Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 11: Top Picks for Sunday

Double Gameweek 11 is a massive one, with all 72 teams playing twice. The first round of fixtures of the double will conclude on Sunday evening when Hull City host Sunderland at MKM stadium. This is a huge fixture for the division standings, and there are many viable Fantasy options for each team.

Here, we go through the top picks for this match. Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

Sunderland and Hull City are both having solid campaigns so far, with the Black Cats being particularly impressive with 19 points from nine matches. They are therefore slightly favoured to beat the 13th-placed Tigers in this bout despite playing away from home.

TOP PICKS FOR SUNDAY: DEFENDER

Sunderland are home to some of the most sought-after Fantasy options in the EFL, given their superb form which sees them top of the table. A no-brainer option is 22-year-old Dennis Cirkin (D). He averages a highly impressive 8.3 Fantasy points per game and has had multiple bonus points from defensive contributions in almost every match so far this season. He has contributed heavily to Sunderland’s impressive record of just eight goals conceded in nine matches and five clean sheets. Additionally, the defender has also provided three assists (+9) and scored once (+7) this season.

Although the Tigers have seen an upturn in form, they lost 4-0 last time out to Norwich City (A), and are proving to be inconsistent. Cirkin will also play Luton Town (A) this Gameweek, a side who had netted just eight goals in nine league matches before Saturday’s win. Two clean sheets and a haul are certainly possible for the star defender. As the fifth-highest Fantasy EFL scorer heading into Gameweek 11, he’s a great shout this week.

TOP PICKS FOR SUNDAY: MIDFIELDERS

Sunderland’s Romaine Mundle (M) could be an exciting differential at 0.4% ownership. He has averaged over 6.7 Fantasy points across his seven starts so far this season after starting the campaign with two cameo appearances off the bench. He has three goals (+18) and an assist (+3) alongside five interceptions (+10) this season, proving his value as a versatile winger. Hull have kept only one clean sheet so far this season, while the Black Cats have scored in every game. Following this, Sunderland play against Luton Town, who have conceded seven times in their last four games. A haul is certainly possible for the winger this Gameweek.

Alternatively, Marvin Mehlem (M) could be a viable option for Hull City as he has been a solid contributor all season. Mehlem has three assists (+9) from nine key passes, averaging one a game. These, alongside his four interceptions (+8), are the reasons why he sits on a solid 34 Fantasy points. The defensive vulnerabilities of the Black Cats when they play away from home are a significant reason for this selection, as the midfielder has been a large part of the Tigers’ attack recently. If Hull are to win against the high-flying Burnley, Mehlem is likely to be involved.

TOP PICKS FOR SUNDAY: FORWARDS

Mohamed Belloumi (F) of Hull City has been a revelation since joining the club this summer. The 22-year-old attacker has quickly established himself as a key figure in the Tigers’ attack, despite only having five appearances under his belt. He has already taken seven shots on target and found the back of the net twice (+10). His creativity has also been on display, with an average of two key passes per game (+1). While he is yet to record an assist, it seems only a matter of time before he contributes to Hull’s goals in this way.

Sunderland’s defensive vulnerabilities on the road present an excellent opportunity for Belloumi to showcase his talents. The Black Cats have conceded six goals in their last three away fixtures, making them a prime target for the Hull attacker. Although Burnley’s defence has been formidable this season, Belloumi’s ability to create chances and score goals could still earn him bonus points even if they can’t secure three points. Belloumi is a strong option if you’re yet to select your final attacker.

