, who received 6.3% of the votes in the captaincy poll this week. His side face Stoke City and Preston North End in the upcoming double.

The USMNT international has managed to contribute four goals (+20) and three assists (+9) so far. He was on the scoresheet in his last outing, providing one of the goals (+5) when the Canaries smashed four past Hull City on home soil. Having said this, he did unfortunately miss a penalty, which meant his backers lost out on another goal (+5) and instead had to suffer a three-point deduction.

Captaining him is certainly a risk, but one that could provide enormous returns if the forward can meet the high expectations.

Elliot Lee (Wrexham)

Also sharing 6.3% of the votes was Wrexham’s Elliot Lee (M). The midfielder has been fairly inconsistent this season, providing some excellent displays alongside some quieter matches. He offers both attacking and defensive contributions, making him an excellent all-round option in terms of Fantasy EFL.

Overall this season, the Red Dragons midfielder has scored four goals (+24), provided two assists (+6), made 11 key passes (+5) and recorded three interceptions (+6). He is certainly capable of providing a significant points return this Gameweek.

Wrexham face Rotherham United away from home, followed by Huddersfield Town in front of the Welsh side’s home faithful.

Kwame Poku (Peterborough United)

Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku (M) was the final player who received votes in the captaincy poll. He shared the same percentage as Sargent and Lee.

The midfielder has been in prolific goal-scoring form this season. As it stands, he has six goals (+36), 14 key passes (+7) and two assists (+6) to his name. His potential should not be underestimated in the Double Gameweek, especially with his side staring at two fairly favourable fixtures.

First up, the Posh travel to Wycombe Wanderers. Then, it’s a home fixture against Blackpool. Both sides are performing well of late but aren’t particularly watertight, with just two clean sheets apiece in the first 10 Gameweeks.