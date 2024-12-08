927
927 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Nickyboy
    • 13 Years
    54 mins ago

    Dammit they stole my Enzo baps with that late goal

    Open Controls
  2. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    54 mins ago

    I’m cold

    Open Controls
  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    Blimey getting Enzo in first 11 is tempting with those upcoming fixtures but surely he can't keep this rhythm up?

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      53 mins ago

      That’s what they used to say about Mahrez back in the day

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Yep and I never jumped on the train that year...had a terrible season

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      At 4.9 and with 4 consecutive starts I prefer him over Amad tbh.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        50 mins ago

        Who do people sacrifice to get him?

        Open Controls
        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          45 mins ago

          Rogers

          Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Might actually be my Mbeumo replacement instead of Semenyo (already have Rogers)

      Open Controls
      1. Eightball
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        Yup I am tempted to do Mbeumo to Enzo which can fund one of my cheap defenders to Trent. hmmmm

        Open Controls
  4. You Know Chippy Chips?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    You know chippy chips?

    Open Controls
  5. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/12/08/spurs-v-chelsea-team-news-romero-van-de-ven-start-maddison-benched?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26932931

    Open Controls
  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    GW 15: Spurs 3-4 Chelsea
    3 - Palmer (74)
    2 - Sancho (36)
    1 - Solanke (35)

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      Palmer best bench jam I’ve ever had!

      Open Controls
    2. The Final Boss
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Any chance solanke sneaks into 2 bps?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes it's possible

        Open Controls
  7. Brosstan
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    Next week is gonna be either cap Salah and Palmer scores a hat trick v Brentford while Salah blanks or cap Palmer and Salah scores a hat trick. Never anything in between in this game. I give up.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Toss coin or play like I do, let bookies decide if not sure what to do.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thats what I do but it always comes out the wrong outcome regardless. Luck is 99% of this game because of stuff like captaincy being so important.

        Open Controls
    2. Eightball
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      I thought you were a pro FPL player mate.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Unfortunately this game favors casual players and luck.

        Open Controls
        1. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          I didn't fancy arsenal in general v Fulham. Went Palmer c.

          That's not luck.

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Of course its luck whent Saka gets 2p v Fulham while Palmer gets 18 v Spurs. If Palmer got 3 points more than Saka you could maybe argue that it was due to your decision, but the kind of captain swing like in this gameweek is 99% luck

            Open Controls
  8. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    A) Rogers>Enzo for the Chelsea offensive triple-up?

    B) Best 4.5 or under defender first on bench to back up Gabriel/Gvardiol?

    Open Controls
  9. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Crazy that if I didn't get Jackson for the Southampton game, I wouldn't be able to (c) him over Palmer this week lol and I would still have Wood omg

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Lol it's all in the universe 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      No luck in FPL mate, all bad decisions unfortunately

      Open Controls
    3. Josh.E
      • 3 Years
      just now

      similar to me, I sold Isak and Wood for Pedro and Jackson, different captain though

      Open Controls
  10. Salarrivederci
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Top 1k with Bowen and Fab to go!
    Hell yeah!

    Open Controls
  11. Eightball
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel RAN Davis (Lewis Greaves)
    Saka Salah Palmer Semenyo
    Cunha Isak J.Pedro

    2FT 0ITB

    A) Raya + Davis + Mbuemo ------> Sanchez/Martinez + TAA + Rogers
    B) Davis + Mbuemo -----> Van Dijk + Rogers
    C) Roll

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'd do Semenyo to Enzo this week.

      Open Controls
  12. Yozzer
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Ok lads. I can get this team for a -8 but if I don't do it before Isak rises the opportunity is gone probably for good

    Sels
    Timber, TAA, Gabriel
    M.Salah, Palmer, Saka, Rogers
    Isak, N.Jackson, Pedro

    Fabs Enzo, Digne , Grieves

    transfers will be
    Wissa,Boomo, RAN to Isak, Trent, Enzo -8

    Thoughts? I'm close to pressing the button but I'm a little on tilt so need a reality check

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Do it.

      Open Controls
  13. You Know Chippy Chips?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    Getting 2 completely different live ranks from 2 different sources

    Hmm let's see

    Open Controls
  14. Bluetiger1
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    Anyone looking at Enzo

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      44 mins ago

      Yes. Rogers to Enzo.

      Open Controls
      1. JÆKS ⭐
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Why ship Rogers?

        Open Controls
        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          Blanks against the worst defense and Villa are not firing.

          Open Controls
    2. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      39 mins ago

      Yes.

      As per my last message 19 hours ago, he’s getting transferred in.

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cheers Gommy - I've just transferred him in

        Open Controls
    3. Boz
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      For sure

      Open Controls
  15. Artemis Titans
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    Was on 13 pts this morning. Palmer (c) and Enzo saved me. Jumping on the Saka train for a hit dumping Bruno and Wissa not so good.

    Open Controls
  16. rokonto
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    Who will top the captain poll next week?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      Probably fairly spread. I think Palmer for active managers, but overall Salah edges it from dead teams.

      Open Controls
  17. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Switched to Palmer capt 2 mins before deadline 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      I did opposite and put it on Watkins from Palmer 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        But you keep repeating many times on every page that Palmer was on your bench?You won't get taken seriously like that mate...

        Open Controls
        1. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Presume ur talking to saucy there and not me

          Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      Pure skill

      Open Controls
    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      I captained Palmer...

      ...last week.

      Open Controls
      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        I did too haha. Jackson has been a disappointment tho. Sold him for Raul 2 wks ago.

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          just now

          VC last two weeks outscored Captains by 27 points.

          Open Controls
  18. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Weird week, ended up quite good in the end and still have 2 to go.

    So annoyed at the moves I made though they looked good on paper do you think?

    Haaland to Watkins (C)
    Wood to Evanilson
    Soumare to Saka
    (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      You made those moves and had a good week… wtf is this game

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        43 mins ago

        I know but imagine I hadn’t, would have been a mega week.

        Basically if I’d have missed deadline would have been laughing, proves it is so much luck

        Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      44 mins ago

      Good except for cap choice. It's gotta be one of Salah/Saka/Palmer every week.

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        43 mins ago

        Painful because the chances Watkins had when he came on, man if he had of started…

        Open Controls
      2. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        42 mins ago

        You’re right though, lesson learned

        Open Controls
    3. sankalparora07
      • 1 Year
      41 mins ago

      I was soo close to doing Watkins cap but then I didn't like the fact that he keeps getting subbed in 65-75 mins and villa are very inconsistent.....Spurs Chelsea always a goal fest and that's why I moved to Palmer captain

      Surely will be doing Watkins to Isak this week now

      Open Controls
  19. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Any thoughts on these moves? For free

    Rogers>Enzo
    Myko>Munoz
    Greaves>Quansah

    Need that 0.1 off of Greaves. Quansah is just for the bench, with hope that he maybe gets some games over xmas.

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      32 mins ago

      Is this to get Munoz this week? I'd just do the Enzo move.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        27 mins ago

        I can wait on Munoz yea. I probably would play him next week over Hall though.

        Open Controls
  20. el polako
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Cole Palmer just matched the number of points my other 7 players scored this game week.

    Open Controls
  21. Feanor
    • 15 Years
    42 mins ago

    Saka yet another wrong captain choice. Should have known Spurs at home would be easier to score on then Fulham.

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      There is this plus pound for pound Cole Palmer is simply better footballer.

      Open Controls
      1. Fantasy Football Friend!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        And Palmer on pens 100%, while Saka shares. If that was Arsenal getting two pens, Odegaard takes one.

        Open Controls
    2. Boz
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      Easy to say in hindsight. Saka massively out scored Palmer last weekend

      Open Controls
  22. Boz
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    Enzo setting himself as the budget mid option now

    Open Controls
  23. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    A - Konsa > Trent
    B - Konsa > Gabriel
    C - Winks > Enzo (bench Pedro)

    Henderson
    Timber - Gvardiol - Konsa
    Salah - Palmer - Saka - Semenyo
    Cunha - Jackson - Pedro

    Valdi - RAN - Winks - Mosquero

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      *B obv depends on midweek update on Gab

      Open Controls
    2. Boz
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  24. Khalico
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Going forward would you have have Jackson or Solanke, already have Palmer

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      Neither. I'm tempted to get Wood and Wissa regardless of fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. Boz
        • 12 Years
        34 mins ago

        I'm about to get rid of Wissa for Isak

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Solanke

      Open Controls
  25. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    39 mins ago

    Need a bowen hattrick tomorrow

    Open Controls
    1. Mother Farke
        1 min ago

        I was just about to ask how much a Bowen haul would shoot me up the rankings. 300k right now.

        Open Controls
    2. aleksios
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Whice moves for a hit?

      A) Digne+Mbeumo to TAA+Enzo
      B) Mbeumo+Welbech to Enzo+Isaak exact money.

      Basically Isaak or Taa.
      Leaning towards A.
      Thanks all.

      Open Controls
    3. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Hard slog but up frm 1.5m to 300k since gw10.

      Staying there now is the problem.

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        congrats - keep the faith only few points between positions - Green arrows all the way

        Open Controls
    4. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Good Weekend for Liverpool in the title push

      City & Arsenal only drawing

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.