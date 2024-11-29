Sleeper Pick’em predictions for Matchday 13

Sponsored by Sleeper

Looking at it from a positive perspective, Manchester City’s five-match losing streak is over. However, letting a 3-0 lead over Feyenoord disappear in the final 15 minutes certainly feels like a continuation of the champions’ recent freefall. Up next is a trip to Liverpool, in the main event of Gameweek 13.

Let’s look ahead to this via Sleeper’s free Pick’em predictor. As a weekly contest, it’s never too late to sign up for a game that only takes up a few minutes of your time but offers monthly and seasonal prizes in each pool.

Fantasy weekend preparations usually involve looking at imminent fixtures, so it’s useful to start guessing how Matchday 13 will unfold.

If you see yourself as a bit of a top-flight Nostradamus, it’d be a good idea to join our Scout league on Sleeper, with the app available on Apple and Android devices.

REGULAR SLEEPER PICK’EM PRIZES

In Sleeper Pick’em, you predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

Not only is there a football shirt of choice to be won each month but the overall season-long winner will gain £7,500 worth of prizes!

It costs nothing, takes just a few minutes and is sociable – connecting you in a chat with fellow pool competitors.

NEW: WEEKLY POOL REPORTS

An additional feature has been added to these chats: a weekly round-up. Left as a message called ‘Pick’em Report’, it highlights your pool’s best and worst performers of the previous Matchday.

There is also a look at its biggest risers and fallers in this chase for prizes.

MATCHDAY 13 PICK’EM

With both sides in such conflicting form, we tip table-topping Liverpool to successfully pull 11 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday.

Brighton and Hove Albion can temporarily go second if they beat struggling Southampton on Friday night but Arsenal will overtake them by winning at West Ham United, albeit not the 6-0 thrashing of last season.

Meanwhile, we think Chelsea v Aston Villa ends in a draw, just like encounters at City Ground and Molineux.

Averaging 4.83 goals per game, Brentford’s home matches practically guarantee entertainment these days. Managerless Leicester City come to town but will lose before Ruud van Nistelrooy officially replaces Steve Cooper.

Crystal Palace have only scored in one of their previous encounters with Newcastle United, in all competitions. But the Magpies showcased their unreliability on Monday night and the same could happen here.

To conclude, Tottenham Hotspur are backed to follow up last week’s stunning 4-0 win at Man City by defeating Fulham, whilst Ruben Amorim’s first home match in charge of Manchester United should end with a hard-fought victory against defensively strong Everton.



