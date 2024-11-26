EFL Gameweek 17: Fleetwood & Colchester double dilemma

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 16 is well underway, with 23 games left to play across the Championship, League One and League Two across Tuesday and Wednesday. But with a locked team, and much to ponder ahead of Gameweek 17, our attention ‘slowly’ turns to the next Gameweek… we can’t help ourselves!

Gameweek 17 is ‘back to normal’, sort of? All 72 EFL sides will be playing from Friday 29 November – Wednesday 4 December. However, the Championship sides will play across the weekend, while the majority of League One and League Two sides will play on Tuesday and Wednesday. This is due to the FA Cup schedule with the Second Round ties being played.

The only sides that double are Fleetwood Town and Colchester United and here, we look at potential assets and the pros/cons of selecting them.

FLEETWOOD TOWN ANALYSIS

The Cod Army find themselves sat 13th in the table with 21 points, recording five wins, six draws and three losses. Under the helm of former Premier League midfielder Charlie Adam, they’re unbeaten in three games, drawing two and winning one. Unfortunately, they didn’t feature in Gameweek 16 following their cancelled match with MK Dons (H), which makes it harder to judge. Nevertheless, the underlying data looks positive.

Last time out, they secured a 1-0 win over Bradford City in Gameweek 14. Talisman Ryan Coughlan (F) scored from the penalty spot, making it six goals (+30) and one assist (+3) in 12 appearances, totalling 65 points. The defenders contributed from the clean sheet, including Carl Johnston (D), who banked eight points for his defensive contributions. The number two has returned in his previous six matches following Fleetwood’s strong form, returning 43 points. The wing-back has one goal and one assist (+10) during that period also.

On Wednesday 4 December, Fleetwood host fourth-placed Doncaster Rovers, who are unbeaten in four. However, Grant McCann’s side have drawn their previous three matches, scoring two goals and conceding two in the process. Fleetwood are unbeaten in five games against Donny, winning four and drawing one. However, they haven’t faced off since 2022.

COLCHESTER UNITED ANALYSIS

Heading into Gameweek 16, the U’s were in poor form, and hadn’t won since Gameweek 7. However, they picked up their first away win of the season as they defeated Grimsby Town 0-1 at Blundell Park. The away win (+7) and clean sheet (+2) provided 2.2% of managers nine points for their victory. John-Kymani Gordon (F) scored the only goal of the game and returned six points. However, Ellis Landolo (D) returned his first double-digits this season for three clearances (+1), four tackles (+2) and the clean sheet return. Popular pick Jack Payne (M) has banked 88 points with two goals (+12) and six assists (+18) in 16 appearances, alongside seven interceptions (+14). He’s got 26 more points than the U’s second-highest scorer Matt Macey (G) with 62 points.

In their second fixture, the U’s face Swindon Town on Tuesday at JobServe Community Stadium. The Robins are having a difficult time under new manager Ian Holloway, losing two and drawing one match during that period. Notably, Holloway’s side drew 2-2 with Accrington (A) and lost 2-3 to Morecambe in Gameweek 16. At Colchester, the Robins have struggled in recent years. You’d have to journey back to February 2016 to find Swindon’s last victory at Colchester in League One. Since then, the U’s have dominated, claiming five wins and two draws against the Wiltshire side.

SATURDAY FIXTURE

Now, the conundrum: what about Saturday’s fixture as Fleetwood travel to Colchester? Can’t it been seen as a wasted club pick?

Well, the theory is no. You’re guaranteed points from any result. The greatest upside is a Fleetwood away win, clean sheet, and 2+ goals scored, returning 11 points for those that select them. Next, an AFC Wimbledon win, clean sheet, and 2+ goals would return nine points. However, as with Gameweek 15 and the Accrington Stanley & AFC Wimbledon dilemma – they returned five points apiece in their 2-2 draw at The Cherry Red Records Stadium. In total, Accrington scored 10 points across both games, while the Dons returned 14, totalling 24 points for those that selected both.

CONCLUSION

There may not be as many exciting picks as in Gameweek 15 when the Dons and ‘Owd Reds doubled, but there are certainly some enticing options from both the U’s and the Cod Army. Nonetheless, the fixtures post-Saturday look great for both.

Irrespective of player picks, club picks seem certain. Points mean prizes on Fantasy EFL, and we can’t ignore a Double Gameweek. Although they’re more common than in other Fantasy games, they’re still an elusive talking point.

Additionally, we will do a full analysis of top picks across the weekend, so keep your eyes peeled for that! Nevertheless, we do believe there are some standouts for both sides. Jack Payne (M) of Colchester United is a great option, provided he starts on Saturday. He’s the most threatening prospect from a Fantasy perspective and offers good upside on defensive and offensive contributions. Equally, in terms of attacking returns, Ronan Coughlan (F) seems like a great pick. However, we prefer their defensive options.

In summation: 2/3 player picks across the sides and both club picks seems like the best shout. Remember, once the Gameweek begins and you haven’t selected players from either side, don’t blame us if you feel gutted! All aboard the Double Gameweek train.