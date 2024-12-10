56
  1. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Hi all! Kinda stuck here, any suggestion will be much appreciated.

    Flekken / 4.0
    Gabriel, Aït-Nouri, Davis / Faes, Lewis*
    Salah, Palmer, Saka, Bruno, Rogers
    Jackson, Cunha, Strand Larsen

    2 ft

    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Money ITB?

      1. sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Thanks! Almost nothing sadly, only 0.2.

    2. Digital-Real
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Roll and then remove Cunha and Larsen after this Gameweek against Ipswich. After that it's Leicester who are improving and RVN likes his players to press and close down spaces.

      1. sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Nice! Many thanks!

    3. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      yeesh triple wolves? thats tough

    4. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Maybe strengthen that defence. If Gab is still injured, you’re in trouble. Colwill, Kerkez or Villa defender might be handy in place of Lewis or Davis.

  2. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Pau isnt nailed right?

  3. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Just looking at potential options for my team.
    I've not caught up to Gabriel's situation but I would have a very good guess that we've not heard anything.
    The two options I've looked at so far is
    A) Gabriel to Saliba for free
    or
    B) Gabriel and Cunha to Isak and Hall for a hit?

    Thoughts?
    I would like Isak, and Cunha has been frustrating to own past couple of weeks, just feels a bit iffy selling a player before Ipswich. Isak does have Leicester though. Also, to note, I do also have Raya so I would still have some Arsenal def cover.

    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      I don’t like either move tbh.

      Got to give Cunha the next two fixtures.

      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        44 mins ago

        You're probably right, just Wolves look so poor :/

        Would you keep Gabriel then or would you move him on to someone else?

        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          37 mins ago

          I’ve got Gab and Timber and am hoping to learn more from tomorrow nights game.

  4. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    With Boomo downgrade, what it boils down to for me is upgrade Dalot to Trent and money itb for further upgrades or get a 3rd striker spot Wood/Wissa/other and no funds itb.

    Probably not the right timing for Wood/Wissa

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Ideally would like to keep Lewis beyond his 1 game suspension

    Nathan Ake is expected to be ruled out for 'weeks', says Pep Guardiola.

    Pep: "I don't know [how long they will be out for] yet. Nathan will be longer than Manu [Akanji], but I don't know. (Weeks?) Yeah..."

    https://x.com/City_Xtra/status/1866546178738757765?t=cH8L9-q_MB1sG-fd1TDaQw&s=19

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Impacts Gvardiol position, likely LCB after United game when Lewis is back

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm pretty happy to keep
      No one else really smashing it in that price range either, I'm going to regret having ever brought in Colwill if he blanks in upcoming fixtures!

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Lewis should come back in the starting lineup when looking at the squad for Juventus

        Ederson, Ortega Moreno, Hudson; Lewis, Walker, Simpson-Pusey, Dias, Gvardiol, Wilson-Esbrand; Wright, O'Reilly, Gundogan, Kovacic, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Nunes, McAtee, Foden; Savinho, Grealish, Doku, Haaland

  6. F4L
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Slot will be desperate for Jota to get back

    1. Bada Bing
      • 7 Years
      just now

      For sure, Darwin can't hit the broad side of a barn.

  7. Mother Farke
      49 mins ago

      Alisson is playing well.

    • okan58
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      I'm going to sell Rico Lewis. Who would be the best replacement? I have 5.3 available after the sale.

      My other defenders are Porro, Kerkez, Faes and Harwood Bellis.

    • Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      Ideas on this with 2ft, 0 itb ?

      Have a couple of ideas myself...but interested in others thoughts:

      Onana
      Gvardiol. Timber. Dalot
      Salah. Saka. Palmer. Bruno. Boomo
      Jackson. Pedro

      Slicker. Greaves. Faes. Stewart

      0 itb 2ft

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        38 mins ago

        Downgrade Bruno or Mbeumo for funds

        1. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yep..preferring Boomo as a downgrade

      2. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        36 mins ago

        Bruno to Enzo and Greaves to TAA

        1. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 6 Years
          27 mins ago

          Yeah was thinking similar but Boomo to Enzo and Dalot to TAA, dont like having the bench a 5.1m defender, don't see manu defence improving. Hard to sell Bruno in current form

        2. Euro Raiders
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Considering exactly the same. Try to avoid sideways moves and Bruno to Enzo is one, they surely have a similar potential, and the saving of £3.5 million enables upgrading a £4 million defender to TAA. Two high scorers for the price of one. Too good not to do, what can possibly go wrong!

    • gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      45 mins ago

      Liverpool have to buy a quality centre forward. Nunez has had long enough to prove himself but simply not good enough.

      1. Jonesfromthere
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Would like to see them go for Gyokeres

      2. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Liverpool’s Nicolas jackson

    • Bounce
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      Why is Salah's name on FPL "M.Salah"? Is there another Salah?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand - Arsenal midfielder

      2. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        FPL mirrors the kit names now, hence “Virgil” etc

    • panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      Best forward to move on for Isak?

      A) Joao Pedro
      B) Wissa
      C) Cunha

      1. Salalalalah
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Moving Isak before LEI ips, why?

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          12 mins ago

          I want to move one of the forwards on (out of my team) to get Isak.

        2. Salalalalah
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          Ah, I think you mean the other way.
          Wissa

          1. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Cheers mate!

    • Mother Farke
        30 mins ago

        More midfield depth for Brighton, Diego Gomez: https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/diego-gomez/profil/spieler/996897

        Arrives in January.

      • Etihader
        • 11 Years
        22 mins ago

        Just 1 goal in 6 games for Salah in Champions league and he played every game. Whatever people say I will continue to say that his PL returns are unsustainable.

        1. putana
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          it feels this year he is getting way less chances but is more clinical

        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          iirc he still has 4 assists as well

          but yeah agreed. as the price difference between haaland and salah lessens from gw to gw, there'll be an opportunity second half of the season to make ground by switching. even just kova back will help, but some signings in January and kdb back to full fitness, could be a 8.2+ ppg Haaland in the offing from mid January-ish onwards.

          happy to stick with salah for the time being, fixtures are good and minutes are assured with Chiesa out

        3. F4L
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          and just like that he gets another pen..... 😀

      • PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        Is that Stuani of Boro?

        Open Controls
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Darwin is so bad

      • Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        https://x.com/AVFCOfficial/status/1866554749782233437?t=-QmabKWKqzu-jC6pdm_rQw&s=19
        Digne, Watkins, Rogers all start

        1. Salalalalah
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Rogers maybe due a rest in FPL, let's see how long he lasts today

      • Mother Farke
          11 mins ago

          Liverpool pen

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            just now

            .. and Salah scores

        • Mother Farke
            7 mins ago

            TAA had the ball in his hands to take the pen before Salah pulled rank 😀

          • Atwood
            • 14 Years
            5 mins ago

            Huge benching headache. Currently Semenyo is the one to miss out. Thoughts?

            Verbruggen
            Gabriel - Timber - TAA - Colwill
            Salah - Saka - Palmer
            Pedro - Cunha - Evanilson

            Semenyo

          • gooberman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            4 mins ago

            Does anyone know if there is a stat website that details home and away specific XGC and XG? For example if I wanted to compare teams xGC in away games only.

          • Flynny
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Thoughts on cunha to isak - 4?

            Thanks

            1. Dutchy FPL
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Not for -4 imo

          • Mighty Duck
              3 mins ago

              A player got treaded oh his foot and VAR gives a pen for that. Wow, something hard to believe in!

            • SAUCY SALAH
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Even in a BGW Salah is getting me points!

