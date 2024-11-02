116
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Yes, that is what I thought too, nice to know the numbers back this up.

    [blank incoming]

    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      You can follow the numbers and still not have it pay off. Once the games begin you can't account for Haaland having 2.33 xG but missing 2 open goal chances from 2-3 yards. So yeah a blank could be incoming but the hope is that if you keep following the numbers you will get it right more times than wrong over the course of the season.

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        I'm was thinking Salah© was the best choice and this is backed up by the RMT & PFT as well as the conclusion of the article. With everything aligning like this it's Sod's Law that a blank is incoming.

        1. Andy_Social
          • 12 Years
          57 mins ago

          Well I pulled the trigger: Haaland out, Salah in. Gulp!

          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 4 Years
            50 mins ago

            I have both now so it's down to the myriad sub £6m players in my team to keep up with their slightly more expensive counterparts.in Haaland-less teams.

  2. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Can Havertz cover Saka from GW12 onwards?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      What are you basing it on? If its the first 9 GWs, 44 vs. 63 (in one fewer fixture).

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      With price differential built in … maybe.

    3. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      No, cover is a fallacy. Havertz should still do well in those good fixtures but he's not Saka.

  3. Boomerang V
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    A) Cunha
    B) Raul
    C) Wood
    D) Wissa

    ?

    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      All should do well but I'd rank them:

      1st) Cunha (pens + lopng term fixtures + bps)
      2nd) Wood (pens + form + short term fixtures)
      3rd) Raul (short term fixtures + good underlying stats)
      4th) Wissa (decent fixtures + has been clinical + no pens)

      1. Boomerang V
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        cheers!

  4. Thunderbastard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Best 4.0 defender?

    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      Ven den berg as hes getting 90 mins but Brentford haven't been watertight. None of the 4.0 are great.

      1. Thunderbastard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        51 mins ago

        Thanks

      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        None of the rest of the more expensive ones are either, though!

  5. FourLokoLeipzig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Would you start Lewis or Gabriel this week?

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Both!

      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Not an option unfortunately with Trent and Ait-Nouri taking 2 spots

  6. gunnersxgooners
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Henderson
      Robinson Porro Mazraoui
      Salah Palmer Mbeumo ESR
      JSL Wood Haaland

      Vlad Rogers THB Greaves

      2ft, 0.7m

      Greaves to Alt Nouri and bench Mazraoui? Or stick with this team and roll?

      1. jonnybhoy
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Greaves to RAN

    • Football99
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Who to captain?
        Haaland
        Saka
        Palmer
        Mbeumo

        1. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          19 mins ago

          Haaland’

        2. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          Haaland or Salah. Given no Salah option …

          1. Football99
              16 mins ago

              Even though haaland not getting points for a few games and city not looking the greatest

              1. Waylander
                • 8 Years
                just now

                That's the difficulty with owning Haaland. If you have him it almost always makes sense to captain him. He is the best captain option from those you listed above this week.

        3. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Start Konsa or Faes?

          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 4 Years
            43 mins ago

            One does not simply start Faes.

            1. SpaceCadet
              • 10 Years
              41 mins ago

              Konsa > ran ft then?

              1. Sheffield Wednesday
                • 4 Years
                40 mins ago

                This was in no way implied.

                1. SpaceCadet
                  • 10 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  Been debating the move

                  1. Waylander
                    • 8 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    It's a good move if you have nothing else to do with the FT.

                  2. Sheffield Wednesday
                    • 4 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    Looking at the team in your following post, there's a good chance Faes (ips) auto-subs. This is perfectly acceptable - indeed he will auto-sub Gabriel* potentially in my team.

          2. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            37 mins ago

            Odds say to start Faes this week (13% Villa CS vs 19% Leicester CS) but as you can see they likely both concede so go with whoever you think might nick a goal.

          3. Ausman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            35 mins ago

            Faes

        4. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour ago

          Best 4.2m max defender here?

          A) Faes
          B) VDB
          C) THB
          D) Someone else

          Was thinking A due to some half decent goal threat

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            A

          2. Ausman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            A

        5. jonnybhoy
          • 11 Years
          1 hour ago

          Bench one

          A) McNeil (Sou A)
          B) Larsen (CRY H)
          C) Rogers (Tot A)

          1. F4L
            • 9 Years
            39 mins ago

            rogers

            1. Waylander
              • 8 Years
              just now

              This

        6. Wolfman180
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          56 mins ago

          On WC
          A) Keep Gabriel
          B) Swap for Gvardiol
          C) Go for someone else?

          1. jonnybhoy
            • 11 Years
            51 mins ago

            B

          2. F4L
            • 9 Years
            38 mins ago

            keep or go cheap if you sell

          3. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            36 mins ago

            You'll want him from GW12 onwards so it's your call.

            1. PapaWengzz
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              Arsenal aren’t able to keep CS this year the way they did last year unfortunately. Combination of Lack of discipline from players, red cards, and bad ref calls, every game so far.

              1. PapaWengzz
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Well not the red cards part every game but the other 2

          4. PapaWengzz
            • 5 Years
            35 mins ago

            Lewis / RAN / Konate are all great value

        7. hazza44
          • 12 Years
          54 mins ago

          Final decision
          Haaland + ESR/Rogers -> Salah + Cunha for free?

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            ESR has short term fixtures, Rogers better long term. ESR

        8. Hits Central
          • 7 Years
          46 mins ago

          Havertz / Foden / Gabriel to
          Salah / RAN / Cunha for a -8?

          1. hazza44
            • 12 Years
            38 mins ago

            Not worth a -8. Havertz and Foden still good differential options

          2. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            35 mins ago

            Not for -8

          3. F4L
            • 9 Years
            29 mins ago

            honestly, no chance

        9. F4L
          • 9 Years
          45 mins ago

          you think Cunha can score 4 goals in his next 9?

          1. hazza44
            • 12 Years
            38 mins ago

            Seems achievable

            1. F4L
              • 9 Years
              36 mins ago

              cheers. feel like im being abit of a mug not taking advantage of those fixtures.

            2. F4L
              • 9 Years
              30 mins ago

              although just read Wolves have once in 19 matches and im back to keeping Solanke 😆

              1. F4L
                • 9 Years
                26 mins ago

                *have won

        10. PapaWengzz
          • 5 Years
          45 mins ago

          Wildcard Active, how’s she looking?

          Raya
          TAA Lewis RAN
          Salah Palmer Saka Mbuemo
          Jackson Cunha Wood
          *******
          Fab Rogers Mykolenko Taylor

          0.0 ITB

          Any advice is appreciated!!

          1. hazza44
            • 12 Years
            21 mins ago

            Looks good to go

            1. PapaWengzz
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Cheers

          2. Bonus magnet
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            In this digital and AI era

            It’s definitely lacking a robot

        11. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          44 mins ago

          What seems to be the best option here?

          a. Konsa > Ran
          b. solanke > cunha
          c. both for a hit
          d. save ft

          Sanchez
          Gabriel gvardiol Konsa
          Salah mbeumo esr rogers
          Haaland Solanke wood

          Valdi soucek faes greaves

          1ft, 2.2m itb

          1. hazza44
            • 12 Years
            38 mins ago

            B

          2. PapaWengzz
            • 5 Years
            37 mins ago

            I would go for B

          3. AppleDunk
            • 11 Years
            27 mins ago

            a for me

          4. F4L
            • 9 Years
            26 mins ago

            d

          5. Pilgrim62
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            20 mins ago

            A for me

          6. Ausman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            14 mins ago

            D

        12. AppleDunk
          • 11 Years
          33 mins ago

          Play Mazouri (CHE) or Colwill (mun) ?

          1. F4L
            • 9 Years
            26 mins ago

            colwill

        13. F4L
          • 9 Years
          31 mins ago

          A - Gabriel to Munoz
          B - Solanke to Jackson
          C - Save ft?

          1. AppleDunk
            • 11 Years
            24 mins ago

            C

          2. Ausman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            22 mins ago

            B

          3. Pilgrim62
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            21 mins ago

            B imo

          4. F4L
            • 9 Years
            17 mins ago

            cheers all, did B

        14. Pilgrim62
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          31 mins ago

          Mady to Saka:

          Y or N ?

          1. Ausman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            22 mins ago

            Y

          2. F4L
            • 9 Years
            17 mins ago

            yeah

        15. Cali
          • 4 Years
          29 mins ago

          Foden + Solanke to Salah + 4.5 fodder for free?

          That would allow me to hold on to Haaland for now and assess the next GWs.

          1. Pilgrim62
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            I would do

          2. Mr. Eko
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Solanke -1

            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Damn i knew i should have hit Solanke to Jackson

              1. Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                1.5m sell him now FPL tower knows he is crap lol

                1. Crunchie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  and Havertz went down WTF?

        16. Bonus magnet
          • 7 Years
          23 mins ago

          B.Silva/Mcneil-> Diaz

          Or hold

        17. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          21 mins ago

          Just a mo

        18. royals forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          21 mins ago

          Which 2 transfers should I do for a -4 for this team for this GW

          Sels Flekken

          Gabriel Colwill Gvardiol Mykolenko RAN

          Palmer Mbeumo McNeil Semenyo Rogers

          Wood Haaland Jackson

          2.0 1 FT

          Any ideas would be appreciated

        19. chocolove
          • 13 Years
          18 mins ago

          Wtf Saka

          1. Mr. Eko
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            11 mins ago

            wow

          2. NJ MetroStars
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            classic human manipulation right there

        20. Price Changes
          rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          Price Changes 2nd November

          Rises: Saka 10.1, Mbeumo 7.8, Virgil 6.2, Raúl 5.8, Pickford 4.9, Keane 4.3

          Falls: Havertz 8.1, Solanke 7.6, Barnes 6.4, Nkunku 5.9, Maatsen 4.7, Mazraoui 4.5, Odysseas 4.3, Bazunu 4.3, Ricardo 4.2

          1. Mr. Eko
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            15 mins ago

            WOW! Cheers Rainy - you reckon Son is gonna fall saturday night?

          2. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            15 mins ago

            Does anyone know why Saka went up?

            1. NJ MetroStars
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              9 mins ago

              they decided he should

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                Brent: "Go and get the FML FPL clip of Walsh's price changes rant."

              2. Harper_
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                very annoying because it means a £0.3 difference at least between Son and Saka by GW12

            2. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              3 mins ago

              They seem keen to limit falls for premium players this season
              Watkins is 0.1m above his starting price despite being in 36% of teams GW1 but 28% now

          3. Ausman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            14 mins ago

            Thanks Rainy. 4-0 to me 🙂

          4. F4L
            • 9 Years
            13 mins ago

            cheers

            shame, needed a lewis rise. hope it comes this week and he doesn't start dropping

            at least sold Solanke just in time. mbeumo 0.8 up, crazy, how far can he go?!

          5. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            12 mins ago

            Saka is in c30% fewer teams than at peak but same price now!

            1. Harper_
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Should've gone to £9.9 before, 1.1m transfers out in GW9.

              1. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                2 mins ago

                -1.1m out, drops 0.1m
                +0.2m back in, rises 0.1m
                Flags part of it I guess

                1. Sun Jihai
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Was on -14% on FPLstatistics apparently!

          6. NJ MetroStars
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            12 mins ago

            dont get how ran was off the charts rise prediction and nothing

            1. Ausman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Tomorrow is the prediction.

          7. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            Solanke suffers a price fall at last!

          8. chocolove
            • 13 Years
            8 mins ago

            Mazraoui bargain

          9. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Odysseas must have angered Poseidon again.

            1. Andy_Social
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              Wow, 3-0. Unexpected.
              Cheers, Rainy

            2. rainy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Polytropos indeed

        21. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          Haaland as a differential capt this week, lets go!

          1. chocolove
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Go down

        22. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Mbeumo running away with the highest price rise from starting price at 0.8m

          1. chocolove
            • 13 Years
            9 mins ago

            Toney bet on it

          2. F4L
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            for reference Palmer only went up 1.3mil the whole of last season. surely mbeumo slows down soon

          3. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Meanwhile Michael Keane the joint highest rising defender!

