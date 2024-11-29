103
Sleeper Pick’em predictions for Matchday 13

Looking at it from a positive perspective, Manchester City’s five-match losing streak is over. However, letting a 3-0 lead over Feyenoord disappear in the final 15 minutes certainly feels like a continuation of the champions’ recent freefall. Up next is a trip to Liverpool, in the main event of Gameweek 13.

Let’s look ahead to this via Sleeper’s free Pick’em predictor. As a weekly contest, it’s never too late to sign up for a game that only takes up a few minutes of your time but offers monthly and seasonal prizes in each pool.

Fantasy weekend preparations usually involve looking at imminent fixtures, so it’s useful to start guessing how Matchday 13 will unfold.

If you see yourself as a bit of a top-flight Nostradamus, it’d be a good idea to join our Scout league on Sleeper, with the app available on Apple and Android devices.

REGULAR SLEEPER PICK’EM PRIZES

What is Sleeper + how can you join our free Pick'em league?

In Sleeper Pick’em, you predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

Not only is there a football shirt of choice to be won each month but the overall season-long winner will gain £7,500 worth of prizes!

It costs nothing, takes just a few minutes and is sociable – connecting you in a chat with fellow pool competitors.

NEW: WEEKLY POOL REPORTS

An additional feature has been added to these chats: a weekly round-up. Left as a message called ‘Pick’em Report’, it highlights your pool’s best and worst performers of the previous Matchday.

There is also a look at its biggest risers and fallers in this chase for prizes.

MATCHDAY 13 PICK’EM

With both sides in such conflicting form, we tip table-topping Liverpool to successfully pull 11 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday.

Brighton and Hove Albion can temporarily go second if they beat struggling Southampton on Friday night but Arsenal will overtake them by winning at West Ham United, albeit not the 6-0 thrashing of last season.

Meanwhile, we think Chelsea v Aston Villa ends in a draw, just like encounters at City Ground and Molineux.

Averaging 4.83 goals per game, Brentford’s home matches practically guarantee entertainment these days. Managerless Leicester City come to town but will lose before Ruud van Nistelrooy officially replaces Steve Cooper.

Crystal Palace have only scored in one of their previous encounters with Newcastle United, in all competitions. But the Magpies showcased their unreliability on Monday night and the same could happen here.

To conclude, Tottenham Hotspur are backed to follow up last week’s stunning 4-0 win at Man City by defeating Fulham, whilst Ruben Amorim’s first home match in charge of Manchester United should end with a hard-fought victory against defensively strong Everton.

  1. David Parkinson
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    I note Ben Dinnery proudly announced he was moving to Bluesky on Nov 20th. Like many others, he's back on X tweeting all the updates again.
    I'm not judging him, simply an observation.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      I don't remember him ever saying he was leaving Twitter, just that he was signing up to BlueSky. Most migrators have taken to using BlueSky as their main app, but still posting on Twitter for the engagements.

      Open Controls
      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Ah right, best of both worlds ey, good good. Only he didn't mention that on the 20th. Suppose he was keeping his options open.

        Open Controls
    2. boc610
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      X is a toxic hell hole of bigotry and racism. Judge away. No one of sound mind should be on it.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        I personally love my feed being littered with right-wing nutters, OnlyFans tarts and engagement farming bots.

        Open Controls
    3. mookie
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Smart people fix their mistakes fast.

      Open Controls
  2. Miguel Sanchez
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    What defender is worth bringing in for the next few weeks?

    Currently have Gabriel Lewis Robinson Faes Greaves (Raya and Fabianski in goal)

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      van Hecke looks best for a budget set-up.

      Open Controls
  3. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Arsenal pressers are so pointless

    "Wait and see on Gabriel"
    "I want Arsenal to win"

    Thanks for coming, Arteta

    Open Controls
    1. boc610
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      You do realise arteta doesn't play fpl and managers don't give info away for a reason ??I'm amazed people still complain about this.

      Open Controls
    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Classic Arteta.

      Open Controls
  4. jcr1997
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Start TAA or Rogers? want to save free transfer (will be selling both soon)

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      TAA

      Open Controls
  5. JBG
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    For anyone that cares about MU assets. When the fixtures turn good for them. I personally think that, Maz/DeLigt/Onana will be the defensive picks, while attacking wise it will be Højlund, Garnacho and/or Amad, maybe even Mount.

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mount?! Come on now

      Open Controls

