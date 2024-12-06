95
Sleeper Pick'em predictions for Matchday 15

Midweek league action means there’s hardly time to catch our breaths before heading straight into another round of games. The Merseyside derby gets Matchday 15 underway, with Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea taking place on Sunday.

Let's look ahead to this via Sleeper's free Pick'em predictor.

Fantasy weekend preparations usually involve looking at imminent fixtures, so it’s useful to start guessing how Matchday 15 will unfold.

If you see yourself as a bit of a top-flight Nostradamus, it'd be a good idea to join our Scout league on Sleeper, with the app available on Apple and Android devices.

MATCHDAY 15 PICK'EM

Sleeper Pick'em predictions for Matchday 15

The Saturday lunchtime kick-off gives Liverpool a chance to briefly extend their at the top of the table, though we tip both Arsenal and Manchester City to win later on. Recent times have been notoriously tough for Pep Guardiola’s side but a gritty encounter at Selhurst Park is predicted to end with the champions claiming all three points thanks to Erling Haaland.

Also in poor form is Aston Villa, so they’ll relish hosting Southampton and will expect victory. Then again, Brighton and Hove Albion probably thought that last Friday and could only draw. We think the Seagulls will do better against another promoted side, Leicester City, despite the Foxes’ 3-1 win during Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first match in charge.

The Dutchman’s four-game spell in the Manchester United dugout preceded Ruben Amorim. But we think the latter’s troops will drop points at home to defensively strong Nottingham Forest. Another encounter that could end all-square is Brentford v Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth and West Ham United will grab wins over Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers. The likes of Antoine Semenyo, Evanilson and Jarrod Bowen will deliver.

As a final thought, surely Spurs v Chelsea will be calmer than last season’s extraordinary clash, right? Ange Postecoglou’s team were reduced to nine men in the 55th minute but they refused to budge from a high defensive line, where Nicolas Jackson‘s late hat-trick eventually picked them off. Like then, we think it’ll be a Chelsea victory.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Who is the better pick going forward please?
    Kluivert or Rogers?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I doubt they get 3 penalties that often

      Bournemouth do have some good options.

      Rogers.
      Iwobi or Enzo contenders too.

      Open Controls
    2. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Rogers

      Open Controls
    3. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Rogers, ticks better and is generally more dependable for points when played. Kluivert seems like the guy who will net you brace or hattie if you stumble upon right fixture to play him, and then will blank 6 fixtures after that

      Open Controls
    4. WVA
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      Rogers has been great

      Open Controls
  2. WVA
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Is there any defender worth bringing in this week?

    Correct to bench Cunha?

    1FT 2.6ITB

    Raya
    Porro Robinson Greaves
    Salah Palmer Saka Bruno Rogers
    Jackson Pedro
    Fab Cunha VdB Faes

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Porro to taa for me.

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bench cunha or Pedro imo

      Open Controls
    3. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Good to see you still have the season keeper Porro in the back there

      Personally I'd play Cunha ahead of Pedro, if it's a straight shootup between them

      Open Controls
  3. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Which one out for Timber(ful) ?

    A. Lewis (cry)
    B. RAN (whu)
    C. Save FT and start Lewis & RAN (re-asses next week)

    I don't think any of the three players will keep a cleansheet this week. So edging towards C

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Leaning towards save too

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think Lewis could I'm starting him. Who are your other defenders?

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm starting Trent and benching Hall & Greeves

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Great to have taa GL 🙂

          Open Controls
  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    We won't know if Gabriel is fit before the deadline , will we? Are you guys keeping or selling ?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Don’t own but would keep

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I would only sell for Taa then could do konate to timber next week

        Open Controls
    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Keeping. Last I heard Arteta said he didn't want to risk him for the utd game. That implies he was close. Don't think he'll be out long term but who knows for this weekend.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Keeping

      Open Controls
  5. Mighty Duck
      56 mins ago

      FPL Overall Cup that's to start the next GW reads now "Cup matches will be available after GW32." Wat?

      Open Controls
      1. Mighty Duck
          28 mins ago

          Aaaand that title has just beautifully disappeared seconds after my comment here. And you guys are still stating the secret world government doesn't exist.

          Open Controls
        • Pusey Patrol
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          18 mins ago

          Looks like it is finally on.

          Have a bye, nice! 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            12 mins ago

            Hit away 😀

            No bye for me after that GW. Tricky fixture against an odd looking team that I only share Salah & Jackson with

            Open Controls
            1. Pusey Patrol
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              The odd non-template teams are the worst especially in times with rotation roulette and surprise results.

              Well, good luck.

              It was very close for me to receive a bye, hopefully I can stay in until the New Year. Never made it further than GW20 I think.

              But now it's time for me to do some cyber week shopping. Literally! 😉

              Open Controls
      2. Stimps
        • 11 Years
        55 mins ago

        Mbuemo to punish sellers this weekend 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. noissimbus
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Erm..I'm still 50-50 on him, but probably my only route to Palmer.

          Open Controls
      3. Malinwa
        • 8 Years
        51 mins ago

        Lewis+Mbeumo+Welbeck+Flekken > Timber+Rogers+N.Jackson+Henderson (for free)
        Yes or no?

        Open Controls
      4. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        50 mins ago

        Even taking the Gandhi thing off the table, is Salah actually the best captaincy this week? If we were just looking at him and Liverpool I'd say yes but you do have to consider the opponent and the reality is this is a local Derby, the last one at Goodison, its against Dyche ball not Ange ball for Palmer. Everton coming in off a big win midweek. If that Man Utd game hadn't happened and you were looking at Everton since they've had their defenders back fit (and I'm discounting the opening 4 games or so for that reason) then they haven't conceded more than a goal in any of their games and that sort of mirrors what we saw of them last season. The Man Utd game does show they are still open to getting a good thrashing at times but I'm still inclined to view it as a bit of an outlier as to how they are defensively. But then is Salah just 'inevitable' as everyone keeps saying?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          17 mins ago

          Dyche does terribly against the top teams usually. I'm not gonna overthink this one. There isn't even a standout option if you don't go for him either other than maybe Haaland and a lot of us don't have Haaland anymore.

          Open Controls
        2. Stimps
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          I can see a high scoring game like 2-3, hard not to go against Salah with the form he's in

          Open Controls
        3. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          Salah, Palmer, Saka all very close, the same issue as last week!

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Tho I probably won't make the same mistake again - Palmer over Salah, so just Salah it is

            Open Controls
        4. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          I dont mind going against him but the alternatives are just not strong this week.

          Open Controls
        5. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          The issue for me is I'm just not quite convinced Everton are back that level. I guess we're basically talking about post-Branthwaite's return, right? Are you convinced he's performing at the same level (yet)? He was so poor from what I saw in the Man Utd game, and SOU/BRE(H)/WHU/WOL probably aren't really enough of a test ahead of this fixture (although tbh I did expect Wolves to score).

          I do actually quite fancy Palmer/Jackson this week, but I just don't really see Everton keeping it that tight

          Open Controls
        6. Captain Mal
            13 mins ago

            This is the first week I've owned Salah all season, so there is no way I'm captaining anyone else. Hopefully I don't break him.

            Open Controls
        7. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
          • 9 Years
          48 mins ago

          RAN > Timber or TAA?

          Open Controls
          1. ViperStripes
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            5 mins ago

            Timber jsut because he's cheaper

            Open Controls
          2. Cabellafan
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Trent

            Open Controls
        8. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          46 mins ago

          Gandhi partnering up with amber warning Storm Darragh for tomorrow lunchtime KO

          Open Controls
        9. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          41 mins ago

          Playing Fab or Flekken?
          Would you bench Pedro/Cunha/Bruno to play Rogers?

          Open Controls
        10. ViperStripes
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          39 mins ago

          Tempted by Wissa > Evanilson

          Open Controls
          1. Stimps
            • 11 Years
            just now

            do it

            Open Controls
        11. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          36 mins ago

          Mbeumo to saka no brainer?

          Open Controls
          1. The Hunt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yes, but you and I fine well know what's going to happen tomorrow after we ditch him.

            Open Controls
        12. Pusey Patrol
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          35 mins ago

          Just read about a rare red wind warning in Wales and Bristol Channel area.

          Further north there is only an amber warning, but I'm a bit worried about the Merseyside derby as it shall be played around peak storm times.

          Even if it can go ahead it might end up like a lottery.

          Open Controls
        13. The Hunt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          33 mins ago

          A question for people who actually watch a reasonable amount of football - unlike myself unfortunately. Brennan Johnson is killing it in the xG and the xGi stakes; he'd nearly be a premium midfielder if the FPL priced him up on those metrics alone. Is this a classic example of lies, damned lies, and statistics or is he a pound for pound snip at 6.7m? Thanks.

          Open Controls
          1. Boberella
            • 8 Years
            22 mins ago

            Watch the Bournemouth v Spurs game and see what you think of him.

            Open Controls
          2. Captain Mal
              21 mins ago

              Spurs is one of the teams I rarely watch, but it always strikes me how bad of a player he is. There isn't a single football related skill where I'd say he excels.

              Open Controls
            • Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              20 mins ago

              Underlying data matches eye test - majority of his goals come from a cross in the left across the 6 yard box for a back post tap in

              Open Controls
            • The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              20 mins ago

              Way off a premium, but still decent value at that price if we somehow ignore the turmoil at Spurs. Think the stats come out like that largely because he's been presented with a lot of tap-ins (probably rates very high on xG per shot?) stemming from the creativity of Kulu/Maddison. Does seem to have improved his movement this season to get into those positions though, and to be a bit more clinical than previously (not difficult)

              Open Controls
            • RichardNixon
              • 8 Years
              19 mins ago

              Decent option at his price imo. I owned him earlier in the season and considering him as a replacement for Mbuemo in the next couple of game weeks. Spurs generally create plenty of chance but they spread their attacking returns amongst a few players. I reckon he's a good shout to chip in with points on a regular basis but not the best choice if looking for explosive returns.

              Open Controls
              1. Derbz87
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                13 mins ago

                above average who are Spurs fans think Johnson's not very good for the team. One of the pods they did looks at BPS showed that Johnson is crap on the bonus too, his baseline is more like a striker than a midfielder but on the bonus system its the opposite to the main system so him being a midfielder and scoring goals isn't as good as if he was a striker scoring goals. He's unlikely to score more than a goal a game too so considering that and his bonus situation he's typically going to be a 2 or a 7 player which is fine for his price I guess. The concern would be if Ange starts agreeing that he doesn't do much for the team and drops him like he did for the City game.

                Open Controls
                1. RichardNixon
                  • 8 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Sounds fair. Agree about him being a 2 or a 7 point player. We've had enough of the season for ppg to paint a picture and he's currently on 4.8 which I reckon is about right. For his price that's decent as long as he's starting.

                  Having said that, I don't particularly like Spurs fixtures and they're inconsistent. Might be better options elsewhere with better fixtures or cheaper. I'm leaning towards Gordon atm.

                  Open Controls
            • The Hunt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              8 mins ago

              Thanks for all your answers. It gives me something to ponder. Cheers!

              Open Controls
          3. Cabellafan
            • 10 Years
            30 mins ago

            Thinking about doing these transfers for free next week. Yes or no?

            Bruno, Digne, Ait Nouri --> Kluivert (or other max 5,7 mid, got Rogers already), Trent, Gabriel

            Open Controls
            1. Captain Mal
                4 mins ago

                2 premium defenders is tempting, though Bruno is also a valuable asset. It's tricky, but I'd probably do it.

                Open Controls
                1. Cabellafan
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Yes, very tempting. Already got Salah, Saka, Palmer. and many good midfield options now that are much cheaper than Bruno.

                  Open Controls
            2. Deulofail
              • 8 Years
              29 mins ago

              Ready?

              Pope (bre)
              Calafiori*, Timber, Digne (SOU)
              Salah(c), Palmer, Saka, Rogers (SOU)
              Isak, Jackson(v), Pedro (lei)

              Fabianski (WOL) | Mbeumo (NEW), Mazraoui (NFO), Keane*

              1FT. 0.1 ITB

              Open Controls
              1. Captain Mal
                  19 mins ago

                  I'd play Mbeumo ahead of Rogers just because of the slight rotation risk. Maz vs Digne is close, too.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Deulofail
                    • 8 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Cheers. Tough one. Hard to ignore a kamikaze Southampton defence

                    Open Controls
                • RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  GTG

                  Open Controls
              2. The Mighty Whites
                • 9 Years
                25 mins ago

                Who to sell for TAA - Greaves or Bednarek?

                Open Controls
                1. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Greaves

                  Open Controls
                2. David Parkinson
                  • 2 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  The latter.

                  Open Controls
              3. corderz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                25 mins ago

                Flekken Fabianski
                Gabriel Lewis Ait-Nouri Colwill Greaves
                Salah Palmer Saka Semenyo Rogers
                Isak Cunha J.Pedro

                A) Lewis > TAA
                B) Ait-Nouri > TAA

                Open Controls
                1. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Same issue, currently on B because of the better City fixtures and hoping they can tighten up and get more CS.

                  Open Controls
              4. OptimusBlack
                • 11 Years
                24 mins ago

                Pick one to play..
                A- RAN v.s WHU (A)
                B- Greaves v.s BOU (H)
                C- VDB v.s NEW (H)

                Open Controls
                1. Cabellafan
                  • 10 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  RAN

                  Open Controls
                2. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
              5. shirtless
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                24 mins ago

                As I have 4 FT's I think I'm going to go in on double Villa this week. Solanke is underwhelming and Watkins could fill his boots!

                Fab
                Gabriel Gvardiol Ait-Nouri
                Salah(c) Palmer Saka Mbuemo Rogers
                SOLANKE Strand-Larson

                Pedro Robinson Greaves

                Open Controls
                1. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Go for it!

                  Open Controls
                2. Milk, 1 Šuker
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I like the Watkins shout this GW. Tempted to cap? Would you keep him beyond this GW?

                  Open Controls
              6. Milk, 1 Šuker
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                22 mins ago

                Cunha or Joao Pedro out for Watkins who may be my captain OR roll transfer (benching Cunha and playing Rogers)?

                Open Controls
                1. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Roll

                  Open Controls
                2. Cabellafan
                  • 10 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Roll, Watkins minutes may be managed

                  Open Controls
                  1. Milk, 1 Šuker
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Do you think Rogers’ mins might be managed too?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Cabellafan
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      Might be yes. He played 86 minutes last game and Villa is playing CL Tuesday night

                      Open Controls
              7. Super-Anders
                • 11 Years
                21 mins ago

                Bench one:
                Mbuemo (NEW)
                Rogers (SOU)
                Wood (mun)
                Isak (bre)
                Pedro (lei)

                Open Controls
                1. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Wood

                  Open Controls
                2. Milk, 1 Šuker
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Wood

                  Open Controls
              8. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                19 mins ago

                Which 1 to bench?

                1. Semenyo
                2. Rogers
                3. Pedro
                4. Cunha
                5. Jackson

                Open Controls
                1. Milk, 1 Šuker
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Cunha

                  Open Controls
                2. Hint
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Semenyo

                  Open Controls
                3. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers, on Jackson at the moment, close call between these!

                  Which ones would you defo NOT bench this GW?

                  Open Controls
              9. Rex Lapis
                • 10 Years
                17 mins ago

                Get Hall or Kerkez?

                Open Controls
                1. Rex Lapis
                  • 10 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  for Faes

                  Open Controls
                2. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  Kerkez, Newcastle's defence and attackers will dissapoint us again and soon be a sell again.

                  Open Controls
              10. ShaunGoater123
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                16 mins ago

                Considering Flekken, Mykolenko & Mduembo > Raya, Timber & KDB -4

                Thoughts?

                Would leave me with:

                Raya
                Timber / Lewis / Davis
                Salah / Palmer / KDB / Rogers / Saka
                Cunha / Pedro

                Fabianki / Jackson / Ait-Nouri / Greaves

                Open Controls
                1. David Parkinson
                  • 2 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  I'd give it a few more games to see if KDB is really back.

                  Open Controls
              11. DA Minnion (Former great)
                • 12 Years
                13 mins ago

                Am I foolish to still own Haaland?

                Open Controls
                1. David Parkinson
                  • 2 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  No, but...

                  Open Controls
              12. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 15 Years
                12 mins ago

                Last Man Standing GW14 (774 teams)

                Safety score = 51
                Top score = Greg Angus with 95

                72 teams to be removed, 702 teams through to GW15
                Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

                https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

                https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/08/18/how-to-enter-and-play-the-last-man-standing-competition-2024-25

                Open Controls
              13. OptimusBlack
                • 11 Years
                12 mins ago

                Who to play ?
                A- Rogers SOU (H)
                B- J.Pedro LEI (A)

                Open Controls
                1. David Parkinson
                  • 2 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  The midweek minutes favour JP.

                  Open Controls
              14. The Pep Revolution
                • 13 Years
                3 mins ago

                Who would you bench this week from this team?

                Verbruggen Fabianski
                Gabriel Ait Nouri Hall Colwill Kerkez
                Palmer Saka Salah Mbeumo Rogers
                Cunha Jackson JPedro

                Open Controls

