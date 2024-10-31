Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 13: Expert’s team reveal

Double Gameweek 13’s deadline is closing in! To help fine-tune your teams before the upcoming deadline, we have another team reveal, courtesy of Louis Roberts [FPLReactions].

STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

Sheffield United are evidently one of the best defensive units across all three divisions currently. The Blades have mustered up a huge eight clean sheets from their first 12 league matches. Because of this, their two away matches against Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City, and their slight lack of defender options, I have decided upon Michael Cooper (G) between the sticks.

DEFENDERS

Another side who have considerable defensive strength is Sunderland, who have managed seven clean sheets in their first 12 matches. With 98 points and currently the highest-scoring player in the game, Dennis Cirkin (D) is their standout option at the back. As well as having clean sheet potential, the full-back has produced three assists (+9) and one goal (+7) already this campaign, so goes into his Double Gameweek with multiple routes to points.

My second and final defender selection is Pascal Stuijk (D) of Leeds United. The Whites are heavy favourites for their clashes against both Plymouth Argyle (H) and Millwall (A) this week, and seven clean sheets in 12 matches from them this season suggests investing in their backline could be rewarding. With that in mind, Struijk makes the cut. His goal against Sheffield United recently was just one example of his attacking threat, one that is bolstered by the fact he also took his side’s last two penalties.

MIDFIELDERS

Sunderland aren’t just top of the Championship for defensive numbers, they have also racked up more goals than any other side [23]. Ranking amongst the worst 10 sides for goals conceded, QPR and PNE face a massive challenge ahead of them in trying to stop the Black Cats. Buying into their frontline is advisable and one asset who has served me well this season is Romaine Mundle. The 21-year-old is ever-present in the Sunderland attack in terms of game time, which plays its part. But, he also netted three goals (+18) in his first four league matches, and I’m hoping he can recapture that form once more this Double Gameweek.

On the other hand, midfield options feel quite scarce this week, and that is one of the factors leading me to invest in Middlesbrough. Although inconsistent, Boro have interestingly produced more expected goals (xG) than any other side in the league thus far: 22.8. Taking both of those points into account, I’m drawn to the Republic of Ireland international Finn Azaz. The number 20 isn’t the most consistent attacker but with a goal contribution in each of his previous two matches, he goes into his Double Gameweek in decent form. Facing two poor recent defences in Coventry City (H) and QPR (A) next, Azaz has everything on his side to do well.

FORWARDS

Two away matches shouldn’t put anyone off selecting the in-form Borja Sainz (F). The Canaries have notched up between two to four goals in five of their last seven league matches, which makes them one of the best-performing frontlines in the division recently. Scoring 10 goals (+50) and registering two assists in just 12 matches emphasises that Sainz is one of the most consistent assets in Fantasy EFL this season – excluding him is out of the question.

Joining him is Leeds man Wilfried Gnonto (F). Sitting five points adrift of the summit, Leeds will be highly motivated to reduce the deficit. Gnonto, one of their most vivacious forwards, is likely to be a central figure in their pursuit of victory. Starting every single one of his side’s league matches this season, the Italian has become a key figure in the Whites’ attack. What’s even more promising is that he also ranks amongst the top five players in the league for non-penalty expected goal involvement [2.3].

CAPTAINCY

I don’t think this is a week to mess around with captaincy. The standout captaincy option for the round ahead, and by a distance, is Borja Sainz. As well as playing for a side who are in great scoring form, he has also maintained a better level of attacking output than most other players across all three divisions this season. It is highly unlikely I will move the armband anywhere else barring injury. I believe there are other ways to make gains this week.

CLUB PICKS

Team selections are also straightforward this week.

For reasons yet unknown, I am yet to select Leeds United this season! It’s a Double Gameweek, and this is certainly one of the best times to pick a team that should win both of their games.

Sunderland are a team I’ve already trusted this season, but I’m not afraid to double down. Their dominance can’t last forever, but I’m hoping their winning streak continues this week.

