Tottenham Hotspur face Chelsea in a mouthwatering London derby on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs lost 1-0 at Bournemouth on Thursday, continuing their poor form under Ange Postecoglou, while Chelsea can move within four points of Liverpool with a win after the Merseyside derby was postponed.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT.

In a huge boost, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are both fit to start for the hosts.

Further forward, Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and Dejan Kulusevski are selected in midfield, so James Maddison drops to the bench.

Son Heung-min replaces the latter, having been rested in midweek.

As for Chelsea, Enzo Maresca makes seven changes to the side which won 5-1 at Southampton.

Robert Sanchez, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia, Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho and Nicolas Jackson return to the starting XI.

Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto, Noni Madueke, Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku drop out.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Johnson, Son, Solanke

Subs: Austin, Spence, Gray, Reguilon, Dragusin, Bergvall, Maddison, Lankshear, Werner

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Caicedo, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia, Enzo, Neto, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Disasi, Gusto, Veiga, Tosin, Dewsbury-Hall, Felix, Madueke, Nkunku

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your own rank and in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek



