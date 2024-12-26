49
Sleeper December 26

Sleeper Pick’em predictions for Matchday 18

49 Comments
While sitting on the sofa with family and friends, exhausted from Christmas Day’s food and fun, why not take a few minutes to guess the Boxing Day action? Eight matches take place that day, with another couple on Friday.

Let’s look ahead to this via Sleeper’s free Pick’em predictor. As a weekly contest, it’s never too late to sign up for a game that only takes up a few minutes of your time but offers monthly and seasonal prizes in each pool.

Fantasy weekend preparations usually involve looking at imminent fixtures, so it’s useful to start guessing how Matchday 18 will unfold.

If you see yourself as a bit of a top-flight Nostradamus, it’d be a good idea to join our Scout league on Sleeper, with the app available on Apple and Android devices.

REGULAR SLEEPER PICK’EM PRIZES

What is Sleeper + how can you join our free Pick'em league?

In Sleeper Pick’em, you predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

Not only is there a football shirt of choice to be won each month but the overall season-long winner will gain £7,500 worth of prizes!

It costs nothing, takes just a few minutes and is sociable – connecting you in a chat with fellow pool competitors.

NEW: WEEKLY POOL REPORTS

An additional feature has been added to these chats: a weekly round-up. Left as a message called ‘Pick’em Report’, it highlights your pool’s best and worst performers of the previous Matchday.

There is also a look at its biggest risers and fallers in this chase for prizes.

MATCHDAY 18 PICK’EM

Sleeper Pick'em predictions for Matchday 18

We think there could be a slight upset in the opening encounter, tipping Manchester City to win only their second match from 13.

Then, in the 15:00 kick-offs, Chelsea can sneak past West London rivals Fulham and Nottingham Forest will temporarily overtake Arsenal in third-place by beating the eternally erratic Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, recent top-four invaders Newcastle United and Aston Villa meet at St James’ Park. The Magpies won equivalent meetings 5-1 and 4-0 over the latest couple of campaigns but this time it’ll be a lot closer. A score draw, in fact, just like Bournemouth v Crystal Palace.

At St Mary’s Stadium, new Southampton manager Ivan Juric takes charge for the first time. Yet we tip Jarrod Bowen‘s West Ham United to find a way past his ‘death metal football.’

This will put Manchester United in a stunningly-low 14th position but they’ll rectify this by picking up three important points in a heavily Portuguese clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Elsewhere, Liverpool should comfortably overcome leaky Leicester City, before a Bukayo Saka-less Arsenal defeat Ipswich Town the next night.

We also foresee an entertaining draw between Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford. This would be good news for Joao Pedro, Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Kaoru Mitoma.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Nespinha
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Current defense: Timber, Gabriel, Ait Nouri, Hall, Milenkovic

    Ait Nouri to TAA for - 4 worth it?

    Or just play hall?

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      I think Trent could go potty today.

    2. Amsterhammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Do it

    3. Super John McGinn-
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Do it

    4. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      Not 4 me

    5. Klip Klopp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nah

  2. Amsterhammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Second.

  3. The 12th Man
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Third

  4. Super John McGinn-
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Raya,
    TAA, Gabriel, RAN
    Salah, Palmer, Bruno, Enzo
    Isak, Cunha, JPedro

    Fabianski, Rogers, Andersen, Greaves

    1 FT 2.4 ITB

    A) RAN > Munoz
    B) Cunha > Jackson
    C) Roll
    D) Other

    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      A

  5. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    So Skonto doesn’t have to play this rubbish anymore?

  6. Snooze ya lose
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    17 mins ago

    Play JP or Robinson?

    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      just now

      JP

  7. JT11fc
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Who to bench?
    Kudus
    Martinelli
    Diaz
    Cunha
    Jackson
    Isak

    1. Stockport Hatter
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Tough one but I’d go Kudus.

      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      As above

      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

    3. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Cunha

  8. Stockport Hatter
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Start Rogers or Joao Pedro today?

    1. Steve McCroskey
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      JP

      1. Stockport Hatter
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers

    2. Klip Klopp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Rodgers

    3. mookie
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm starting Pedro

  9. Steve McCroskey
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Morning! Pick 2 to start from:

    A. Aina
    B. Lewis
    C. Hall
    D. Sarr

    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      C
      D

    2. Stockport Hatter
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Sarr and Hall

    3. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      C and D

    4. mookie
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B and D

  10. The 12th Man
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Gtg?
    2.1m itb. 0 FT.
    Raya
    TAA,Robinson,Aina
    Salah(c),Palmer,Bruno,Rogers
    Isak,Jackson,Cunha

    Fabianski,Enzo,Castagne,Pau

    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gtg

  11. tabby98
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Raya
    Saliba, Colwill, Van Hecke
    Salah, Palmer, ESR*, Saka*
    Cunha, Jackson, Pedro

    2FT
    £1.9m

    Do I use my wildcard now or use 2 transfers and wildcard next GW?!l

  12. mdm
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A. Semenyo (CRY)
    B. Cunha (MUN)
    C. Johnson (nfo)
    D. Wood (TOT)

    Thanks

    1. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Between B and C, leaning towards B just because Brennan faces his former club

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      just now

      C probably

  13. RogueBlood
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    3FT currently looking at Saka, Larsen, Rutter > B Fernandes, Jesus, Sarr/Rogers this a good move and would you chose Sarr or Rogers?

    Raya
    Gabriel, Gomez, Hall, Zabarnyi
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo,
    Larsen, Isak, Pedro

    Fab, Rutter, Myko, Saka

  14. Theholygoalie
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Merry Christmas all - start Lewis or Hall?

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I'm starting Lewis

  15. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Before making transfers this gw be aware of the content creators trap.
    Some of them acted like Pedro is essential only for him to go 5 straight games with easiest fixtures to get 1 assist and 4 blanks.
    They also recommended Raul earlier in the season and last gw again only to say that he should be sold now bec he was benched
    I think the ultimate traps I see this gw are Son,Odegaard and Jota, all too expensive for what they offer.

    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      I went round and round in circles before I arrived back at my initial Saka replacement.

      Bruno.

      1. Men in green tights
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Gone completely different to everyone and gone Rice baby ..,

    2. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Luckily I’ve managed to avoid Pedro and Raul.

  16. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Start, who:

    1. Enzo (FUL) [have Palmer]
    2. Rogers (new)

    Thanks

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      2

    2. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      just now

      50/50 call .
      I’m starting Rogers from those two.

  17. waltzingmatildas
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Lots of good moves to get rid of Saka and perhaps bring Isak in. However, any move would mean benching Rogers again which I'm really reluctant to do.
    What would you do?
    A) Saka to Bruno
    B) Saka, Cunha to Bruno, Isak (-4)
    C) Play Rogers

  18. The Pep Revolution
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    A few questions please

    Who to start?
    A. Fabianski
    B. Verbruggen

    Who to bench?
    1. Amad
    2. Wood
    3. Enzo

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A 3

  19. tabby98
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Raya
    Saliba, Colwill, Van Hecke
    Salah, Palmer, ESR*, Saka*
    Cunha, Jackson, Pedro

    Vald | Robinson, Winks, Barco*

    2FT
    £1.9m

    Do I use my wildcard now or use 2 transfers and wildcard next GW?!

