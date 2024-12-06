Sleeper Pick’em predictions for Matchday 15

Sponsored by Sleeper

Midweek league action means there’s hardly time to catch our breaths before heading straight into another round of games. The Merseyside derby gets Matchday 15 underway, with Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea taking place on Sunday.

Let’s look ahead to this via Sleeper’s free Pick’em predictor. As a weekly contest, it’s never too late to sign up for a game that only takes up a few minutes of your time but offers monthly and seasonal prizes in each pool.

Fantasy weekend preparations usually involve looking at imminent fixtures, so it’s useful to start guessing how Matchday 15 will unfold.

If you see yourself as a bit of a top-flight Nostradamus, it’d be a good idea to join our Scout league on Sleeper, with the app available on Apple and Android devices.

REGULAR SLEEPER PICK’EM PRIZES

In Sleeper Pick’em, you predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

Not only is there a football shirt of choice to be won each month but the overall season-long winner will gain £7,500 worth of prizes!

It costs nothing, takes just a few minutes and is sociable – connecting you in a chat with fellow pool competitors.

NEW: WEEKLY POOL REPORTS

An additional feature has been added to these chats: a weekly round-up. Left as a message called ‘Pick’em Report’, it highlights your pool’s best and worst performers of the previous Matchday.

There is also a look at its biggest risers and fallers in this chase for prizes.

MATCHDAY 15 PICK’EM

The Saturday lunchtime kick-off gives Liverpool a chance to briefly extend their at the top of the table, though we tip both Arsenal and Manchester City to win later on. Recent times have been notoriously tough for Pep Guardiola’s side but a gritty encounter at Selhurst Park is predicted to end with the champions claiming all three points thanks to Erling Haaland.

Also in poor form is Aston Villa, so they’ll relish hosting Southampton and will expect victory. Then again, Brighton and Hove Albion probably thought that last Friday and could only draw. We think the Seagulls will do better against another promoted side, Leicester City, despite the Foxes’ 3-1 win during Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first match in charge.

The Dutchman’s four-game spell in the Manchester United dugout preceded Ruben Amorim. But we think the latter’s troops will drop points at home to defensively strong Nottingham Forest. Another encounter that could end all-square is Brentford v Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth and West Ham United will grab wins over Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers. The likes of Antoine Semenyo, Evanilson and Jarrod Bowen will deliver.

As a final thought, surely Spurs v Chelsea will be calmer than last season’s extraordinary clash, right? Ange Postecoglou’s team were reduced to nine men in the 55th minute but they refused to budge from a high defensive line, where Nicolas Jackson‘s late hat-trick eventually picked them off. Like then, we think it’ll be a Chelsea victory.



